Black Friday is upon us and we’re already seeing retailers spin some massive discounts to kick-off the silly retail season. To help you skip the queue, we’ve compiled this cheat sheet on some of the biggest deals on kitchen and laundry appliances. Happy shopping!

Best Black Friday deals on appliances 2021

Here are some of the best deals on appliances in Black Friday sales this year. Just keep in mind that most of these sales will only be available until next Monday, 29 November (or until stocks last).

Artusi 60cm Built-in Microwave ─ $1,171* (save $918)

If replacing your microwave has been put on the back burner, the chance to save more than $900 on this Artusi model might be a reason to fire up the hunt. This built-in combi microwave (ACM45X) is designed to work as a microwave and oven, offering 10 functions such as convection, broil and fan grill. Other specs include:

3200W of power

Six microwave power levels

Integrated electric grill

Tangential cooling fan

Stainless steel oven cavity.

Sharp 581L Top Mount Fridge ─ $1,198* (save $901)

Another fresh deal to check out is this Sharp top mount fridge, which offers a family-friendly storage size of 518L (405L fridge and 176L freezer capacity). This model (SJXP580GSL) has a 3.5-star energy efficiency rating and comes with three tempered glass shelves, two fruit and vegetable drawers, and two twist ice trays with a storage box. Other specs include:

Manual temperature control

Frost-free design

Hybrid cooling system

J-Tech inverter technology (Japan technology).

Gaggia Cadorna Prestige Automatic Coffee Machine ─ $1,272* (save $607)

Coffee fiends can drink up to $600 off premium coffee machines like this model from Gaggia Cadorna, with Appliances Online skimming 32% off its retail price. This automatic coffee machine offers 14 pre-set drink options, such as flat white, cappuccino, Americano and ristretto. Other features to expect include:

Can use both coffee beans and coffee grounds

Four user profiles

Built-in milk frother

Adjustable ceramic grinders

Quick heat boiler.

Viali 60cm Electric Oven ─ $298* (save $117)

This Viali oven (VGO65S) is one more hot pick to check out during the Black Friday sales. This electric-powered oven boasts a 65L capacity and stainless steel finish, plus features such as:

Four oven functions: grill, fan assisted grill, fan forced and defrost

Five shelf positions

Closed-door grilling

Removable tripled glazed door.

Haier 60cm Black Dishwasher ─ $595* (save $104)

Here’s another sleek deal. This Haier dishwasher (HDW15V2B2) offers 15 place settings and boasts a five-star water efficiency rating and three-star energy rating. It has a freestanding design and provides features including:

Six programs with Auto Wash

Thermo Dry technology

48dB noise level

Soft-touch LED controls.

Samsung 8kg Heat Pump Dryer ─ $930* (save $769)

If you’ve been working on minimising your power bill by saving up for a new clothes dryer with a higher efficiency rating, then this Samsung heat pump dryer might be worth considering. This model (DV80M5010IW) is rated seven stars for energy efficiency and features a variety of functions including:

OptimalDry system: improves efficiency by automatically adjusting the drying time based on moisture and temperature levels

14 drying programs

Layered mesh filter to collect lint

Quick Dry 35

Reversible door.

SOLT 12kg Top Load Washer ─ $495* (save $504)

The endless piles of laundry in a large household can get everyone’s head spinning. So, if you’re looking for a washing machine with a generous capacity, this SOLT top loader (GGSTLW120RC) might be worth checking out. This model features a three-star water efficiency rating and two-star energy efficiency rating, along with a 12kg capacity and 10 wash programs. Other features include:

Pulse+: helps save between 20-40% of the wash cycle time

Automatic unbalanced detection system

Autosensing technology

Programmable dial

LED display.

Beko 8kg Sensor Controlled Hybrid Heat Pump Dryer ─ $1,087* (save $512)

Another popular brand on sale this Black Friday is Beko. This model features an eight-star energy efficiency rating and comes with 16 programs and an aquawave design drum that’s claimed to ensure gentle garment care whilst also preventing wear and tear. Other functions include:

Anti-crease function

Sensor drying

Baby Protect+ cycle

WoolMark certified.

Haier 8.5kg Front Loader Washer ─ $586* (save $113)

Another deal to get the wheels spinning is this Haier 8.5kg front load washing machine (HWF85AN1). It has a 4.5-star water efficiency rating and four-star energy efficiency rating, plus 12 wash programs to choose from. It’s said to be suitable for a three or four-person household, boasting features such as:

1400rpm maximum spin speed

Speed Up function to reduce the length of most wash cycles

Sanitise wash option

Anti-Bacteria Treatment (ABT)

Wi-Fi enabled.

*Prices taken from respective retailers, correct as of November 2021.