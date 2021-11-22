Sneak peek: best Kmart Black Friday deals 2021

Kmart is slinging some sizzling hot Black Friday deals this week, including everything from portable blenders to Amazon Kindles, projectors, and even kayaks! The retailer has already dropped a sneak peek into some of the products, with the official sale starting in-store and online at 8am (AEDT) on Thursday, 25 November.

Here’s a round-up of some of the best deals up for grabs in Kmart’s Black Friday sale:

Kmart Portable USB Blender ─ $15*

Portable blenders are a convenient way to enjoy your morning smoothie. You can find a cheap option from Kmart for $15 this Black Friday sale, with a 300ml capacity in the juice cup. This gadget takes anywhere between four to five hours to fully charge and is available in a variety of colours. It also comes with a BPA-free bottle.

Russell Hobbs Powercrush Blender ─ $39* (save $60.95)

Another crushing deal available at Kmart is this Russell Hobbs Powercrush Blender ($99.95 RRP*). It’s claimed to be up to 30% quieter (when blending at full speed) than most other blenders and features:

a 1.5L glass jug with a built-in pour spout

500ml Tritan personal blending bottle

Three one-touch smart settings to make smoothies, icy drinks, and shakes

Pulse/ice crush setting

Dishwasher-safe removable parts.

Telstra Nokia C30 Smartphone ─ $89* (save $50)

Calling on all bargain hunters in the market for a new phone or a good Christmas present that won’t break the bank! This Nokia C30 ($149 RRP*) features a sleek design, a generous battery, and 7.82-inch display with 720 x 1640 resolution. Other features include:

Android 11 operating system

64GB internal storage

Two 13MP rear cameras

Micro-SD expandable memory.

Amazon Kindle ─ $89* (save $50)

Amazon’s Kindle ($139 RRP*) makes it easier to discover new stories and re-visit your favourite characters and books − all via a compact 167 PPI glare-free display. This e-reader also lets you highlight passages, search definitions, translate words, and adjust text size.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) ─ $19* (save $40)

Kmart is the gift that keeps on giving, especially with this Echo Dot ($59 RRP) now on sale for just $19. This voice-controlled speaker lets you use Amazon’s Alexa to play music, read the news, find recipes, answer questions, check the weather, set alarms, and more. Other features include:

Four far-field microphones

Can connect to devices via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable

Can make calls and send messages between Echo supported devices and the Alexa app

For compatible devices, the Echo Dot can also control your TV, turn on lights and adjust thermostats.

Kmart Hydro-Force Lite-Rapid X2 Kayak ─ $89* (save $110)

Get ready to hit the water with Kmart’s inflatable kayak ($199 RRP*). This is designed to fit up to two people, with a maximum weight capacity of 160kg. It also comes with two oars. Assembly is required.

Kmart Cosmetics Cooler ─ $89*

One cool way to store your skincare, makeup, and beauty tools is to use a makeup fridge. This is claimed to help prevent liquids and gels from drying out or thickening, and can supposedly extend the lifespan of your cosmetics. It can also be used to heat up hot wax and face towels. Other specs include:

Cooling temperature range between 10°C and 16°C

Warming temperature reaches up to 50°C

Removable inner shelf and door shelf.

Kmart Portable Pop-Up Projector Screen ─ $69*

Create a family movie night during your camping trip, whether that’s in the outback or the living room. Suitable for indoors and outdoors, this portable projector screen can be used with standard and short throw projectors. It uses a nylon spring-loaded frame and comes with a compact storage bag.

Kmart 2-in-1 Wi-Fi Projector with DVD Player ─ $99*

Blast your favourite Netflix series on the biggest screen in the house ─ your bedroom wall. You can also dust off your old DVDs to watch old classics thanks to the built-in DVD player or stream content from your tablet or phone. Otherwise, you can plug in your laptop or gaming console via the VGA and HDMI ports.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a global sales event, traditionally held on the Friday following Thanksgiving. It originated in the U.S. as a way for retailers to boost sales and go from being ‘in the red’ to ‘in the black’, hence the name Black Friday. In Australia, Black Friday signifies the kick-off of the retail silly season, continuing through to after Christmas.

Pictures: Kmart.

*Prices are taken from Kmart, correct as of November 2021.