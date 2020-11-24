Kmart is slinging some sizzling hot Black Friday deals this week, including a $49 bread maker, $99 BBQ (that looks just like a Weber), retro Smeg-style $199 bar fridge, and even solar panels!

Mark your calendars because the retail giant will be holding its exclusive ‘Bright Friday’ sale from 12:01am (AEDT) on Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29. Deals will be available both instore and online on a range of homeware, tech, beauty, toys, and outdoor products.

Here’s a round-up of the best deals up for grabs on Kmart’s ‘Bright Friday’ weekend:

SodaKING Windsor Soda Maker − $27 (RRP $69.95)

You can make sparkling water straight from the tap with this soda maker. Plus, it’s powered by a CO2cylinder, so there are no messy electrical cords to deal with.

Bread Maker − $49 This Kmart bread maker features an LCD display and adjustable crust control function, to help you make the perfect bread at home!

Multi-function Sewing Machine − $49 This multi-function sewing machine has all the features you need for your DIY sewing projects.

Festiva Party Grill Portable Gas BBQ Set − $99

This portable gas BBQ grill is a must-have for outdoor parties or when camping.

Gaming Chair − $99 Elevate your gaming experience with this comfy gaming chair that’ll allow you (or the kids rather) to play all day!