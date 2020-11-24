Kmart is slinging some sizzling hot Black Friday deals this week, including a $49 bread maker, $99 BBQ (that looks just like a Weber), retro Smeg-style $199 bar fridge, and even solar panels!
Mark your calendars because the retail giant will be holding its exclusive ‘Bright Friday’ sale from 12:01am (AEDT) on Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29. Deals will be available both instore and online on a range of homeware, tech, beauty, toys, and outdoor products.
Here’s a round-up of the best deals up for grabs on Kmart’s ‘Bright Friday’ weekend:
SodaKING Windsor Soda Maker − $27 (RRP $69.95)
You can make sparkling water straight from the tap with this soda maker. Plus, it’s powered by a CO2cylinder, so there are no messy electrical cords to deal with.
Bread Maker − $49
This Kmart bread maker features an LCD display and adjustable crust control function, to help you make the perfect bread at home!
Multi-function Sewing Machine − $49
This multi-function sewing machine has all the features you need for your DIY sewing projects.
Festiva Party Grill Portable Gas BBQ Set − $99
This portable gas BBQ grill is a must-have for outdoor parties or when camping.
Gaming Chair − $99
Elevate your gaming experience with this comfy gaming chair that’ll allow you (or the kids rather) to play all day!
Wine Cooler − $129
Keep your wine collection cool with this sleek and compact wine cooler.
20L Honeywell Waterproof Fire Safe − $139
Keep your essential documents and valuable possessions safe with this Honeywell waterproof and fireproof safe.
Folding Solar Panels 160W− $149
These solar panels are ideal for charging appliances while camping or as a backup power source.
Retro Bar Fridge − $199
Looking for a cheap and cheerful retro-style bar fridge to add to the man cave? This is it.
Cocoon Chair − $199
Complete your patio or backyard setting with this gorgeous cocoon chair.
Outdoor Modular Lounge Set − $199
Unwind with friends and family on the patio, back deck, or poolside area on this outdoor modular lounge set.
Due to COVID-related shipping disruptions, stock availability will vary between stores. The Black Friday promotion will be available in all Kmart stores, except Maryborough, Rundle Mall and K-Hub stores.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is a global sales event, traditionally held on the Friday following Thanksgiving. It originated in the U.S. as a way for retailers to boost sales and go from being ‘in the red’ to ‘in the black’, hence the name Black Friday. In Australia, Black Friday signifies the kick-off of the retail silly season, continuing through to after Christmas.
