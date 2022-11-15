While Aussie shoppers are gearing up for Black Friday, there is an even bigger day on the calendar for ALDI customers – Black Wednesday!

It’s one of the budget supermarket’s most anticipated Special Buys events and this year, there’s a 60-inch flat-screen TV up for grabs for under $500, a De’Longhi espresso machine for $179, and so much more.

ALDI’s Black Wednesday sales kick off on Wednesday, 23 November until stocks last.

Best ALDI Black Friday Wednesday deals 2022

Here are some of the best Black Wednesday deals available at ALDI in-store and online.

60-inch 4K Ultra HD WebOS TV ─ $499*

There’s only one way to enjoy your favourite movie or TV series, and that’s with a big-screen TV. This 60-inch smart TV features HDR and 4K Ultra High Definition, plus has easy access to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Other functions include 3840 x 2160 resolution and recording live TV. This television comes with a one-year warranty. If you’re looking for something smaller, ALDI will also be selling a 40-inch Full HD Android TV for $299*.

Dual-Zone Fridge Freezer 43L ─ $499*

This portable fridge freezer includes a removable partition to change between single and dual-zone cooling. It offers 17.5L and 25L dual-zone capacity for food and drinks, with a cooling capacity of -18°C. It also features an adjustable lid, 12V and 240V cables, and three-level battery protection to prevent over-draining. A drain outlet is included for convenient cleaning.

De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine ─ $179*

This De’Longhi espresso machine features a 15-bar professional pump, an adjustable cappuccino system for hot milk and milk froth for cappuccino, and hot water for tea. It also has a self-priming system, Thermoblock technology to avoid burning your coffee, and a cup warmer. The Dedica Espresso machine is packed with a filter holder for both ground coffee and ESE pods. It comes in two colours: white and red. The De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine comes with a one-year warranty.

Sharp 28L Microwave ─ $179*

ALDI’s Special Buys also offer this Sharp 28L microwave oven, which comes with 11 power levels, nine auto cooking functions, a timer, and power, defrost and preheat functions. It also boasts a child lock function and a scratch-resistant interior. This Sharp microwave comes with a two-year warranty.

De’Longhi 4-Slice Toaster ─ $89.99*

Two De’Longhi 4-slice toasters are hitting ALDI’s Special Buys, including the De’Longhi Brilliante and De’Longhi Argento. Both offer everything you’d expect from a premium toaster including various browning levels, a high lift lever, and functions like reheat, defrost and cancel. The Brillante model additionally packs 1800W of heating power and comes with an extra lift position. Both models come in white or black.

De’Longhi 1.7L Kettle ─ $69.99*

Because no toaster is complete without a matching kettle, ALDI is also slinging a De’Longhi Argento and De’Longhi Brilliante 1.7L kettle in Special Buys. Both models come with a water level indicator, an anti-scale filter, and a convenient rotating swivel base. The De’Longhi Brillante additionally comes with three levels and an auto shut-off safety system. Both kettles come in white or black.

Tefal Garment Steamer ─ $59.99*

This garment steamer from Tefal is one of the cheapest items from ALDI’s Black Wednesday sale. It’s claimed to have a short 15-second heat-up time and comes with a travel bag and fabric brush for convenience. It’s simple easy garment care at home and on the go!

Tefal 24cm & 28cm Frypan Twin Pack ─ $59.99*

Looking for a practical Christmas gift or Kris Kringle idea? This Tefal pack comes with two titanium, non-stick frypans (24cm & 28cm) with Thermo-Signal technology which indicates the ideal temperature to start cooking (perfect for searing). Tefal frypans are suitable for all hobs except induction and are free from PFOA, lead, and cadmium.

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter ─ $599*

This Segway scooter operates at a maximum speed of 25km/h and can withstand a 15% uphill grade slope. It features a multi-functional dashboard, electric and drum brakes, and 10-inch pneumatic tyres, plus a foldable 120kg maximum weight load.

More deals will be available in ALDI’s Special Buys starting on Saturday, 26 November.

Big Air Inflatable SUP ─ $299*

This Big Air adult-size stand-up inflatable paddleboard (SUP) is ideal for days on the water. It features a single-layer material and a removable fin for flat water and small wave riding. It comes with a paddle and a one-hand pump. On sale Saturday, 26 November.

Big Air Inflatable Kayak ─ $149*

This Big Air inflatable kayak is made from thick and durable PVC material and features two main chambers on the hull for extra stability on the water. It also comes with two paddles, a grab rope, oar locks and holders, plus an inflation and deflation screw valve. On sale Saturday, 26 November.

Looking for more Black Friday deals?

More to come…

What else can you get in ALDI’s Black Friday (Wednesday) Special Buys?

Some other deals available in ALDI’s Black Friday sale include:

24-Can Cooler: $24.99*

Towable Board: $24.99*

Pop-Up Beach Shelter: $29.99*

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand: $34.99

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: $49.99*

R ustic Beach Cart: $59.99*

Philips Soundbar With Bluetooth: $99.99*

Gaming Chair: $159*

Smart Wireless Camera 2pk: $169*

Gaming Desk With LED Light: $199*

LG 34-inch Ultra-Wide Monitor: $349*

Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

