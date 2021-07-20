Advertisement

ALDI is releasing a new range of Special Buys, with some EPIC deals on home entertainment devices, including a large Bauhn Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,299, available exclusively online.

The 82-inch Bauhn TV is powered by WebOS and features a voice assistant and smart connectivity for instant access to streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and you can also connect soundbars and storage devices through the ThinQAI home dashboard.

If you’re not big on big screens, the discount supermarket will also be slinging a 40-inch Bauhn Full HD Android TV for $329. This model can be purchased in stores. ALDI’s ‘Funtertainment’ Special Buys will be available from Saturday 24 July.

Other bargains available in the seasonal sale include party speakers with LED lights for $249. These feature a built-in FM radio and bass boost function to blast your favourite soundtracks.

There’s also this cubic LYTE mini projector for $99. It features streaming and smart connectivity, so you can install streaming apps and watch movies from your device or plug it into a TV for a cinematic experience.

To complete your home entertainment setup, ALDI will also be selling a 2.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer for $249 and JBL Live Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Facebook chatbot for stock availability in stores in your area.