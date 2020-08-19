Sports aficionados rejoice! Click Frenzy is launching a new mega-sports sale on Thursday (August 20) from 7pm, with epic discounts of up to 50% off available on sports gear, active wear, sneakers, team merch and other sporty things.
The whopping 77-hour Click Frenzy Sports event has more than 300 deals from Australian and international brands, including Puma, New Balance, Hype DC, The Athlete’s Foot, FILA and hundreds of others. Retailers will also feature exclusive deals and limited-time ‘surprise offers’ throughout the event.
To sign up, just head to the Click Frenzy website to register for free. Click Frenzy’s Sports sale ends at midnight on Sunday (August 23). Members get early access to Click Frenzy deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). Here’s a round up of the best Click Frenzy deals below.
Exclusive Click Frenzy deals
FILA
- Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping
- Men’s sports & training apparel and footwear – from $15
- FILA unisex and slim fit trackpants – from $30
- 50% off men’s FILA lifestyle apparel & footwear – from $20
Anaconda
- 40% off Nike apparel (club members only)
- 50% off Chute & XTM snow gear (club members only)
Lowes
- 20% off state of origin & NRL merchandise (selected styles)
20% off active wear (selected styles)
Spartan Suppz
- 15% off storewide
- Up to 70% off selected supplements
The Athlete’s Foot
- Up to 40% off brands including Asics, Adidas, Nike, Brooks, Hoka and more
- Additionally, a range of football, netball and athletics styles will available at discounted prices
NBA Store
- 20% off sitewide on nbastore.com.au
- You’ll be able to shop by player or team, and score discounts on jerseys, footwear, accessories and more
Other Click Frenzy deals
- Giftbox: up to 60% off selected AFL apparel & merchandise
- NRL Shop: up to 80% off sale items
- Superga: 25% off selected items
- Superdry: up to 50% off selected styles. Jackets from $89, hoodies from $79, t-shirts from $24 & more
- 2XU: extra 20% off sale items
- Adonis Gear: 20% off storewide – sports wear, street wear and jewellery
- BOARDWORLD: up to 80% off selected items & up to 40% off snowboards
The Click Frenzy Sports event is also dedicated to helping struggling community sports clubs through a ‘Virtual Canteen’ initiative, whereby you can buy a virtual pie, virtual sausage roll or some virtual veggie options. Proceeds from every virtual snack bought will go towards each chosen community club.
Picture credits: Click Frenzy.
Share this article