Up to 50% off sports brands in Click Frenzy Sports sale!

Posted by

Advertisement

Sports aficionados rejoice! Click Frenzy is launching a new mega-sports sale on Thursday (August 20) from 7pm, with epic discounts of up to 50% off available on sports gear, active wear, sneakers, team merch and other sporty things.

The whopping 77-hour Click Frenzy Sports event has more than 300 deals from Australian and international brands, including Puma, New Balance, Hype DC, The Athlete’s Foot, FILA and hundreds of others. Retailers will also feature exclusive deals and limited-time ‘surprise offers’ throughout the event.

To sign up, just head to the Click Frenzy website to register for free. Click Frenzy’s Sports sale ends at midnight on Sunday (August 23). Members get early access to Click Frenzy deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). Here’s a round up of the best Click Frenzy deals below.

Exclusive Click Frenzy deals

FILA

FILA Click Frenzy Sports deals

  • Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping
  • Men’s sports & training apparel and footwear – from $15
  • FILA unisex and slim fit trackpants – from $30
  • 50% off men’s FILA lifestyle apparel & footwear – from $20

Anaconda

Anaconda Click Frenzy Sports deals

  • 40% off Nike apparel (club members only)
  • 50% off Chute & XTM snow gear (club members only)

Lowes

Lowes Click Frenzy Sports deals

  • 20% off state of origin & NRL merchandise (selected styles)
    20% off active wear (selected styles)

Spartan Suppz

Spartan Suppz Click Frenzy deals

  • 15% off storewide
  • Up to 70% off selected supplements

The Athlete’s Foot

The Athlete's Foot Click Frenzy Deals

  • Up to 40% off brands including Asics, Adidas, Nike, Brooks, Hoka and more
  • Additionally, a range of football, netball and athletics styles will available at discounted prices

NBA Store

NBA store Click Frenzy Sports deals

  • 20% off sitewide on nbastore.com.au
  • You’ll be able to shop by player or team, and score discounts on jerseys, footwear, accessories and more

Other Click Frenzy deals

  • Giftbox: up to 60% off selected AFL apparel & merchandise
  • NRL Shop: up to 80% off sale items
  • Superga: 25% off selected items
  • Superdry: up to 50% off selected styles. Jackets from $89, hoodies from $79, t-shirts from $24 & more
  • 2XU: extra 20% off sale items
  • Adonis Gear: 20% off storewide – sports wear, street wear and jewellery
  • BOARDWORLD: up to 80% off selected items & up to 40% off snowboards

The Click Frenzy Sports event is also dedicated to helping struggling community sports clubs through a ‘Virtual Canteen’ initiative, whereby you can buy a virtual pie, virtual sausage roll or some virtual veggie options. Proceeds from every virtual snack bought will go towards each chosen community club.

Picture credits: Click Frenzy.

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lucifer

Hell yes: Lucifer season five part one drops on Netflix

August 20th 2020

Victorians can catch the Champions League Final on Optus Sport for free

Circles.Life offer: 100GB for $1 for Victorians in lockdown
Advertisement