Sports aficionados rejoice! Click Frenzy is launching a new mega-sports sale on Thursday (August 20) from 7pm, with epic discounts of up to 50% off available on sports gear, active wear, sneakers, team merch and other sporty things.

The whopping 77-hour Click Frenzy Sports event has more than 300 deals from Australian and international brands, including Puma, New Balance, Hype DC, The Athlete’s Foot, FILA and hundreds of others. Retailers will also feature exclusive deals and limited-time ‘surprise offers’ throughout the event.

To sign up, just head to the Click Frenzy website to register for free. Click Frenzy’s Sports sale ends at midnight on Sunday (August 23). Members get early access to Click Frenzy deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts (from 6.30pm). Here’s a round up of the best Click Frenzy deals below.

Exclusive Click Frenzy deals

FILA

Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping

Men’s sports & training apparel and footwear – from $15

FILA unisex and slim fit trackpants – from $30

50% off men’s FILA lifestyle apparel & footwear – from $20

Anaconda

40% off Nike apparel (club members only)

50% off Chute & XTM snow gear (club members only)

Lowes

20% off state of origin & NRL merchandise (selected styles)

20% off active wear (selected styles)

Spartan Suppz

15% off storewide

Up to 70% off selected supplements

The Athlete’s Foot

Up to 40% off brands including Asics, Adidas, Nike, Brooks, Hoka and more

Additionally, a range of football, netball and athletics styles will available at discounted prices

NBA Store

20% off sitewide on nbastore.com.au

You’ll be able to shop by player or team, and score discounts on jerseys, footwear, accessories and more

Other Click Frenzy deals

Giftbox: up to 60% off selected AFL apparel & merchandise

up to 60% off selected AFL apparel & merchandise NRL Shop: up to 80% off sale items

up to 80% off sale items Superga: 25% off selected items

25% off selected items Superdry: up to 50% off selected styles. Jackets from $89, hoodies from $79, t-shirts from $24 & more

up to 50% off selected styles. Jackets from $89, hoodies from $79, t-shirts from $24 & more 2XU: extra 20% off sale items

extra 20% off sale items Adonis Gear: 20% off storewide – sports wear, street wear and jewellery

20% off storewide – sports wear, street wear and jewellery BOARDWORLD: up to 80% off selected items & up to 40% off snowboards

The Click Frenzy Sports event is also dedicated to helping struggling community sports clubs through a ‘Virtual Canteen’ initiative, whereby you can buy a virtual pie, virtual sausage roll or some virtual veggie options. Proceeds from every virtual snack bought will go towards each chosen community club.

Picture credits: Click Frenzy.