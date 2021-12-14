Braving the bottle-o before a shindig can be equal parts exciting and inconvenient. Exciting because you’re about to stock up for what’s sure to be a good time, but inconvenient because everyone else has the same idea as you, and is looking to clear the shelves of your favourite drinks before you can snag some. While of course you can always plan your day a bit better and get to the shop outside of peak hours, life has a funny way of getting in the way of quenching your thirst.

Thankfully both bottle-o’s and independent retailers have realised this, with many now offering delivery options to ensure that you’re sorted for the night, week or upcoming event. But when it comes to these services, which retailers actually get their deliveries right, and what will it cost you? Getting alcohol delivered to your home is the height of convenience in the 21st century, but how widespread is the service amongst the big liquor retailers? Read on to find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

Alcohol Delivery Services

Here are the major liquor retailer chains that will deliver alcohol to your door:

BWS

Dan Murphy’s

First Choice Liquor

Liquorland

Cellarbrations

Vintage Cellars

BWS Click & Collect and Delivery

With more than 1,100 stores around Australia, BWS is one of the most well-known liquor brands around, and offers both Click & Collect and delivery services for thirsty Aussies, with both options available in most stores.

Those looking to Click & Collect can do so for free, with orders able to be picked up from as little as one hour after the purchase order has been made, with an SMS alert sent to your phone to let you know your drinks are ready. You can even order them chilled, with orders also able to be picked up by someone else, provided they are over 18 and you’ve put them down on the order form.

If you’d like your drinks delivered, BWS offers both scheduled and same-day delivery to most locations, excluding remote locations or PO Boxes. If you’re unsure, BWS has a postcode search option to let you know if delivery is available to your area. Scheduled deliveries can be planned up to seven days in advance, with orders also able to be tracked, with the option to also change the time of the delivery if your plans change. The person who placed the order will have to be home though, as BWS won’t leave any packages unattended, or leave packages with someone else who isn’t on the order docket, or under 18. Delivery will cost an extra $10 on top of your order, with a minimum $20 spend needed to qualify for delivery, with a 10-box limit per order.

Dan Murphy’s Click & Collect and Delivery

With over 240 stores in Australia, Dan Murphy’s is a popular option for Aussies, providing a wide range of beer, wine, spirits and extras, helping to make your quiet evening in or event a hit.

For those looking to make the trek to the store themselves, Dan Murphy’s ‘Pick Up’ orders are free, and can be available in as little as 30 minutes, with an SMS message sent to your phone when the order is ready. You can also request chilled drinks, have someone else pick them up (as long as they’re on the order sheet) and even schedule an order up to seven days in advance, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

If you prefer the drinks to come to you, Dan Murphy’s offers Delivery in all states, with Delivery Now available in metro areas. Dan Murphy’s Standard Delivery fees starts from $6.90 for metro orders, while Delivery Now consists of a flat fee of $15 per order. Orders can be scheduled up to seven days in advance and at a time that suits you, with reminders sent to you when the order is heading your way. You can also request the delivery to be left at your door if you’re not home, although this is also at the discretion of the delivery driver, with terms and conditions outlined on the Dan Murphy website.

First Choice Liquor Click & Collect and Delivery

With around 100 stores across Australia, First Choice Liquor offers both Click & Collect as well as delivery to help with your orders, in addition to Corporate Orders for those office shindigs.

First Choice Liquor’s Click & Collect is free with no minimum spend, and can be available within 60 minutes of placing your order. You’ll receive a message when your order is ready to collect, although all orders must be picked up by the person who placed the order, with your credit card and ID also required during collection.

Like many other liquor retailers, First Choice delivers to metro, regional and country locations, although it does list locations that it does not currently deliver to, so it’s always best to check before you place your order. Delivery costs start from $6.95 on metro orders, with a $14.95 same-day delivery option also available for metro locations. First Choice will also send you an email including tracking information when your order has been dispatched, with unattended deliveries only available in certain locations and with select orders, so it’s best to read the terms and conditions if you’re looking to get an order delivered when you’re out.

Liquorland Click & Collect and Delivery

Operating in a similar fashion to stablemate First Choice, Liquorland offers both Click & Collect and Delivery options for thirsty households.

Click & Collect is available for free, with orders aimed to be ready for pickup within 30 minutes of the order being placed. Once your order is ready, you’ll receive a text message, and will be required to bring along the credit card used and your ID to complete the pickup process.

Delivery options are available Australia-wide, including metro, regional and country areas, although Liquorland does list locations and postcodes it currently does not deliver to. Delivery costs start from $6.95 for standard delivery in metro areas, and up to $18.95 for standard country deliveries – although you’ll qualify for free delivery on all standard deliveries if you order over $100 worth of goods. Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email with a tracking code to help you keep an eye on it, with an unattended delivery option often available, although may be at the discretion of the driver, with terms and conditions outlined on the Liquorland website.

Cellarbrations Click & Collect and Delivery

With over 500 stores located nationally, Cellarbrations is often home to many local drops and brands, owing to each store being independently owned and operated. But while this may suit those looking for a taste close to home, each store will also set their own delivery charges and fees, meaning there’s no standard fee rate or cost for both delivery and Click & Collect orders. As a result, if you’re looking to purchase through Cellarbrations, it’s best to keep an eye on the checkout price to ensure you’re not left with a sour taste in your mouth.

Vintage Cellars Click & Collect and Delivery

While it may not have as many stores as some of the other liquor retailers, Vintage Cellars offers both Click & Collect and delivery options for you to choose from, including Corporate Orders for the next office party.

Those looking to pick up their order can use the Click & Collect option for free, with no minimum spend, and have their order ready in 60 minutes. Vintage Cellars will send a text notification when the order has been packed, but require the person who placed the order to collect it, and you’ll have to bring along your credit card and ID.

Vintage Cellars offers delivery to metro, regional and country locations, with costs starting from $6.95, with same-day delivery also available for $14.95 for metro areas. Like other retailers, Vintage Cellars will send you an email once the order is on its way, and will provide a tracking code to help you keep an eye on it. You’ll be able to organise an unattended delivery, although there are some terms and conditions regarding this, meaning your order may not be left there if you aren’t home. If you’re not sure about your delivery location, you can also check on the Vintage Cellars website, with a number of locations listed that they currently don’t deliver to.

Alcohol Delivery Websites & Apps

While the big retail chains are likely your first thought when it comes to stocking up for the weekend, there are many other online options you can choose. Below are some of the alcohol delivery websites here in Australia:

Tipple

Jimmy Brings

Booze Bud

Liquoroo

Shorty’s Liquor

Craft Cartel

Boozi

Drnks

Booze-It

Tipple

Available in only Sydney and Melbourne, Tipple is an alcohol delivery service, working similarly to how food delivery services work. Simply put in your address to see if you qualify for a delivery, and then put in your order, and wait at the front door for your order. However, Tipple only operates between midday and 11pm, but you can schedule orders at any time if you miss the window. Tipple has a delivery fee of $7.95 with a minimum $30 order spend, but with over 500 products available on the app, you should be able to find something that tickles your fancy.

Tipple is available on both iOS and Android.

Jimmy Brings

Operating in major cities across mainland Australia, Jimmy Brings delivers a range of beer, wine, spirits, mixers and liqueurs to your door, although what is available will be dependent on your location, with Jimmy Brings working with local stores. Simply place your order through the app, and you’ll be able to track your delivery driver as they come to your door. Delivery costs will be dependent on your order and location, so be sure to check the final cost before you place your delivery.

Jimmy Brings is available on both iOS and Android.

Booze Bud

With a selection of beer, spirits, wine, cider and mixed cases available, Booze Bud advertises that it will price match with other competitors to help deliver your drinks at the cheapest price possible. Delivering Australia-wide, Booze Bud also allows you to track your order once the transaction is completed, with delivery costs around $7 per standard delivery, although this may be dependent on your location. You can also set up a subscription service through Booze Bud, which will deliver a range of beers to your door at your nominated frequency to help you get a taste of what brands and flavours are available, ideal for those who enjoy trying new things.

Booze Bud is available on both iOS and Android.

Liquoroo

Offering delivery from the bottle-o to your front door in most major cities across the east coast of Australia, Liquoroo is committed to having your order delivered within 30 minutes of confirmation, helping to keep your night on track. Simply open the app, choose your drink of choice from what’s available in your area, and place your order. A minimum $20 spend is required, with delivery fees starting at $5 and are dependent on your location, similar to food delivery and ride-sharing services.

Liquoroo is available on both iOS and Android.

Shorty’s Liquor

Based in Sydney, Shorty’s Liquor targets the corporate drinks afternoon, working primarily with offices and businesses to keep your work fridge stocked. Delivering to 92% of Australia via courier, Shorty’s Liquor allows you to place a once-off order or set up a regular delivery, with beer, wine and spirits available. Sydney orders under $100 will incur a $9.95 delivery fee (with free delivery for orders over $100), while deliveries under $100 outside Sydney will incur a fee between $9.95 and $19.95.

Craft Cartel

Specialising in all things hoppy and frothy – with wine and spirits also available for those looking for something different – Craft Cartel operates out of Sydney, but delivers Australia-wide to give beer lovers something to knock back after a day of hard yakka. Delivery fees start at $9.95 per case, with Express delivery also available for $25 per case, with the option to pick up your order also available at the Craft Cartel warehouse in Sydney. You can also keep up to date with new releases and promos with the Craft Cartel Beer Club, perfect for when you’re after some reading material while you crack one open.

Boozi

Born out of the COVID crisis, Boozi is a Sydney exclusive, delivering beer, wine, spirits and extras to your door. Enter in your postcode and choose from the selections available, before deciding on your delivery option – which includes Anytime ($6), Same Day ($8) and Pronto ($12). A minimum spend of just $30 is required for delivery, with Boozi also requiring you to be present at the time of delivery, and have your ID ready.

Drnks

Focusing primarily on wine – but still offering beer, cider, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages – Drnks ships around Australia, but only offers same-day delivery to the Greater Sydney area. Simply browse the available drinks online, place and pay for your order and your drinks will be shipped from the Sydney warehouse, with delivery costs ranging from $10 to over $30 depending on your location and order size. And if you’re looking for a bit of reading material, Drnks offers the ‘Loose Lips’ section to give you the scoop on brands and wines for you to potentially try later down the line.

Booze-It

Booze-It stands out from the crowd by offering customers the chance to use Buy-Now-Pay-Later technology, with ZipPay available at the checkout for those looking to enjoy their drinks now without forking over the full amount just yet. Offering beer, wine, spirits and pre-mix drinks, Booze-It delivers Australia-wide, with the final delivery cost dependent on your location, although orders over $200 (excluding beer, cider and pre-mix drinks) qualify for free shipping. And if you’re not looking to use ZipPay, you can use traditional payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, along with PayPal.

Subscription-based alcohol deliveries

For those more adventurous, you can also sign up to subscription-based alcohol services that send out a new flavour or brand every month, allowing you to shake up your Friday wine-night. Subscription-based alcohol delivery services in Australia include:

The Local Drop

The Good Booze Project

Beer Cartel

Gin Society

Whisky Loot

Naked Wines

The Borough Box

Hops 2 Home

Cocktail Porter

How much does it cost to get alcohol delivered?

The total delivery cost for an alcohol order will depend on your location, with delivery prices often starting from $5, but will come down to which retailer you purchase through. Smaller delivery services will work on a pricing scale similar to Uber, while the larger retailers and distributors will work on a set fee tier, which is entirely dependent on your shipping location and order size.

If you’re looking to purchase from the big-name liquor retailers, here is a pricing table of delivery costs:

Click & Collect Metro Regional Country Same Day BWS Free $10 $10 $10 $10 Dan Murphy’s Free $6.90 $11.90 $18.90 $15 First Choice Free $6.95 $11.95 $18.95 $14.95 Liquorland Free $6.95 $11.95 $18.95 $14.95 Cellarbrations Varies per store Varies per store Varies per store Varies per store Varies per store Vintage Cellars Free $6.95 $11.95 $18.95 $14.95

*All prices taken from brand’s website. Accurate as of November, 2021.

Which liquor retailer should I choose?

With plenty of big retail chains and smaller competitors to choose from, an empty bar fridge can (thankfully) be a thing of the past. If you’re looking to schedule a larger delivery later in the week, ordering through one of the well-known chains may be easier, as you have more control over when a delivery can be made, while those in a rush to serve a nice red with dinner could be better off looking to a local delivery service to bring home the goods. Ultimately though, which one you order through will depend on whether they stock your drop of choice or not, because after spending time finalising your order, you’ll deserve a drink. Unsure of what to drink? Check out our guides on the best-rated Aussie beer and the best-rated Australian wine to help with the decision.

For more information on consuming alcohol responsibly, refer to the government guidelines.

Picture Credit: kyokyo/shutterstock.com, Steve Heap/shutterstock.com, Ivan Kruk/shutterstock.com