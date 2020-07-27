Advertisement

Coles is bringing back its popular ‘Little’ collectables campaign, this time with a focus on sustainability and education for young children.

From Wednesday this week (July 29), customers will be able to redeem a free Coles Little Treehouse book with every $30 purchase at Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.

While Coles’ original Little Shop campaign and the subsequent Stikeez collectables proved successful with most shoppers, both were criticised for being unsustainable, especially at a time when supermarkets were phasing out single-use plastic bags.

This year, Coles partnered with children’s author Andy Griffiths and illustrator Terry Denton to create 24 Coles Little Treehouse collectable books based on the characters from the Australian kids’ book series.

According to the supermarket, the paper and packaging used to produce the books are responsibly sourced and can be recycled at home like any paper product.

Collector’s cases will also be available for $5 each, as well as copies of the original Treehouse series from $4 to $8 each, at all Coles supermarkets.

Coles Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Ronson, said the new campaign was about bringing entertainment and education to Aussie households in a sustainable way.

“Our research found that while 83% of Australian households frequently encourage children to read, only 22% frequently purchased books for kids to read. As a supermarket we know we can reach millions of our customers every week with these fantastic little books to read and enjoy with their kids,” she said.

“We all remember the excitement that Little Shop created for customers of all ages and we really wanted to create that same level of excitement for reading – because we know that enjoying books on a regular basis leads to improved literacy skills, better educational outcomes and happier children.”

From Wednesday, Coles will also launch its first-ever picture storybook competition to encourage Aussie kids to get creative and develop their own fictional book. Every entry into the storybook competition will see one new book donated to a remote Indigenous community, through Coles’ partnership with the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.