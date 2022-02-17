Win a Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam digital iron*

Is all that endless ironing and laundry work getting your head steaming? Fret not, Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win the latest Russell Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron to help you iron out creases confidently and in style!
The Russell Hobbs prize pack includes:
- 1 x Russell Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron (RHC570): $79.95 RRP.
To enter, simply:
- Ensure you’re following Canstar Blue on Facebook or Instagram
- Fill out the entry form
That’s it!
This promotion ends at 11:00am AEST on Thursday 24 February 2022. The winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.
Good luck!
*Terms and conditions apply.
Pssstt! In the next two weeks, we’re also going to be giving away:
- 1 x Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Handheld Steamer (RHC410): $99.95 RRP.
- 1 x Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Generator (RHC670): $369.95 RRP.
Stay tuned!
SCHEDULE TO CANSTAR BLUE PROMOTION GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Promotion name: Canstar Blue “Russell Hobbs Ironing Appliances Giveaway” Promotion
This Promotion Schedule is incorporated into and forms part of Canstar Blue’s “General Terms and Conditions of Promotions”, available at http://www.canstarblue.com.au/terms-and-conditions/. The General Terms and Conditions apply to the Promotion subject of this Promotion Schedule. To the extent of any conflict between this Promotion Schedule and the General Terms and Conditions, this Promotion Schedule will prevail.
|Item Number
|Description
|Details
|1
|Promoter
|Canstar Blue Pty Limited ABN 60 142 285 434, Level 21 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia. Tel: 07 3837 4100
|2
|Promotion Period
|This Promotion commences at 10:00am AEST on Thursday 17th February 2022 and the draw for Prize 1 closes at 11:00am AEST on Thursday 24th February; the draw for prize 2 closes at 11:00am AEST on Thursday 03rd March; and the draw for Prize 3 closes at 11:00am AEST on Thursday 10th March 2022.
|3
|How to enter
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years and over.
To enter the Promotion, Entrants must:
1. Follow Canstar Blue on Facebook
2. Visit the competition page and fill out the entry form
The competition entry form and bonus entry forms appear
– On https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/win-russell-hobbs-iron-appliances/
|4
|Inclusions or exclusions (if applicable)
|As per General Terms and Conditions.
|5
|Details of Prize and value
|There will be a separate draw in relation to three (3) separate prizes, a Digital Supreme Iron (RHC570) valued at $79.95 RRP (‘Prize 1’), a Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Handheld Steamer (RHC410) valued $99.95 RRP (‘Prize 2’) and a Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Generator (RHC670) valued $369.95 RRP (‘Prize 3’).
Each prize will be posted to the winner’s validly nominated postal address within Australia, at Russell Hobbs’ expense.
The winning Entrants will be required to reply to Canstar Blue, via reply email or Facebook private message, of their:
– acceptance of the prize,
– full name,
– contact phone number,
– postal address,
– year of birth,
– approval for Canstar Blue to announce their name as the Prize winners on the www.canstarblue.com.au and/or other relevant publications.
|6
|Draw date, time and location
|The Prize winners will be randomly selected from a list of eligible participants. The draw will take place during business hours on Friday 11th March 2022 at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, using computerised random selection.
The Prize Winners will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Friday 11th March 2022. The Prize Winners must claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified by the Promoter.
Should the Prize Winners not claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified, the Promoter may, at its discretion, re-determine a new Winner by a random computerized draw which will take place during business hours on the sixth business day at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
|7
|Permit details (if applicable)
|Electronic Drawing System Approval Number 1477 in South Australia.
|8
|Additional Conditions
|
