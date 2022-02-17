Win a Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam digital iron*

Is all that endless ironing and laundry work getting your head steaming? Fret not, Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win the latest Russell Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron to help you iron out creases confidently and in style!

The Russell Hobbs prize pack includes:

1 x Russell Hobbs Digital Supreme Iron (RHC570): $79.95 RRP.

To enter, simply:

Ensure you’re following Canstar Blue on Facebook or Instagram Fill out the entry form

That’s it!

This promotion ends at 11:00am AEST on Thursday 24 February 2022. The winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.

Good luck!

*Terms and conditions apply.

Pssstt! In the next two weeks, we’re also going to be giving away:

1 x Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Handheld Steamer (RHC410): $99.95 RRP.

1 x Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam Generator (RHC670): $369.95 RRP.

Stay tuned!