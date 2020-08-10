Best Internet Deals August 2020

It’s probably fair to say that internet in Australia is lacking by global standards, and compared with other countries pretty expensive for what you get. In this sense, it’s reasonable to assume that people want to get the best deals on their internet wherever possible.

Luckily, month to month you can expect at least a handful of service providers to sweeten the deal on what they already offer and throw in things like free activation, free modems, discounts and so on. Canstar Blue explores some of the more noteworthy internet deals currently available, as well as what you’ll need to keep in mind if shopping around.

Internet Deals – quick glance

This page lists internet plans from Australia’s biggest providers, but if you’re in a hurry and just want to see a quick comparison of awesome internet deals, the following table shows selected published offers from several providers listed on this page.

NBN 100 Plans

NBN 50 Plans

NBN 25 Plans

NBN 12 Plans Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Compare the Latest Internet Deals

Loading...

Best Internet Deals August 2020

Whether you’ve got an NBN or ADSL connection, there are some great internet offers to be found out there. If you go hunting, you’ll probably realise that some of the more noteworthy deals are found with providers you may not have heard of, so it pays to do a bit of digging and potentially move away from the bigger providers.

Further down the page we’ll go into more detail of some of these deals and discounts on offer from some of Australia’s most-popular NBN providers. If you want a quick summary of some of the best deals right now on a range of NBN plans, these are the best internet deals for August 2020:

Telstra — Save $20 on Premium (NBN 100) plans for first 3 months, plus 3 months free subscription to BINGE

— Save $20 on Premium (NBN 100) plans for first 3 months, plus 3 months free subscription to BINGE Internode — $20 discount ($59.99 per month) on NBN Gold Unlimited (NBN 50) plan for first six months (then $79.99 ongoing)

— $20 discount ($59.99 per month) on NBN Gold Unlimited (NBN 50) plan for first six months (then $79.99 ongoing) Vodafone — Save $10 on Essentials (NBN 25), Essentials+ (NBN 50) and Premium (NBN 100) plans for first six months

— Save $10 on Essentials (NBN 25), Essentials+ (NBN 50) and Premium (NBN 100) plans for first six months Tangerine — $10 discount on Standard Speed (NBN 25), XL Speed Boost (NBN 50) and XXL Speed Boost (NBN 100) plans for first six months

— $10 discount on Standard Speed (NBN 25), XL Speed Boost (NBN 50) and XXL Speed Boost (NBN 100) plans for first six months Kogan — Save from $6 up to $10 per month on Kogan’s NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for the first six months

If you’re shopping around for a great internet deal, some internet service providers might include offers like discounts on your plan fees for a limited time, $0 activation fees, included modems or free entertainment add ons. However. when you’re shopping around for a new internet plan, there is a lot to consider, not just which provider is offering the best deal or discount. Let’s take a look at what great internet deals are currently on offer from NBN providers – hit the links below to see what your preferred carrier is offering:

Telstra Internet Deals

Telstra offers a simple selection of NBN plans with NBN options across three speed tiers, starting at $75 per month for NBN 25 and 500GB data. Its unlimited data plan on NBN 50 is $90 per month, with the option to add extras such as Telstra TV, Foxtel Now and BINGE. The NBN 100 plan comes in at $110 per month, however this is only available to customers with FFTP and HFC connections.

Telstra’s NBN plans also include unlimited calls to standard local, national and mobile numbers. Customers will need to buy the $216 Telstra Smart Modem Gen 2 for easy plug-and-play connectivity, but they will also receive access to Telstra’s Broadband Protect to guard against any viruses and online threats, and access to the free Telstra Air Wi-Fi network across Australia.

Currently, Telstra is waiving the $99 new connection charge for customers who buy online. You can also score your first month of service free on select plans. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn. Telstra is also throwing in a free month of Foxtel Now on all NBN plans for all new and returning Foxtel Now customers.

New customers signing up to the NBN 100 plan (which is limited to FTTP and HFC connections only) will be able to save $20 per month (in the form of monthly credit)for the first three months you’re connected to the plan. Terms apply. This offer expires August 31, 2020.

If you love video streaming, you’ll also get three months of BINGE for free when you sign up to an eligible Telstra NBN plan. You might also be able to score extra months for free if you’re a Telstra Plus rewards member. This offer will need to be redeemed by January 18, 2021. Terms apply.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Core Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

3 months free BINGE streaming subscription (redeem by 18/01/21).

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $291 for first month 500GB Max Data ** /billing period $75 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

3 months free BINGE streaming subscription (redeem by 18/01/21).

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $306 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus Internet Deals

Optus offers unlimited data on all NBN plans, with both Standard Plus (NBN 50) and Premium (NBN 100/20) speeds available on month-to-month plans. Customers can choose from its NBN-only plans with no added extras, or entertainment packages which include Fetch TV, one channel pack, and Optus Sport.

You’ll need to pay a $99 startup fee and upfront $252 modem cost, but modem fees are waived if you remain connected for 36 months. All plans are offered on a no-contract basis, and phone lines and calls are optional.

iiNet Internet Deals

iiNet has long won Australia over with its customer service and competitively priced internet plans. iiNet has released a deal that includes Fetch TV packages at no extra cost, but how big of a bonus you get depends on your internet plan.

The most common included bonus is available on six-month plans, which feature a Fetch Premium TV bundle plus one entertainment channel pack. This usually costs at least $5 per month on top of your internet plan, so it makes for some solid savings; however, you will need to pay an upfront setup cost of $59.99.

MyRepublic Internet Deals

MyRepublic caused a stir when launched in Australia in 2016, and since then has been providing some pretty competitive, unlimited data NBN deals on NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds. MyRepublic also offers several NBN 100 ‘Gamer’ internet plans, with static IP addresses and other perks to enhance the at-home gaming experience.

TPG Internet Deals

TPG offers NBN plans on both month-to-month and 18-month contracts. While a free Wi-Fi modem now comes as standard with every plan, the 18-month contract waives your $99.95 setup fee.

Aussie Broadband Internet Deals

Aussie Broadband frequently tops speed tests for its fast, industry-leading NBN. Its premium NBN 100 plan lists a typical evening speed of 86Mbps; currently, this is faster than typical evening speeds cited by other major providers.

Customers may also appreciate Aussie Broadband’s range of plan add-ons and options, commitment to customer service, and simple, no lock-in plan structure. With no set-up or exit fees on month-to-month plans, no data overage charges, and the option to bring your own modem, the company’s NBN plans are flexible and bill-shock free.

Internode

Internode is a direct subsidiary of its bigger brother iiNet. Internode was one of the originators of ADSL2+ internet, and now features as a top telco for NBN. Unlimited data starts at about $69.99 a month, and NBN 12, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speed tiers are available (labelled ‘Bronze’, ‘Gold’, and ‘Platinum’ respectively). Plans are available on a month-to-month or six-month contract, with optional modems from $59.95 upfront.

Currently, you can score a $20 monthly discount on Internode’s Gold NBN 50 plan. The telco is offering the unlimited data plan for $59.99 per month for six months on a six-month contract. After your first six months is up, pricing will then revert to the standard $79.99 per month. Terms apply. Offer available until withdrawn.

Vodafone Internet Deals

As the last of the ‘Big 3’ telco networks in Australia to offer internet plans, Vodafone has come out racing. Unlimited data on NBN 25 is just $65 per month with no lock-in contract. For new customers who already have a postpaid Vodafone mobile plan, there are periodical discounts and bonus offers that apply if you bundle both internet and mobile plans.

Vodafone’s plans are month-to-month, with an $180 upfront for the Wi-Fi hub. Every month you stay on, you get a $5 rebate on your plan; this means that over 36 months, you pay $0 for the Wi-Fi hub.

Existing eligible mobile customers may also receive monthly discounts by bundling with Vodafone’s Essential +NBN or Premium NBN plan (ranging from 5% to 20%).

Currently, new customers can score $10 off all Vodafone NBN plans each month for your first six months. This offer ends September 14, 2020, unless extended.

Southern Phone Internet Deals

Southern Phone is a telco that gives back to rural and regional councils. It also has a suite of very competitive mobile plans, and some competitive NBN plans as well. NBN plans are available on Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium speed tiers, with prices beginning from $65 per month for unlimited data at NBN 25 speeds. All plans are available contract-free and month-to-month, and compatible modems are also available from $99.

Tangerine Internet Deals

Tangerine Telecom offers NBN plans on three speed tiers: Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium. All plans are month-to-month and feature unlimited data, with no setup costs besides an optional $89.90 modem fee. Tangerine’s prices are already competitive, but the telco is currently offering a $10-$15 monthly discount on your plan for the first six months.

This means you can get Standard speeds from $49.90 per month, Standard Plus for a near-unbeatable $59.90 per month, and Premium for a low $74.90. After six months, prices revert back to standard monthly costs.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Speed Boost Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

Optional modem from $119.90 upfront

Special offer: $49.90 per month for first 6 months, then $59.90 ongoing min. cost $49.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $59.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site XL Speed Boost Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

Optional modem from $119.90 upfront

Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing min. cost $59.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $69.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site XXL Speed Boost Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100)

Optional modem from $119.90 upfront

Special offer: $74.90 per month for first 6 months, then $89.90 ongoing min. cost $74.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $89.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site **^^View important information

Advertisement

Dodo Internet Deals

Dodo has been around for a while and was previously known as the ‘internet that flies’. Now, it also has some really competitive NBN deals across three popular speed tiers. Dodo offers plans across three speed tiers, with unlimited data plans starting at $65 a month for NBN 25 speeds. NBN 100 is available for $85 per month, however not all areas or connections will have access to this plan.

Dodo also provides incentive for 12-month plans, waiving setup fees and other associated upfront costs that the one-month plans get slugged with. Dodo also provides Fetch TV deals from an extra $25 a month on its plans.

Kogan Internet Deals

Online retailer Kogan has made moves into the telco space, now offering a range of NBN plans on the Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium Evening Speed tiers. All plans are available on a month-to-month basis, with the option of bringing your modem or purchasing a pre-configured device for $69 upfront.

Currently, new customers can save from $36 up to $60 on Kogan’s Bronze, Silver and Gold unlimited plans. For NBN 25, you’ll save $6 per month for the first six months, for NBN 50, you’ll save $8 per month for your first six months, and on NBN 100, you’ll save $10 per month for your first six months. Offer available until withdrawn. Terms apply.

Flip Internet Deals

Flip has the notable reputation of having some of the cheapest unlimited NBN deals across three speed tiers. For under $50 per month, you can get unlimited data on Flip’s NBN 12 plan. For NBN 25, you’ll pay $54.90; for NBN 50 plans, you’ll pay $69.90 per month; and for fast NBN 100 speeds, you’ll pay $99.90 per month. All Flip plans are available on a month-to-month basis.

Flip also offers customers the option to pay in advance on all four NBN plans. Prepay two months in advance, and you’ll receive a monthly discount of $5 on Value 12, Premium 25, Family 50 and Fast 100 plans.

Finally, Flip allows you to add-on international TV packs from about $12.95 a month, offering channels from a variety of countries across Europe and South America. So if you’ve ever wanted to watch Macedonian TV, Flip could be a great pathway into getting cultured.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Value 12 Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12)

$149 optional modem

Special offer: $44.90 per month for Pay in Advance customers min. cost $49.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $49.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Premium 25 Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

$149 optional modem

Special offer: $49.90 per month for Pay in Advance customers min. cost $54.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $54.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Family 50 Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

$149 optional modem

Special offer: $64.90 per month for Pay in Advance customers min. cost $69.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $69.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Fast 100 Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100)

$149 optional modem

Special offer: $94.90 per month for Pay in Advance customers min. cost $99.90 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $99.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

iPrimus Internet Deals

As part of the Vocus Communications group, iPrimus offers some pretty competitive plans over an ADSL2+ or NBN connection, with NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans available on 12-month contracts. iPrimus offers unlimited data from $75 a month, with an included modem and the option to add Fetch TV to NBN 50 plans from $10 per month.

Currently, iPrimus is discounting its no-contract NBN 100 plan by $5 per month for your first 12 months. This offer is available through to 31 August, 2020.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period NBN 25 Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

Modem included ($15 P&H)

PAYG calls min. cost $795 over 12 months 250GB Max Data**/billing period $65 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN 50 Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

Optional Fetch Mini set top box + premium channel pack from $10 per month

Modem included ($15 P&H)

PAYG calls min. cost $915 over 12 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN 100 Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100)

$99 setup fee

Modem included ($15 P&H)

PAYG calls

Special offer: $85 per month for first 12 months. Ends 31/8/20 min. cost $199 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Exetel Internet Deals

On both of Exetel’s NBN plans, customers stand to receive unlimited VoIP home phone calls for only $10 a month. Prices for Exetel NBN start at $69 for unlimited of data on NBN 25 speeds and goes up to $99 for unlimited data on NBN 100 speeds. All plans are available month-to-month with no setup fees, and an optional modem can be purchased from $79.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period NBN Standard Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25)

$0 set up fee min. cost $69 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $69 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN Standard Plus Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50)

$0 set up fee min. cost $79 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $79 Advertised Cost^^/billing period NBN Premium Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100)

$0 set up fee min. cost $99 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

How to get the best internet deal

When you’re looking for an internet deal, you’ll most likely find discounts on your plan fees to be the most common deal on offer, but entertainment inclusions are also common, which includes internet deals with TV inclusions such as Fetch. Often entertainment packs are additional cost burdens when signing up to a new plan – some to the tune of $10 or more per month. If you’re after a new plan but concerned about the massive upfront cost, choosing a provider offering deals or discounts on entertainment may be the way to go. Discounts on your plan fees or other costs like modems and activation are common deals on offer, but you’ll have to keep in mind when taking advantage of these deals that:

Deals and discounts may only be available for the first few months of a plan — look at the non-discounted plan price before signing up

More notable deals are often only found on 12 or 24-month contract plans

Other providers offer free set-up and free modems as standard, so these deals may not be as good as they sound

All in all, while these deals sound great, there are sometimes a number of hoops to jump through. You should always compare these deals and plans before choosing a new provider as it pays to compare these offers against what deals other providers have.

What is the best internet deal for me?

When you’re looking for the best internet deal for you, it’s important to remember that the cheapest deal isn’t always the best plan for your needs. There are many things you need to consider when comparing NBN plans including:

Price — What price range is within your budget?

Speed tier — Which speed will suit your household best?

Connection type — What NBN connection do you have in your home and which speeds are available on that connection type?

Data — Do you need unlimited data on your plan?

Provider — Does your provider of choice off the plan you want in your area?

Entertainment Extras — Do you want bundled inclusions such as Fetch or other TV added on?

Once you’ve considered these questions this should help you understand what the best NBN plan is going to be for you. Once you know what you want, you can compare NBN plans from a range of providers. Our comparison tool at the top of this page can help you filter providers based on price, speed tier, inclusions and more. This should give you a good idea of what options are available to you. It’s free to use and quick to compare a wide range of plans from many of Australia’s top providers.

If you’re interested in what other Aussies have to say about some of Australia’s top NBN providers, you can check out our NBN Providers Most Satisfied Customers award, where NBN providers are rated based on results from our customer satisfaction survey which rates NBN providers on: speed and reliability, customer service, value for money, ease of setup, bill and cost clarity, and overall satisfaction.

When you’ve compared internet plans from a range of providers, it should help you not only understand what plans are out there, but help you to find the best internet deal for your needs.

Related articles:

Internet deals featured in this guide – Standard Plus Evening Speed

Telco Plan NBN Speed Monthly Cost Contract Term Tangerine Unlimited NBN 50 $59.90 (promo price) No contract Internode Gold Unlimited NBN 50 $59.99 (promo price) No contract MyRepublic Unlimited Essential NBN 50 $69 No contract Flip Family 50 NBN 50 $69.90 No contract TPG NBN50 SL NBN 50 $69.99 18 months Kogan Silver Unlimited NBN 50 $71.90 No contract iiNet NBN50 Liimitless NBN 50 $74.99 No contract Dodo Unlimited NBN 50 Plan NBN 50 $75 12 months Optus Internet Everyday NBN 50 $75 No contract Southern Phone Unlimited Turbo NBN 50 $75 No contract Vodafone Essential+ NBN Plan NBN 50 $75 No contract Aussie Broadband Everyday NBN 50 $79 No contract Exetel Standard Plus Unlimited NBN 50 $79 No contract iPrimus Unlimited Supercharged NBN 50 $80 24 months Telstra Unlimited NBN 50 $90 No contract

Compare NBN Plans & Prices