Fact Checked

The Sunshine State has roughly 187,000 natural gas customers, and if you’re one of them, you may have noticed there aren’t as many suppliers compared to the other eastern states. Despite having fewer gas providers to choose from, it shouldn’t discourage you from searching for a better deal. To help you compare gas prices in Queensland, we’ve used our database to bring you the cheapest deals currently in market.

While we do our best to list up to date pricing, it’s vital that you treat the below information as a general guide only. We use a specific set of assumptions for this cost comparison, that apply to one particular area of Brisbane. That’s why it’s best to use our gas comparison tool where you can input your details to unlock a range of quotes available in your area.

Cheap Gas Deals QLD

Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for QLD. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Brisbane and yearly gas usage of 6,842MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Cheapest Gas Prices in Brisbane

In the table below, we assume household gas usage of about 6,842MJ a year, but this amount will vary depending on a household’s gas usage. The following information is to be used as a general indicator of prices based on retailers who are currently listed on our database. Calculations factor in usage and supply rates, plus any conditional discounts available on the provider’s cheapest market offer.

Energy retailers are currently navigating a volatile wholesale market. Some of the retailers below may have temporarily switched off their market offer plans to new customers. We will do our best to keep this table and the details on this page up to date as new information becomes available. Please check plan details and availability directly with providers.

← Mobile/tablet users, scroll sideways to view full table →

Gas Supplier^ Gas Plan Discount Annual Cost* AGL Value Saver $75 online sign-up credit $521

incl. conditional discount Red Energy Living Energy Saver 0% $636 Origin Energy Standing 0% $666 Alinta Energy Standing Offer 0% $672 GloBird Energy GloSave 1% for paying by direct debit $772 incl. conditional discount CovaU Standing Offer 0% $830 Basic Plan Information Documents

*Annual cost estimates based on daily gas usage of 6,842MJ a year, July 2022. Gas prices based on gas provided through Australian Gas Network in Brisbane. Please be aware that some of the discounts shown above may only be available where the customer purchases both gas and electricity from the same retailer. There may be other retailers available in your area.

Which natural gas supplier is cheapest in QLD?

Our price calculations suggest that AGL currently provides the cheapest gas deal in Queensland, according to this specific comparison. Remember that gas prices can and do change frequently, and that costs will vary depending on a household’s usage habits.

Many gas providers rely on bill credits and discounts to attract customers, however it’s important to look beyond these incentives and make sure they’re not disguising higher rates. Discounts and bill credits may also require customers to fulfil certain conditions, like paying on time or by direct debit. Failing to meet these conditions could see customers paying much more for gas.

Natural gas plans are also likely to have what’s known as a ‘benefit period’, which is essentially how long a customer will receive a discount for. As an example, one gas offer may have a 12-month benefit period, meaning after a year the discount could disappear. That’s why it’s always a good idea to be across the fine print. The same principles apply when searching for cheap electricity prices in QLD.

Understanding your gas bill

Like an electricity bill, gas bills usually consist of a few charges worth getting your head around. The two main components of a gas bill are usage charges and supply charges. Depending on the retailer and gas deal, there may also be other fees and charges.

Usage charges: A charge which refers to the amount of gas a household uses, which is measured in megajoules (MJ). Some products will charge gas usage at a single rate or ‘flat rate’, while others may charge gas usage in blocks – known as a ‘block rate tariff’. Plans on a single rate tariff will be charged the same rate regardless of the time of day or how much gas is consumed, while a block rate tariff will charge usage according to the quantity of gas consumed. For example, the first block may be charged 3c/MJ for the first 20MJ used, 2.7c/MJ for the next 20MJ of usage, and 2.5c/MJ for the remainder.

A charge which refers to the amount of gas a household uses, which is measured in megajoules (MJ). Some products will charge gas usage at a single rate or ‘flat rate’, while others may charge gas usage in blocks – known as a ‘block rate tariff’. Plans on a single rate tariff will be charged the same rate regardless of the time of day or how much gas is consumed, while a block rate tariff will charge usage according to the quantity of gas consumed. For example, the first block may be charged 3c/MJ for the first 20MJ used, 2.7c/MJ for the next 20MJ of usage, and 2.5c/MJ for the remainder. Supply charges: Refers to a daily, ongoing charge, typically around 75 to 80 cents per day. This charge covers the cost of being connected to the gas mains or network, and applies regardless of how much gas a household consumes. Supply charges can make up a considerable portion of a gas bill, particularly for customers who don’t use a lot of gas.

Refers to a daily, ongoing charge, typically around 75 to 80 cents per day. This charge covers the cost of being connected to the gas mains or network, and applies regardless of how much gas a household consumes. Supply charges can make up a considerable portion of a gas bill, particularly for customers who don’t use a lot of gas. Discounts: Depending on the gas plan, discounts will either be conditional or guaranteed. Conditional discounts require customers to satisfy the criteria of a plan, like paying on time, while a guaranteed discount does not require customers to do anything, other than paying their bills. Some discounts will apply to the entire bill (usage and supply charges), while others may only apply to the usage charges.

Depending on the gas plan, guaranteed. Conditional discounts require customers to satisfy the criteria of a plan, like paying on time, while a guaranteed discount does not require customers to do anything, other than paying their bills. Some discounts will apply to the entire bill (usage and supply charges), while others may only apply to the usage charges. Other fees and charges: Late payment fees, paper billing fees, credit card surcharges are all types of additional charges that can creep onto a gas invoice. A breakdown of these fees can be found within the gas price fact sheets.

Type of gas contracts in Queensland

The type of gas contract you’re on will normally determine what’s included in your plan, as well as how competitive the gas rates are. In Queensland, there are two types of gas contracts – standard contracts and market offers.

Standard contracts: A basic contract regulated by the QLD Government that includes terms and conditions which can’t be changed by the retailer. Customers who haven’t changed gas retailers in a long time will likely be on a standard contract. These contracts are usually less competitive than market offers.

A basic contract regulated by the QLD Government that includes terms and conditions which can’t be changed by the retailer. Customers who haven’t changed gas retailers in a long time will likely be on a standard contract. These contracts are usually less competitive than market offers. Market retail offers: Contracts that are set by retailers, often including discounts and cheaper gas rates. Though competitive, market contracts can change rates at the retailer’s discretion, provided customers have been notified in advance. Market offers normally only have a benefit period of 12 or 24 months, meaning customers may be moved onto a standard contract after this period finishes.

Is gas cheaper than electricity?

The difference of cost between gas and electricity will usually come down to how much gas a customer uses and natural gas supply charges. Remember, gas only powers specific appliances within a home, like hot water systems. Given that gas supply charges cost around 75 to 80 cents a day, customers will need to ensure it’s an affordable source of energy on top of household electricity costs.

According to energy.gov.au, Queensland uses the least amount of gas per household in Australia. This could explain why there are only a small handful of natural gas retailers in the state, as well as why gas prices are higher than other states. Customers with a mains gas supply will need to think about the amount of gas they use, and whether or not it’s worth paying for both gas and electricity. Customers with larger gas consumption needs may benefit the most, while smaller residential households who use gas less frequently could be better off just paying for electricity.

Which gas supplier is rated highest in QLD?

Whether you’re cooking dinner or heating water, the natural gas supplied to your home is all the same. So, is it a case of simply picking a supplier with the cheapest deal? At times, picking on price alone makes sense, but it isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing a gas retailer, especially if it’s at the expense of something important like customer service. That’s why we’ve done most of the homework for you by releasing our annual review of QLD natural gas suppliers. Click the link below to see who reigns supreme.

Compare QLD Gas Providers