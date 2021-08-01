Do you want the fastest internet speed around, but don’t want to pay top dollar for it? No problem! Canstar Blue has compiled a comparison of the cheapest NBN plans on our database. But make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into, because the ‘cheapest’ plans don’t always mean the best value. Cheap plans often come with very modest data allowances, and expensive up-front costs which you’ll need to be aware of.

What are the cheapest NBN plans?

Want to know what the cheapest NBN deals are right now? The cheapest NBN plans with unlimited data on Canstar Blue’s database at each speed tier, as of August 2021, are as follows:

Cheapest Basic Evening Speed NBN 12: Flip Value 12 ($34 per month for first six months, then $44.90 ongoing)

Flip Value 12 ($34 per month for first six months, then $44.90 ongoing) Cheapest Standard Evening Speed NBN 25: Flip Premium 25 ($44 per month for 6 months, then $54.90 per month ongoing)

Flip Premium 25 ($44 per month for 6 months, then $54.90 per month ongoing) Cheapest Standard Plus Evening Speed NBN 50: Exetel NBN50 Unlimited ($50 per month for 6 months, then $79 per month ongoing)

Exetel NBN50 Unlimited ($50 per month for 6 months, then $79 per month ongoing) Cheapest Premium Evening Speed NBN 100: Flip Turbo Boost 100 ($69 per month for 6 months, then $79.90 per month ongoing)

Cheap NBN plans – A quick comparison

NBN50 Plans

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans

Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans



Compare Cheap NBN Plans

The best NBN plans with superfast speeds usually come with a hefty amount of data – unlimited in many cases – and this will be reflected by the price you pay. Going for the cheapest deals usually means sacrificing either speed or data. However, if you really do your homework, you’ll be able to find some awesome NBN plans that strike a good balance between download speed and data allowance.

So let’s take a look at the cheapest unlimited NBN plans on offer from our database with a direct link to the providers’ websites, covering the four main speed tiers. Cheapest prices include special offers and limited-time promos, so each plan’s standard monthly cost may not be the cheapest on the market. Keep in mind there could be cheaper plans available in your area, so it always pays to check. These are featured products from referral partners.

Cheap NBN Plans Explained

As mentioned, there are four main NBN speed tiers, and plans for these will generally come in at different price points. While plans will go up in price with each speed tier, considering the big jumps in speed, you’ll still be able to find good value and cheap plans across the faster speed tiers. Keep in mind that the cheapest NBN deals you come across will most likely be on the slower speed tiers and may have limited data inclusions. Unless you’re a light internet user, you’ll most likely need to spend more for faster speeds.

Before we go into detail, it’s important to understand the difference between the four main NBN speed tiers available, because they’re directly linked to what you’ll pay each month.

NBN 12: 12 Mbps download, 1 Mbps upload. Also known as Basic Evening Speed/Home Basic I.

12 Mbps download, 1 Mbps upload. Also known as NBN 25: 25 Mbps download, 5 Mbps upload. Also known as Standard Evening Speed/Home Basic II.

25 Mbps download, 5 Mbps upload. Also known as NBN 50: 50 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload. Also known as Standard Plus Evening Speed/Home Standard.

50 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload. Also known as NBN 100: 100 Mbps download, 20 or 40 Mbps upload. Also known as Premium Evening Speed/Home Fast.

While these four speed tiers are the most common speed plans on offer, there are also two speed tiers much faster than NBN 100. Both Home Ultrafast (NBN 1000) and Home Superfast (NBN 250) plans are now available in Australia, however access to these speeds may be limited by the area you live in, plus the type of NBN connection you have in the home. You’ll also find that only a few providers offer plans on these speeds, and they’re also very expensive – prices for NBN 250 begin at around $109 per month, while NBN 1000 starts from about $130.

Cheapest NBN 12 Plans

NBN 12 speeds may not be a great deal faster than what you’re used to with an ADSL2+ connection, but they should certainly meet the very basic internet needs of most households, and you will easily be able to bag a bargain. If you’re now chained to an NBN reality, these plans can offer good prices for those not really fussed about doing much more than some light browsing. While you won’t be able to stream Super HD Netflix, this tier should cope with that general web browsing and email checking.

You can easily find NBN providers offering Basic NBN plans from under $50 per month – merely a year ago you would have been struggling to find anything. For the most basic, entry-level plans, expect to pay around $30-$40, but these plans are most likely with limited data inclusions.

If you want the security of unlimited gigabytes, the below table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Cheapest NBN 25 Plans

Standard (NBN 25) plans are much harder to come by these days, as most providers that offer Basic speeds now skip Standard plans completely and jump straight to the Standard Plus (NBN 50) speed tier. However, there are still a few plans out there, at competitive prices.

For unlimited NBN plans, expect to pay around $60 per month at a minimum. Again, be mindful of setup fees, modem charges and more. If you’re looking to save a little extra, you can also find a few data-capped plans out there, but keep in mind unlimited data may not be much more per month regardless.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

This speed tier has grown to become the most popular speed tier, with more and more consumers skipping the first two tiers and going for 50/20 max speeds. This speed tier is the best for general household use and fast enough for high-definition video streaming, especially in homes of three or more people. There are more providers are doing battle here, with some great deals available during promo periods. When it comes to NBN 50 plans, the cheapest unlimited data deals start at just over the $60 mark each month.

Overall, expect to get a significant boost in speeds, especially for heavier internet usage such as video streaming and online gamine, but these plans will cost more. To really get the best of this speed tier, you’ll likely want a lot of data to play with, but fortunately most plans on this speed include unlimited data.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Cheapest NBN 100 Plans

This is where you’ll find the best-of-the-best download speeds, offering a maximum speed of up to 100Mbps (although more likely to be in the 80-90Mbps range). You’ll be able to download movies in a snap, provided that your plan delivers on its promises. HD Netflix viewing should be easy as, in addition to video calling, downloading and more.

Surprisingly, NBN 100 also seems to be where some of the most ‘value’ lies. This is due to providers such as Superloop, Tangerine, and Flip frequently offering introductory prices that are up to $20 cheaper each month than standard NBN 100 pricing. If you’re looking for fast NBN, there are always great deals on offer: generally, you can find plans priced at under $100 and even under $80, if only for a limited time.

The table below shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Should I sign up to a cheap NBN plan?

The NBN is a great thing for Australia – who doesn’t want superfast internet speeds at home and at work? However, to get truly impressive speeds, you’ll most likely have to spend over $60 each month as cheap NBN plans under $60 tend to be on lower speed tiers or with data restrictions. You might find that anything less than NBN 50 isn’t particularly ‘good value’, especially considering that the speeds you can get through other deliveries like cable broadband and ADSL2+. The rollout of the NBN in your area might seem like a bit of an anticlimax unless you significantly upgrade your plan to the faster NBN speeds, which will likely mean you have to spend more than you currently do.

When you’re comparing NBN prices, keep in mind that the ‘monthly price’ you see might not give you the full picture of how much the plan costs. Some cheap NBN plans might offer a special discounted pricing, so you’ll need to consider what the standard monthly cost of the plan is — the non-discounted price might be no cheaper than plans from other providers. You might also find that some of these discounts have conditions, such as staying connected for a certain amount of time.

You might also need to look at any upfront fees such as modem costs, setup costs and additional fees. If you decide to add on a modem to your plan, you might need to pay this as an upfront cost, especially on month-to-month plans, which can be anywhere from $60 to $200, depending on the modem and the provider you’re signing up to. Some providers might offer a free modem, however this is usually on contract plans, so you might have to sign up for 12 or even 24 months to waive any of these upfront costs.

Pros & Cons of Cheap NBN

Take a quick look at the pros and cons to see if a cheap NBN plan is right for you.

Pros Cons NBN plans are available for as little as $30 a month. Data allowances are generally very small, around 50GB per month. NBN 12 is likely the cheapest, but will mostly be adequate for light internet users only. You may pay more for similar speeds that you already experience on non-NBN connections. There are lots of service providers to choose from. Beware set-up fees. It can often be better value to choose a more expensive plan with lower fees. Top-speed unlimited plans start at around $80 each month. Many unlimited plans are easily $90+ per month.

If you’re in an area with NBN rolled out, then you don’t have much choice but to go on an NBN plan, and either go for the cheapest you can get away with – about $30 – and put up with slower speeds, or choose a faster plan (but pay significantly more for the privilege). Overall, to get the faster NBN speeds promised, you’ll need to be willing to pay $80 or more each month for an NBN 100 plan with unlimited data. For some this is simply outrageous, but for others it’s worth the money to be one of the early adopters of a technology that promises the world.

Overall, comparing a range of NBN plans is a good place to start. Think about what is most important to you and go from there before jumping on the cheapest NBN plan you can find. As many NBN plans only have a dollar or two in price difference on the same speed tier, it could be worth paying an extra $2 per month if that plan gives you the right speed, less fees, more flexibility or whatever else is important for you in a plan. But ultimately, the choice is yours and only you know what makes the best NBN plans for your needs.