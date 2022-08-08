Cheapest NBN Plans for Pensioners in Australia

Fact Checked

Finding the best NBN plan for seniors can be tricky, so let Canstar Blue unpack everything there is to know about getting an internet connection for pensioners.

Everybody has different needs from their internet connection. Some people only need the internet for emails and Facebook, whereas other people need internet to run their businesses from home or enjoy some high-definition video streaming. Picking the right plan can be daunting, and the last thing you’ll want is a plan that is far too expensive with perks that you’ll never use.

If you’re a senior and looking for a cheap and simple NBN plan, or you’re the son or daughter of a senior looking for a quality internet connection for your parent, this guide aims to help you find the right NBN plan for your needs. We’ll also explain some of the more confusing aspects of the NBN, such as speed tiers and data needs.

The best NBN plans for pensioners

There are some great NBN options available for seniors, with telcos offering exclusive deals and discounts. Aussie Broadband, 10Mates, Westnet and Flip all provide specific NBN packages for pensioners, including phone lines. Here’s what they’re offering:

Keep in mind that any discounts and deals for seniors and pensioners might require you to hold an eligible card, such as a Seniors Card, Pensioner Concession Card or Veterans card, so you should always check these requirements before signing up.

Flip NBN plans for seniors

The following table shows the Flip NBN seniors plans with details of current discounted prices. These are products with links to a referral partner.

Cheap NBN — quick comparison

If you’re curious about what sort of prices and deals are available, the following table shows a selection of unlimited data NBN plans for under $70 per month on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Can you get the NBN?

The National Broadband Network (NBN) hasn’t finished its complete roll-out across Australia just yet. While most areas of capital cities can connect to the NBN, there are still spots across the country where ADSL2+ is still the only option.

Before switching to an NBN plan, make sure the property where the connection is going has NBN installed. In order to find where the NBN connection is to your home, you’ll need to first find out which NBN connection type you have. You can check your address on the NBN Co website and this should tell you which connection type you have.

Why should I get the NBN?

The NBN is a much faster network than ADSL2+, offering greater speeds and more reliability when it comes to the online world. A great way of visualising how good the NBN is, is by thinking of how the internet is relevant to you.

How often are you on the internet, checking your emails and on Facebook? How about watching videos or streaming TV shows and movies? If you have an NBN connection, these processes should load and buffer a lot faster, and if you want to stay in touch with your loved ones but don’t see phones as the only solution, this is a great way to achieve this.

The NBN plan that’s right for you

You’ll want to make your NBN connection as hassle free as possible, while also getting what you need. You’ll need a connection from a trusted source that isn’t too expensive, but still delivers on the speeds you expect.

You’ll also want a professional to come around and install the NBN modem, to make sure it works. These plans all include that option, as well as a modem itself. Unlimited data isn’t something you’ll necessarily need, unless your internet usage is massive – for example, if you were to stream from Netflix or Stan every day, or if you were to video call friends and family on Facebook regularly.

If you only need the internet for occasional web browsing and email checking, 10GB a month should be fine, but if you like to enjoy the odd Saturday night movie, you might want to choose a plan with more data such as 100GB, 500GB or even unlimited data. Typically limited data plans are available with the two slowest NBN speeds (NBN 12 and 25) although you can also get faster speed plans with limited data inclusions.

The following table shows a selection of published NBN 12 and NBN 25 plans with under 500GB of data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

What is a ‘GB’?

A GB (or a gigabyte, gigabytes plural), is the measurement of how much data is permitted on your plan. Everything you do online requires data, and anything you do (unless you have perks with your provider) on the internet will deduct from this data.

If you have an unlimited connection – you have nothing to worry about. If you’re on a 10GB a month plan, you won’t be able to stream Netflix or Stan every night, otherwise you’d run right through your data allowance.

100GB data is a safe bet if you know you use a bit of internet, but don’t want to over-commit to a hefty and expensive plan. Remember – you could always change plans through your provider, although you might incur fees.

Should I get unlimited broadband?

Typically, unlimited broadband isn’t much more expensive than internet deals that have limited data restrictions. It might be worth considering if you don’t want the potential hassle of an extra charge when you run out of data, or if you use lots of internet. If you’re big on online streaming, like Netflix or Stan, you should consider an unlimited connection.

Great unlimited data plans for pensioners

If you want to not worry about running through all your data, these plans are for you.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) and Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans in Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost (including discounted prices), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers or visit our unlimited NBN plans page to compare plans chosen by our telco experts. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

NBN Speed tiers – explained

The way NBN plans are sold is in tiers based on the potential speed. This also means that you will pay more for a plan with a faster speed. Those faster speeds are great if you use a lot of your bandwidth, and you’ll certainly notice a difference if you like to watch movies or TV shows through streaming apps that require an internet connection. We’ll just quickly break down the differences in speeds so that you know which plan is right for you.

NBN 12, otherwise known as the Basic Evening Speed, is the lowest speed NBN plan available on the market. With this connection, you won’t necessarily see a huge difference compared to an ADSL2+ connection. This speed is ideal if your internet plan isn’t a huge priority, and is great for basic social media usage, emailing and web surfing.

Remember, access to services like Stan and Netflix aren’t locked to a certain NBN speed. If nobody else in the house is using the internet at the same time, you could watch something online easily with this speed.

NBN 25, or the Standard Evening Speed, is the standard NBN speed tier across Australia. This is a hassle free stock-standard plan and would have more than enough speed to never notice an issue watching videos. This speed is a great choice if you’re wanting to run a business from home, or if you do a lot of video calling.

Also known as the Standard Plus Evening Speed, this speed tier would be great if you watch a lot of high definition or 4K content online. Typically with speeds below this, high definition content would take a long time to load, but with this plan you’ll be set to click the button and enjoy.

Be aware though, NBN 50 and 100 have higher prices than 12 and 25, and you might be paying too much for what you want from the internet.

NBN 100, or Premium Evening Speed, is the ultimate extra-fast speed for NBN. This speed-tier is typically for high definition content and for online gaming, but it could also be a great way to stay hassle free online.

Depending on the connection type available at your address, you may also be eligible for Home Superfast and Home Ultrafast speeds. These plans are incredibly fast, but also much more expensive than slower speed tiers, so aren’t recommended unless you live in a big house with very heavy internet needs.

Telstra NBN plans for pensioners

As one of the most popular network providers in the country, you might want to go with Telstra. This might not be a bad pick, given that Telstra offers a service specifically for seniors.

‘Tech Savvy Seniors‘ is a program Telstra runs which gets seniors up to scratch on technology, and educates them about all things digital in the modern age.

If you go with Telstra, you’ll find that there’s a lot of perks to be had that you might enjoy – such as access to Foxtel, phone bundles and more. Although it’s not the cheapest provider, if you’re looking for a trusted name and plenty of extra options, Telstra may be worth considering.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

