Despite recent changes to how energy providers can advertise their plans, comparing and finding the best deal for your circumstances is still quite tricky. But with huge savings potentially on offer, it pays to do a little research. The fact that you’ve found this page suggests you’re being proactive in trying to find a better deal (good for you) and we’re pleased to be able to help.
This page features some of the best electricity plans from energy providers in NSW on Canstar Blue’s database. Every month, our dedicated team of energy experts will update this page to show you a range of competitive deals. This way, you can stay informed on the latest energy plans available in your area.
When we talk about the ‘best’ energy plans, we don’t just make this stuff up. We determine which are the best value plans based on our expert methodology which assesses numerous factors relating to the provider and plan in question, including price (of course), the features of the product, as well as the provider’s customer service and billing credentials. All this results in each plan being given a Value Score out of 10.
Our expert research team has spent years perfecting this methodology, so you can have confidence that we know what we’re doing. So without further ado, here are the best value energy plans on our database for NSW, including the best offers from the ‘big three’ power providers. Hit the links below to jump to your preferred plan type.
Best Electricity Deals NSW July 2021
- Overall Best Value Plan: Mojo Power, All Day Breakfast
- Best Value Fixed Rate Plan: Origin, Everyday Rewards
- Best Value Variable Rate Plan: Mojo Power, All Day Breakfast
- Best Value Plan with Entertainment: Alinta Energy, Sports Pack
- Best Value Plan with No Conditions: Alinta Energy, Home Deal
- Best Value AGL Plan: Super Saver
- Best Value Origin Plan: Everyday Rewards
- Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan: Total Plan Home
The pricing shown below is based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney, NSW. This serves as a helpful guide but we’d suggest jumping into our energy comparison tool for an even more specific quote in your area.
Overall Best Value Plan, Mojo Power [All Day Breakfast]
Value score: 9.2
Here is Mojo Power’s plan on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid energy network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Low variable rates
- No confusing discounts
- $50 credit when you refer a friend
What to look out for:
- Energy prices are variable and may change in the future
- Average feed-in tariff for solar customers
- $40 account establishment fee for new customers switching to Mojo Power
Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Origin [Everyday Rewards]
Value score: 8.6
Here is Origin’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Competitive energy rates that are locked in for 12 months
- 25% GreenPower at no extra cost
- Receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up and 1 Everyday Rewards point per $1 spent on bills
What to look out for:
- Some credit card payment fees
- Low solar feed-in tariff
- Rates may change after the 12-month benefit period
Best Value Variable Rate Plan, Mojo Power [All Day Breakfast]
Value score: 9.2
Here is Mojo Power’s plan on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Low variable rates with generous savings off the Reference Price
- No credit card payment fees or fees for paper bills
- Green energy options available
What to look out for:
- Energy rates are not fixed and can change
- Customers must pay fixed fortnightly payments, paid in advance
- Low solar feed-in tariff
Best Value Plan with Entertainment, Alinta Energy [Sports Pack]
Value score: 8.7
Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Includes a 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a sports streaming service
- No confusing discounts or criteria to be met
- Canstar Blue Outstanding Value award winner
What to look out for:
- Energy rates may change in the future
- No green energy options
- Nominal solar feed-in tariff
Best Value Plan with No Conditions, Alinta Energy [Home Deal]
Value score: 9.1
Here is Alinta Energy’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- 25% less than Reference Price
- No credit card fees or paper billing fees
- Monthly billing option
What to look out for:
- Energy rates are not locked in
- Minimal solar feed-in tariff
- No green energy options
Best Value AGL Plan [Super Saver]
Value score: 8.3
Here is AGL’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Monthly billing option
- Electricity rates are fixed for 12 months
- Green energy options available
What to look out for:
- Energy rates may change after a year
- Customers must agree to e-billing and communicate with AGL online
- Some credit card payment fees apply
Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]
Value score: 8.6
Here is Origin’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- Fixed rates for 12 months
- 25% GreenPower built in at no extra cost
- Collect 5,000 Everyday Rewards points plus earn 1 point every $1 charged on bills
What to look out for:
- Credit card fees
- Rates are subject to change after a year
- Nominal solar feed-in tariff
Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]
Value score: 8.4
Here is EnergyAustralia’s plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
What’s good about the plan:
- 16% guaranteed discount off whole bill (usage and supply charges)
- Usage and supply rates are fixed
- Green energy options available
What to look out for:
- Fixed energy rates and discount only applies for one year
- Credit card payment fees apply
- No monthly billing options
What to look for in an electricity plan
- Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ)
- Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas
- Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs
- Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing
- Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services
- Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises
- Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time
- Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers
- Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?
Our Value Score & Methodology Explained
The page assesses the best value energy plans on our database for NSW, but what do we actually mean when we say ‘best’? While price will understandably be the deciding factor for many when comparing energy plans, we explore each product a little deeper. Our expert methodology allows you to compare plans based on our unique ‘Value Score’.
The Value Score is a rating (out of 10) and is a combination of the Price Score and Features Score. In calculating the Value Score, factors that are considered include:
Feature Score:
- Billing & Payments
- Customer Service & Support
- Plan Flexibility
Price Score:
- The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, assuming all conditions of discounts offered (if any) have been met, based on the AER’s model annual usage in the distribution region as shown at the top of each table. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances
- The Price Score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met
- The Price Score may factor in the Reference Price where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill
Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to customers in the calculation of Value Score. However, not every feature is included in the Value Score, nor every feature that is relevant to you. For further details on how the Value Score works, you can read our methodology document here.
How we pick the best value plans
- Overall Best Value Plan: This plan is determined by what’s currently our top performing energy plan sorted by Value Score.
- Best Value Fixed Rate Plan: Our best-ranked plan as determined by our Value Score with fixed rates, meaning energy prices don’t change during the agreed period.
- Best Value Variable Rate Plan: The best value plan with energy rates that are variable, meaning prices are not fixed and are subject to change.
- Best Value Plan with Entertainment: This is an energy plan with the highest Value Score, which includes an additional entertainment feature or subscription.
- Best Value Plan with No Conditions: Our best value plan which has no conditional discounts, bill credits or similar. For example, it doesn’t require direct debit payment or similar.
- Best Value AGL Plan: The best value plan from AGL based on our Value Score.
- Best Value Origin Plan: The best value plan from Origin based on our Value Score.
- Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan: The best value plan from EnergyAustralia based on our Value Score.
In the event that two or more plans have the same value score in any given category, the cheapest option will be featured.
