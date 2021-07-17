Fact Checked

Despite recent changes to how energy providers can advertise their plans, comparing and finding the best deal for your circumstances is still quite tricky. But with huge savings potentially on offer, it pays to do a little research. The fact that you’ve found this page suggests you’re being proactive in trying to find a better deal (good for you) and we’re pleased to be able to help.

This page features some of the best electricity plans from energy providers in NSW on Canstar Blue’s database. Every month, our dedicated team of energy experts will update this page to show you a range of competitive deals. This way, you can stay informed on the latest energy plans available in your area.

When we talk about the ‘best’ energy plans, we don’t just make this stuff up. We determine which are the best value plans based on our expert methodology which assesses numerous factors relating to the provider and plan in question, including price (of course), the features of the product, as well as the provider’s customer service and billing credentials. All this results in each plan being given a Value Score out of 10.

Our expert research team has spent years perfecting this methodology, so you can have confidence that we know what we’re doing. So without further ado, here are the best value energy plans on our database for NSW, including the best offers from the ‘big three’ power providers. Hit the links below to jump to your preferred plan type.

Best Electricity Deals NSW July 2021

The pricing shown below is based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney, NSW. This serves as a helpful guide but we’d suggest jumping into our energy comparison tool for an even more specific quote in your area.

Overall Best Value Plan, Mojo Power [All Day Breakfast]

Value score: 9.2

Here is Mojo Power’s plan on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid energy network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What’s good about the plan:

Low variable rates

No confusing discounts

$50 credit when you refer a friend

What to look out for:

Energy prices are variable and may change in the future

Average feed-in tariff for solar customers

$40 account establishment fee for new customers switching to Mojo Power

Best Value Fixed Rate Plan, Origin [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.6

Here is Origin's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

Competitive energy rates that are locked in for 12 months

25% GreenPower at no extra cost

Receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up and 1 Everyday Rewards point per $1 spent on bills

What to look out for:

Some credit card payment fees

Low solar feed-in tariff

Rates may change after the 12-month benefit period

Best Value Variable Rate Plan, Mojo Power [All Day Breakfast]

Value score: 9.2

Here is Mojo Power's plan on our database for NSW.

What’s good about the plan:

Low variable rates with generous savings off the Reference Price

No credit card payment fees or fees for paper bills

Green energy options available

What to look out for:

Energy rates are not fixed and can change

Customers must pay fixed fortnightly payments, paid in advance

Low solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Plan with Entertainment, Alinta Energy [Sports Pack]

Value score: 8.7

Here is Alinta Energy's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

Includes a 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic – a sports streaming service

No confusing discounts or criteria to be met

Canstar Blue Outstanding Value award winner

What to look out for:

Energy rates may change in the future

No green energy options

Nominal solar feed-in tariff

Best Value Plan with No Conditions, Alinta Energy [Home Deal]

Value score: 9.1

Here is Alinta Energy's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

25% less than Reference Price

No credit card fees or paper billing fees

Monthly billing option

What to look out for:

Energy rates are not locked in

Minimal solar feed-in tariff

No green energy options

Best Value AGL Plan [Super Saver]

Value score: 8.3

Here is AGL's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

Monthly billing option

Electricity rates are fixed for 12 months

Green energy options available

What to look out for:

Energy rates may change after a year

Customers must agree to e-billing and communicate with AGL online

Some credit card payment fees apply

Best Value Origin Plan [Everyday Rewards]

Value score: 8.6

Here is Origin's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

Fixed rates for 12 months

25% GreenPower built in at no extra cost

Collect 5,000 Everyday Rewards points plus earn 1 point every $1 charged on bills

What to look out for:

Credit card fees

Rates are subject to change after a year

Nominal solar feed-in tariff

Best Value EnergyAustralia Plan [Total Plan Home]

Value score: 8.4

Here is EnergyAustralia's plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†.

What’s good about the plan:

16% guaranteed discount off whole bill (usage and supply charges)

Usage and supply rates are fixed

Green energy options available

What to look out for:

Fixed energy rates and discount only applies for one year

Credit card payment fees apply

No monthly billing options

What to look for in an electricity plan

Usage rates: Lower usage rates that cover the cost of using electricity (per kWh) and gas (per MJ) Supply charges: Competitive fixed daily fees for supplying your home with electricity or gas Discounts: Conditional or guaranteed discounts off your bills can help save on annual energy costs Bill credits: Like a discount but offers a credit off your bill, either as a standalone amount or ongoing Sign-up incentives: Access to rewards programs, frequent flyer points or entertainment services Fixed rates: Some plans comes with energy rates locked in for a set period meaning no rate rises Variable rates: Look out for low variable rates on plans but keep in mind they can change over time Customer service: Compare call centre hours and satisfaction ratings of energy providers Online tools and support: Does the company have an app and can you access your account online?

Our Value Score & Methodology Explained

The page assesses the best value energy plans on our database for NSW, but what do we actually mean when we say ‘best’? While price will understandably be the deciding factor for many when comparing energy plans, we explore each product a little deeper. Our expert methodology allows you to compare plans based on our unique ‘Value Score’.

The Value Score is a rating (out of 10) and is a combination of the Price Score and Features Score. In calculating the Value Score, factors that are considered include:

Feature Score:

Billing & Payments

Customer Service & Support

Plan Flexibility

Price Score:

The estimated lowest price a representative customer would be charged in a year for this plan, assuming all conditions of discounts offered (if any) have been met, based on the AER’s model annual usage in the distribution region as shown at the top of each table. If you have provided usage data from your electricity bill, the estimated annual amount payable for this plan will be based on your individual circumstances

The Price Score includes applicable discounts assuming all conditions have been met

The Price Score may factor in the Reference Price where you have not provided usage data from your electricity bill

Canstar Blue considers plan features most relevant to customers in the calculation of Value Score. However, not every feature is included in the Value Score, nor every feature that is relevant to you. For further details on how the Value Score works, you can read our methodology document here.