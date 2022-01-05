Even the tightest household budget is no match for an unexpected gas bill. Unfortunately, gas bills are just one more expense many Aussies don’t see coming, which can lead to bill-payers questioning the amount due. And while it may feel natural to query a bill, chances are it’s accurate.

In this guide, we crank up the heat on average gas bills across Australia so you can compare them against your costs. We’ll give you an elaborate breakdown from most states, plus highlight average gas bills per household size and age group. So, if your home just wouldn’t feel like a home without gas cooking or heating, and you’re eager to see what your neighbours are paying, then look no further.

Average Gas Bill in Australia

A Canstar Blue survey conducted in November 2021 found the average quarterly gas bill to be $196. The highest average gas bills were recorded in the ACT at $314, while those in Western Australia reported the lowest average at $141. Across the country, 47% of survey respondents believe they get a good a deal on gas, while only 12% of bill-payers have switched gas suppliers in the last two years. Despite this low number, 59% said it was a good financial decision to switch.

Average Gas Bills Across the States

The following table shows average quarterly gas bills across Australia, based on a Canstar Blue survey of more than 1,650 households. The costs reported include households of all sizes.

State/Territory Average Quarterly Gas Bill Western Australia $141 Tasmania $175 Queensland $178 New South Wales $186 South Australia $212 Victoria $230 Australian Capital Territory $314

Source: Canstar Blue research, November 2021.

As you can see above, Canberra reported the highest average natural gas bills, followed by Victoria and South Australia. Households in Western Australia had the cheapest quarterly bills, with Tasmania, Queensland and New South Wales trailing a bit behind. Keep reading for a thorough analysis of average gas bills across each state and territory.

Average Gas Bills in NSW

In New South Wales, we found the average quarterly gas bill to be $186. 13% of NSW bill-payers said they had switched gas suppliers in the last two years, and more than half (62%) said it proved to be a good financial decision.

Average Gas Bills in VIC

Victorian households reported their average gas bills to be $230 per quarter. Only 13% of Victorians have switched gas suppliers in the last couple of years, with 52% stating it was a good financial decision to switch.

Average Gas Bills in QLD

We found customers in Queensland had average quarterly gas bills of $178. Only 15% of Queenslanders have switched in the last two years, despite 71% of bill-payers stating it was a good financial decision to switch.

Average Gas Bills in SA

South Australian bill-payers were found to have an average quarterly gas bill of $212. Given they pay some of the highest bills in the country, it comes as a surprise that almost half (46%) think they get a good deal on gas. For the 8% of respondents that have switched plans in the last two years, 64% agreed it was a good financial decision.

Average Gas Bills in WA

Bill-payers in Western Australia pay an average of $141 on natural gas per quarter, which is the lowest across the nation. Our survey also found that 64% of WA households were happy with their decision to switch gas suppliers, despite only 11% shopping around for a better deal.

Average Gas Bills by Household Income

In the table below, we look at how much households are paying for gas based on the total household income.

Household Income Average Quarterly Gas Bill Less than $30,000 $150 $30,000 to $49,999 $196 $50,000 to $79,999 $192 $80,000 to $119,999 $214 $120,000 and over $215

Source: Canstar Blue research, November 2021.

It’s pretty evident that the more money a household makes, the higher gas expenses are likely to be. That being said, higher income households are seemingly more likely to live in larger homes, with greater energy usage requirements. These findings don’t necessarily suggest lower income families get better gas deals or pay cheaper rates per megajoules (MJ).

Average Gas Bills by Age Group

Here are the average gas bills reported across Australia by age group of the survey respondent.

Age Group Average Quarterly Gas Bill 18 to 29 years $218 30 to 39 years $225 40 to 49 years $218 50 to 59 years $189 60 to 69 years $183 70 years and over $167

Source: Canstar Blue research, November 2021.

For the most part, there’s a trend of gas bills decreasing the older the customer is. This may be the result of customers being eligible for certain energy rebates or concessions, or it could be down to gas consumption habits between different age groups, or simply that most Aussies aged 60 and over have already kicked the kids out.

Average Gas Usage and Supply Rates

We’ve calculated the average usage rates and supply charges for each state by looking at four of the biggest gas suppliers – AGL, EnergyAustralia, Origin and Alinta Energy. This is a general guide only and prices are indicative of each provider’s cheapest market offer.

State Average Usage Rate Average Supply Rate Victoria 2.37c/MJ 70.58c/day New South Wales 3.51c/MJ 62.09c/day South Australia 4.01c/MJ 74.55c/day Queensland 4.86c/MJ 70.65c/day

Average usage and supply rates are for residential customers on a single rate tariff. Averages based off AGL, EnergyAustralia, Origin and Alinta Energy for VIC, NSW and SA, while averages based off AGL, Origin and Alinta Energy for QLD. Postcodes used for example, 3000, 2000, 5000 and 4000. Accurate as of January 2022.

As you can see in this comparison, Victoria has the cheapest gas usage rate, while QLD has the most expensive. For average gas supply rates, we see that NSW has the lowest price, and SA has the highest.

Gas Bill Frequency

In our survey, 53% of customers said they receive gas bills every quarter, while 24% of households receive theirs bi-monthly, and 20% monthly. Some gas suppliers will have multiple billing options, while others require a specific billing cycle, which is why it’s best to check the fine print before signing up to a deal.

What impacts average gas bills?

Natural gas is fairly similar to electricity in that there are many factors that contribute to your overall costs. Before choosing a gas plan, it’s important to think about which features are most important to you. Here’s what you should consider:

Usage charges: Some gas suppliers have set rates for all gas usage, while others charge gas usage in ‘blocks’, meaning prices will change depending on how much gas your household consumes.

Some gas suppliers have set rates for all gas usage, while others charge gas usage in ‘blocks’, meaning prices will change depending on how much gas your household consumes. Supply charges: Gas supply charges are the underlying costs of supplying gas to your home – via the gas mains network. Supply charges are generally the fixed price component of a gas bill.

Gas supply charges are the underlying costs of supplying gas to your home – via the gas mains network. Supply charges are generally the fixed price component of a gas bill. Hidden fees: Some gas suppliers may tuck fees away in the fine print, such as a connection fee, credit card surcharge, late payment fee, or a paper billing charge. This is why reading every detail of a gas plan is important.

Some gas suppliers may tuck fees away in the fine print, such as a connection fee, credit card surcharge, late payment fee, or a paper billing charge. This is why reading every detail of a gas plan is important. Customer service: Is the level of service you receive from your gas supplier really up to scratch? Whether it’s having longer call centre hours, or an easy sign-up process, customer service is worth thinking about.

Is the level of service you receive from your gas supplier really up to scratch? Whether it’s having longer call centre hours, or an easy sign-up process, customer service is worth thinking about. Location: Geography plays a major part in the price of natural gas. Customers should consider the difference in supply and running costs, especially if you live in a regional area or have lower gas usage needs.

Geography plays a major part in the price of natural gas. Customers should consider the difference in supply and running costs, especially if you live in a regional area or have lower gas usage needs. Incentives: Whether it’s discounts or a rewards program, incentives are a great way for providers to compete for your business. It might even be a larger discount for bundling utilities with the same provider.

Can I get a better-than-average gas deal?

This will ultimately come down to your personal circumstances, but to cut a long story short, gas prices can change quite frequently, meaning there are always new deals popping up. Here are the cheapest published gas prices on our database at the time of publication, based on a specific set of usage assumptions in each area.

State Cheapest Quarterly Gas Bill South Australia $213.00 Victoria $196.25 New South Wales $154.50 Queensland $130.50

Source: Canstar Blue gas comparison database, January 2022. Costs are quarterly estimates only and based on specific gas usage rates across certain distribution zones. Postcodes used for example, 5000, 3000, 2000, 4000.

How do your gas bills stack up? If you’re paying more than the figures listed above for your state, you could probably find a better deal by shopping around. As a general rule of thumb, you should compare gas prices at least every six months to ensure you’re still getting a fair deal.

Want to be better than average?

If you’re still reading this page, then you’re probably not convinced you’re paying the cheapest gas prices you could – and that’s okay. At least now you’re making a conscious effort to dial back some of your energy costs. By now you should understand that being complacent with an average gas bill will usually mean you’re not on the most competitive plan. To get a better-than-average gas deal, you’ll need to keep an eye on gas prices and be willing to switch if a better deal comes your way.

Image credits: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock.com