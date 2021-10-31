Fact Checked

Do you live in south-east Queensland? Do you think you’re paying too much for power? If the answer is yes, then you’re probably right. But the good news is that you can now do something about it. The Brisbane area has seen an influx of new electricity providers in recent years following the deregulation of the market, and with new industry changes now making it easier than ever before to compare your options, there could be some sizable savings out there for you.

To show you which providers are offering the cheapest electricity rates in south east Queensland, Canstar Blue has produced this cost comparison report, listing the cheapest plans from the providers in our database. This way you can see exactly how they stack up compared to each other, and the Reference Price – the default tariff from which all plans need to be compared.

Our cost calculations below are based on a specific postcode in Brisbane, so use our comparison tool for a quote in your suburb. And read on for our detailed list of the cheapest deals you’ll currently find for QLD.

Electricity Prices QLD

QLD Sponsored Plans

QLD Plans Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which energy provider is cheapest in Queensland?

So, where can you find the cheapest electricity prices in Brisbane and the surrounding areas? We have the answer! In the table below, we compare prices on the Energex network. This is everywhere from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast, including Brisbane and Ipswich. We show one product per retailer, listed from the lowest priced estimate first. See here for information on the Reference Price, which assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year, meaning the Reference Price is $1,455/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison. Our database may not cover all deals available in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan Difference from Reference Price^ Conditional Discounts Price Estimate* ReAmped Energy Advance 25% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,094 OVO Energy The One Plan 17% Less Than Reference Price $60 online sign-up credit $1,145 incl. conditional discount Sumo Sumo Assure Advantage 21% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,151 Tango Energy Home Select 20% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,169 Powerdirect Rate Saver 19% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,176 Elysian Energy Power Maximiser 18% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,189 Energy Locals Online Member 2022 18% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,193 Nectr Online 18% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,196 Dodo Market Offer 18% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,200 Kogan Energy Market Offer 17% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,214 Mojo Power All Day Breakfast 16% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,222 Simply Energy Simply Blue Perks 16% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,222 Locality Planning Energy Mates Rate 15% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,231 Diamond Energy Everyday Renewable Saver 6% Less Than Reference Price 15% Less Than Reference Price for Paying on Time by Direct Debit $1,232 incl. conditional discount

Radian Energy The Simple Switch 15% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,238 Discover Energy Smart Saver 15% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,243 Alinta Energy Home Deal 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,244 Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,245 Glow Power Glow Power Saver 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,247 Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,247 AGL Super Saver 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,248 Future X Power Smart Flat 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,249 Electricity In A Box Home Anytime 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,250 EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,251 Momentum Energy Self Serve 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,251 Origin Energy Everyday Rewards 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,251 GloBird Energy UltraSave 12% Less Than Reference Price 13% Less Than Reference Price for Paying by Direct Debit $1,265 incl. conditional discount Bright Spark Power Aussie Flat Rate Plan 12% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,281 CovaU Freedom 12% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,287 Red Energy Living Energy Saver 11% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,302 1st Energy 1st Saver 1% Less Than Reference Price 8% Less Than Reference Price for Paying on Time $1,342 incl. conditional discount Social Energy Basic Plan 4% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,394 Enova Energy Community Plus Equal to Reference Price 2% Less Than Reference Price for Paying on Time $1,424 incl. conditional discount

Amber Electric Amber Plan Equal to Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,455 Basic Plan Information Documents

*Price assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Estimated price includes any conditions discounts that may be available. Pricing based on Energex network in Brisbane, but prices differ between distribution areas. November 2021.

^The Reference Price is set by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) for a financial year in relation to electricity supply to residential customers in the distribution region and is based on an assumed annual usage amount. Any difference between the reference price and the unconditional price of a plan is expressed as a percentage more or less than the reference price. The terms of any conditional discounts are shown, along with any further difference between the reference price and the discount applied if a condition is met, expressed as a percentage more or less than the reference price.

This cost comparison shows that ReAmped Energy, OVO Energy and Sumo currently offer the cheapest energy plans in south-east Queensland, leading the way from the big power companies. These cost estimates are calculated using typical electricity usage data for households in a selected Brisbane suburb. Costs can vary between suburbs, so try our electricity comparison tool to see which provider is cheapest in your area. Energy prices in regional QLD will also differ. You will also see details of latest deals. The table above is updated as soon as we’re made aware of price changes.

Electricity Provider Customer Ratings

About the 3 cheapest deals

Now that the above table has shed some light onto what you can expect to pay for electricity from each provider, it’s time to find out more about the three cheapest plans available in QLD. In the tables below, we show prices on the Energex network. We show one product per retailer, listed from the lowest priced estimate first. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year, meaning the Reference Price is $1,455/year. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison.

ReAmped Advance (ReAmped Energy)

Just when you thought ReAmped was settling down, this highly competitive retailer has launched a new product with a few interesting features. For a hard-to-match 25% off the reference price, customers on this product will pay their bills fortnightly, in advance. In addition, they’ll agree to direct debiting and e-billing.

The One Plan (OVO Energy)

OVO Energy’s The One Plan offers Queenslanders simple variable rates with no exit fees. This plan comes with 10% GreenPower built-in at no extra cost and its own version of bill smoothing, meaning customers should pay the same amount for power every month over the course of a year.

Sumo Assure Advantage (Sumo)

Recently launching in the sunshine state, Sumo offers Queenslanders a simple, variable rate plan with no exit-fees or lock-in contracts. The Sumo Assure Advantage product also comes with a small sign-up credit.

Cheapest big three, no discount, discounted, variable and fixed rate plans in Queensland

Everyone wants a cheaper deal when it comes to power, but sometimes the cheapest possible plan just isn’t right for you. What about if you’re looking for a particular product type? If you fall into this camp, here are the cheapest plans from our database for customers looking for a specific product type, including plans from the big three, 0% discount plans, discounted plans, variable rate and fixed rate plans.

Product Category Electricity Provider & Plan Difference from Reference Price^ Conditional Discounts Price Estimate* Cheapest Big 3 AGL, Super Saver 14% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,248 Cheapest No Discount ReAmped Energy, Advance 25% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,094 Cheapest Discounted Diamond Energy, Everyday Renewable Saver 6% Less Than Reference Price 15% Less Than Reference Price for Paying on Time by Direct Debit $1,232 incl. conditional discount

Cheapest Variable Rate ReAmped Energy, Advance 25% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,094 Cheapest Fixed Rate Tango Energy, Home Select 20% Less Than Reference Price No conditional discounts $1,169 Basic Plan Information Documents

*Price assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Estimated price includes any conditions discounts that may be available. Pricing based on Energex network in Brisbane, but prices differ between distribution areas. November 2021.

Energy Discounts in Queensland

Energy discounts can help to bring down the cost of your bills, but it’s still important to understand exactly what you’re getting. Energy discounts are typically available for paying your bills on time or by direct debit, and some providers will give you money off for receiving all your communications by email instead of post, or for signing up online. Recent industry changes mean the retailers have started to move away from big discounts and instead towards lower base rates, as well as other sign-up incentives. Where discounts are still offered, they are generally only available for the first year or two after signing up, with the savings applied to both usage and supply charges.

Fixed vs Variable Rate Plans

Most of the plans listed above are variable rate plans, meaning the prices you are charged can change at any time. Some retailers also offer fixed rate plans, whereby you can lock in competitive prices now and potentially save in the long run. Fixed rate plans are less common, usually only offered by the big three power companies, EnergyAustralia, AGL and Origin, but there are exceptions to this.

Other Incentives

When it comes to weighing up your options, you should also consider any additional incentives offered by retailers, including the types of tariffs available in your area. These should not dictate your final decision, but they can be a helpful point of difference when looking at comparable plans. It’s common to find sign-up incentives like $50 bill credit when you join online, or even a month’s free energy. Meanwhile, Simply Energy has a specific offer for members of a specific motoring club that results in an extra saving. Furthermore, Red Energy has partnered with Qantas to deliver Frequent Flyer points.

QLD Electricity Rates Example

Electricity rates in QLD change frequently, which means annual energy bills can differ by hundreds of dollars, depending on the specific rates you pay. Based on the winner of our electricity customer satisfaction ratings, here is an example of the rates you can expect to find in the Sunshine State.

Provider Alinta Energy Plan Home Deal Usage Rate (per kWh) 19.28¢/kWh Supply Rate (cents per day) 97.90¢/day Difference from Reference Price 14% Less than Reference Price Conditional Discounts No conditional discounts Estimated Annual Cost $1,244

Questions you should ask before signing up:

Here are some questions you should ask any prospective energy provider before signing up:

Are you offering me the plan with the lowest usage rates?

How much are the supply charges and how do they compare to other plans?

How does the plan compare to the Reference Price?

Is there a contract? How long is it? Are there any exit fees if I leave?

What discount can I get off my bill and how do I quality for the discount?

What is the benefit term of the discount? Will it disappear after a year?

Can you offer me any additional sign-up incentives?

Even if you’re not switching, these are still good questions to ask your existing energy provider to make sure you’re currently getting the best deal possible.

New Energy Providers in Queensland

Once upon a time Queensland did not have quite as many electricity retailers competing for your custom as Victoria or New South Wales, but several new providers have entered the market since it was deregulated. They include Mojo Power, Red Energy, 1st Energy, Powershop and Alinta Energy. Most recently, Amber Electric, OVO Energy, Sumo, Nectr and ReAmped Energy have become the latest additions to the market, taking the total number of residential electricity providers in SE QLD to more than 25.

Highest rated electricity providers in Queensland

Energy discounts help reduce your energy costs, and incentives are a nice bonus, but the most important thing to consider when selecting a plan is the overall value it offers you. It’s also worth considering other factors such as customer service, because no one wants to feel like they’re not being heard when you have a query or problem to raise. That’s why Canstar Blue annually surveys households in Queensland to find out how they rate their electricity provider on important factors like value for money, customer service, and most importantly, overall customer satisfaction. Alinta Energy has been rated highest overall for the fourth year in a row.

The key message to take from this comparison is that it’s always a good idea to review your energy plans and assess other offers on the market. Households in Brisbane do not get the best deal on electricity, so unless you’re happy paying over the odds, make sure you shop around. There are savings to be found.

About the author of this page

This page was written and is regularly updated by Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane. He’s an expert in all things utilities, including electricity, gas and water, helping to make complicated subjects easier to understand for consumers. A trained journalist, Jared is usually one of the first to break energy-related news, whether it’s the latest changes in the industry, price movements, or the next best deal you need to know about.

Compare Solar Power Providers