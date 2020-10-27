New gas deal heats up price competition in NSW, QLD, SA

A new gas supplier has arrived in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia offering some decent savings off gas usage charges.

Discover Energy’s ‘Budget Offer’ includes a sizeable guaranteed discount off gas usage charges for an ongoing period.

The discount on the Budget Offer gas plan ranges from 15 to 22 per cent, depending on the state, and has no exit fees.

While there’s a decent number of gas companies in NSW, competition in QLD and SA comes down to just a handful of major providers, most of which don’t offer big unconditional discounts, explained Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Unlike electricity, there are fewer options when looking for a new gas supplier, which could make Discover Energy’s new deal quite attractive to consumers, particularly with large discounts on offer,” Mr Downes said.

“Many of us pay attention to the electricity rates we pay and shop around for a better deal, but it’s easy to overlook gas rates, so more competition to get households thinking about it is a good thing.”

This is in reference to QLD and SA where only seven and nine gas suppliers currently operate respectively, with 12 available in NSW.

Mr Downes added: “As gas prices continue to fluctuate, finding a cheap deal with low rates is important, as are other aspects like discounts, where in Discover’s case, customers don’t have to meet any conditions, like paying on time to receive a discount. That being said, Discover Energy does request certain conditions to be met when signing up to its energy deals.”

Discover Energy’s Budget Offer requires customers to sign up online, as well as commit to e-billing and making payments by direct debit or credit card.

Discover Energy Gas Prices

NSW

QLD

SA Here are Discover Energy’s gas deals on our database for NSW. These estimated annual costs are based on the Jemena Gas Network in Sydney and yearly gas usage of 18,542MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Here are Discover Energy’s gas deals on our database for QLD. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Brisbane and yearly gas usage of 6,842MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Here are Discover Energy’s gas deals on our database for SA. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Adelaide and yearly gas usage of 11,875MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Who is Discover Energy?

Discover Energy is a relatively new energy provider operating across NSW, SE QLD and SA. The company promotes itself as a ‘market disruptor’ and a retailer putting green energy at the forefront of its business. Prior to being a dual fuel provider, Discover Energy specialised in electricity plans only, but it now offers natural gas to homes and businesses.

Like its gas offerings, Discover Energy’s main electricity product also features a guaranteed discount off usage charges. It comes with variable rates and an ongoing benefit period. While a feed-in tariff is available for solar customers, it’s a rather low rate when compared to the average in each state.

Compare Gas Prices

VIC

NSW

WA

SA

QLD Gas Plans Compared in VIC Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for VIC. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Melbourne and yearly gas usage of 29,830MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in NSW Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for NSW. These estimated annual costs are based on the Jemena Gas Network in Sydney and yearly gas usage of 18,542MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in WA Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for WA. These estimated annual costs are based on the ATCO Network in Perth and yearly gas usage of 7,672 (units), but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in SA Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for SA. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Adelaide and yearly gas usage of 11,875MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Gas Plans Compared in QLD Here are some of the cheapest gas deals on our database for QLD. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Brisbane and yearly gas usage of 6,842MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest estimated cost. This table includes products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credit: Bilanol/Shutterstock.com