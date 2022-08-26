article background

4G Home Internet Plans in Australia

Posted by

4G home internet is a solid alternative to the majority internet choice of the NBN, so let Canstar Blue unpack what its benefits are, and why it might be worth investing in.
 

The NBN is well and truly the number one choice in the internet world for Australians, but as with any avenue of internet connectivity, it certainly has its downfalls. 4G home internet offers similar network speeds for a comparable price. Canstar Blue will look at the pros, cons, and viability of 4G home internet, and whether you should consider it. 

On this page:

What is 4G home internet and how does it work?

4G home internet operates in a similar fashion to mobile data, using mobile or cellular networks to provide internet access instead of cables. Most of these 4G home internet plans come with unlimited data, giving some peace-of-mind to users. 

While the data may be unlimited, the speeds tend to be capped, with maximum megabits per second differing based on the telco you’re with. The speeds may be a tad slower than the newer 5G. The set-up process is virtually non-existent with 4G home internet; generally, you can plug in the provided modem and you’re ready to go.

4G home internet is available from many of the big NBN or mobile plan providers, including Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. You can also find plans from smaller telcos who offer service on Telstra, Optus and Vodafone’s 4G networks.

The difference between 4G home internet and NBN

There are a fair few similarities between 4G home internet and the NBN, with the main one being price. Both NBN and 4G home internet hover around the $50 per month range in terms of starting prices, however speed is where NBN pulls away from the pack. NBN plans are able to reach speeds of 1000Mbps, while 4G home internet speeds tend to cap out at 50Mbps. The speeds delivered by the NBN are generally more consistent also, while 4G home internet can be sporadic at times.  Factors that may affect 4G speeds include your location, how congested the network is, the devices you’re using and even the position of your 4G modem in the home.

While you can access faster speed on the NBN, you’ll pay more for the privilege when compared to 4G internet. The fastest speeds available will set you back a minimum of $100 per month, with plans costing up to $180 depending on your provider. Mid-speed NBN 25 or NBN 50 plans are more in line with 4G home internet prices, and tend to fall in the $60-$80 per month range at the cheaper end. 

4G home internet pros and cons

4G Home Internet Pros 4G Home Internet Cons
The strongest alternative to the NBN Slower than the NBN
Relatively affordable Speeds and network strength may depend on your location
Available to a wide array of people Less providers offer 4G internet when compared to NBN plans
Easy to set up There is a better, yet more expensive option available in 5G

4G home internet plans 

iiNet Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published iiNet home wireless broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Liimitless Plan

  • Up to 20Mbps speed
  • $0 set up fees and no lock-in contract
  • $0 premium WiFi modem
  • Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $59.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

TPG Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published TPG home wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
TPG Logo

Home Wireless Broadband Unlimited Plan

  • Up to 20Mbps speeds
  • $0 setup fee with no lock-in contract
  • $0 home wireless modem
  • Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $54.99 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $54.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus 4G Home Internet Plans

The following table shows a selection of Optus 4G Home Internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Unlimited (24 Month)

  • Speed capped at 25Mbps download, 2Mbps upload
  • Includes: WiFi modem
  • Available in selected areas
  • Special offer: first month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $1,357 over 24 month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Optus Logo

4G Home Internet Unlimited (Month-to-Month)

  • Speed capped at 25Mbps download, 2Mbps upload
  • $216 upfront modem cost for WiFi Modem
  • Available in selected areas
  • Special offer: first month plan fees free. Terms apply.

min. cost $275 (incl. $216 modem cost) over first month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Southern Phone Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless Unlimited M2M

  • $210 upfront WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $270 over first month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Southern Phones Logo

Home Wireless Unlimited 24M

  • Included WiFi modem
  • Optus 4G wireless broadband network

min. cost $1,440 over 24 month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Tangerine Wireless Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Tangerine wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Tangerine Logo

200GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $59.90 per month for first 6 months, then $69.90 ongoing

min. cost $59.90 over first month

 200GBMax Data**/billing period $69.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Tangerine Logo

500GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $69.90 per month for first 6 months, then $79.90 ongoing

min. cost $69.90 over first month

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $79.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Tangerine Logo

1000GB Plan

  • Optus 4G Plus Network coverage
  • Optional modem from $259.90 upfront
  • Special offer: $89.90 per month for first 6 months, then $99.90 ongoing

min. cost $99.90 over first month

 1000GBMax Data**/billing period $99.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Is 4G home internet the best alternative to the NBN?

If the NBN is unavailable in your area, or not living up to the supposed standards, 4G home internet is a strong second option. If you’re able to upgrade to a 5G home internet plan, the speeds alone make this a much better option than its predecessor, however 4G home internet still provides a heap of value in today’s internet market. 

Photo Credits: GaudiLab

Tom Fleming
Tom Fleming
Content Producer
Tom Fleming specialises in phone and internet but also covers a host of consumer-related topics - streaming in particular. Tom holds a Bachelor of Journalism at the Queensland University of Technology and has written for a host of local lifestyle publications such as The West End Magazine.

Share this article

Related Articles

Smartphone showing Apple Tv+ logo next to popcorn

Get 3 months free Apple TV+ with Telstra

August 25th 2022

Smaller internet provider Exetel still offering the fastest NBN speed performance

August 23rd 2022

Why you have no internet connection and how to fix it

August 19th 2022