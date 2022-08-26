4G home internet is a solid alternative to the majority internet choice of the NBN, so let Canstar Blue unpack what its benefits are, and why it might be worth investing in.

The NBN is well and truly the number one choice in the internet world for Australians, but as with any avenue of internet connectivity, it certainly has its downfalls. 4G home internet offers similar network speeds for a comparable price. Canstar Blue will look at the pros, cons, and viability of 4G home internet, and whether you should consider it.

What is 4G home internet and how does it work?

4G home internet operates in a similar fashion to mobile data, using mobile or cellular networks to provide internet access instead of cables. Most of these 4G home internet plans come with unlimited data, giving some peace-of-mind to users.

While the data may be unlimited, the speeds tend to be capped, with maximum megabits per second differing based on the telco you’re with. The speeds may be a tad slower than the newer 5G. The set-up process is virtually non-existent with 4G home internet; generally, you can plug in the provided modem and you’re ready to go.

4G home internet is available from many of the big NBN or mobile plan providers, including Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. You can also find plans from smaller telcos who offer service on Telstra, Optus and Vodafone’s 4G networks.

The difference between 4G home internet and NBN

There are a fair few similarities between 4G home internet and the NBN, with the main one being price. Both NBN and 4G home internet hover around the $50 per month range in terms of starting prices, however speed is where NBN pulls away from the pack. NBN plans are able to reach speeds of 1000Mbps, while 4G home internet speeds tend to cap out at 50Mbps. The speeds delivered by the NBN are generally more consistent also, while 4G home internet can be sporadic at times. Factors that may affect 4G speeds include your location, how congested the network is, the devices you’re using and even the position of your 4G modem in the home.

While you can access faster speed on the NBN, you’ll pay more for the privilege when compared to 4G internet. The fastest speeds available will set you back a minimum of $100 per month, with plans costing up to $180 depending on your provider. Mid-speed NBN 25 or NBN 50 plans are more in line with 4G home internet prices, and tend to fall in the $60-$80 per month range at the cheaper end.

4G home internet pros and cons

4G Home Internet Pros 4G Home Internet Cons The strongest alternative to the NBN Slower than the NBN Relatively affordable Speeds and network strength may depend on your location Available to a wide array of people Less providers offer 4G internet when compared to NBN plans Easy to set up There is a better, yet more expensive option available in 5G

Is 4G home internet the best alternative to the NBN?

If the NBN is unavailable in your area, or not living up to the supposed standards, 4G home internet is a strong second option. If you’re able to upgrade to a 5G home internet plan, the speeds alone make this a much better option than its predecessor, however 4G home internet still provides a heap of value in today’s internet market.

