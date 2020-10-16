Optus iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro: Plans & prices

It has been perhaps the most anticipated iPhone release for the past several years, and now we finally have a range of 5G iPhones right at the tail end of 2020. Apple may have been the leader in mobile technology in the early days of smartphones, but it significantly fell behind the competition when it came to 5G phones. Now the company has finally caught up with the release of the iPhone 12 series.

For the iPhone enthusiasts out there, the good news is that every device in the iPhone 12 range is 5G compatible. There are four devices in the iPhone 12 range, and from October 16, 2020 (shipping from October 23), two of these phones are now available to pre-order on a phone plan from Optus — the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The other two devices in the range — the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max — will pre-orders from November 6, 2020 (available from November 13).

So, looking to pick up a 5G iPhone on a plan from Optus? Let’s take a look at what you can expect from an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phone plan with Optus.

Optus iPhone 12 double data deal

Optus is currently offering double the data on selected plans paired with 5G-capable phones, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This means that you’ll get twice the usual included gigabytes each month at no extra cost, beginning with 200GB for $59 per month, 240GB for $79 per month, and an incredible 1000GB for $119 per month. Customers on Optus’ smaller $39 and $49 plans can also double their data for an extra $10 per month.

Optus iPhone 12 plans

The iPhone 12 is the flagship of the 5G phones, with all the upgraded tech that Apple has rolled out for these phones. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful A14 Bionic Chip, MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours of video playback, a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera and Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x optical zoom. You’ll have a choice of five colours — Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red — in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage sizes.

Picking up this device on a 12, 24 or 36-month Optus phone plan ensures you get 5G mobile network coverage, no matter which postpaid plan you choose. Plan prices start at $39 per month with 10GB of data included and go up to $79 for 120GB of data. For big data users, you can choose the Optus One plan at $119 per month with a huge 500GB of data. The postpaid plans are month-to-month, however cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of the handset.

12M iPhone 12

24M iPhone 12

The following table shows a selection of published 12-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 36-month Optus plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $112.38 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

$112.38 per month (total cost $1,348.56) 24 months: $56.19 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

$56.19 per month (total cost $1,348.56) 36 months: $37.46 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $119.04 per month (total cost $1,428.48)

$119.04 per month (total cost $1,428.48) 24 months: $59.52 per month (total cost $1,428.48)

$59.52 per month (total cost $1,428.48) 36 months: $39.68 per month (total cost $1,428.48)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $133.20 per month (total cost $1,598.40)

$133.20 per month (total cost $1,598.40) 24 months: $66.60 per month (total cost $1,598.40)

$66.60 per month (total cost $1,598.40) 36 months: $44.40 per month (total cost $1,598.40)

Optus iPhone 12 Pro plans

Want more of a premium upgrade than the iPhone 12? The iPhone 12 Pro includes many of the same features as the 12, such as the A14 Bionic Chip, MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours of video playback, a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera and it’s also the same size, at 6.1-inches with a Super Retina XDR display. The biggest difference is the triple 12MP wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto rear camera setup with 4x zoom. You’ll also have a selection of four colours — Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue — in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes.

As for your Optus phone plan, simply choose between 12, 24 or 36-months for your device repayment, then bundle with any of the postpaid phone plans. These plans don’t differ from those offered with the iPhone 12 as mentioned above, so you’ll get the same inclusions such as 5G network access and unlimited standard national calls and SMS.

12M iPhone 12 Pro

24M iPhone 12 Pro

The following table shows a selection of published 12-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 36-month Optus plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 11 Pro:

12 months: $141.54 per month (total cost $1,698.48)

$141.54 per month (total cost $1,698.48) 24 months: $70.77 per month (total cost $1,698.48)

$70.77 per month (total cost $1,698.48) 36 months: $47.18 per month (total cost $1,698.48)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro:

12 months: $155.70 per month (total cost $1,868.40)

$155.70 per month (total cost $1,868.40) 24 months: $77.85 per month (total cost $1,868.40)

$77.85 per month (total cost $1,868.40) 36 months: $51.90 per month (total cost $1,868.40)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro:

12 months: $184.86 per month (total cost $2,218.32)

$184.86 per month (total cost $2,218.32) 24 months: $92.43 per month (total cost $2,218.32)

$92.43 per month (total cost $2,218.32) 36 months: $61.62 per month (total cost $2,218.32)

Optus 5G mobile network

Of course the benefit to buying a device on a phone plan from Optus is access to the 5G mobile network. While Optus was trailing behind Telstra when it came to rolling out its 5G network, Australia’s second-largest telco has certainly worked hard at expanding coverage, not just in capital cities, but to areas such as Newcastle in NSW and the Gold Coast in QLD. You’ll need to check the Optus website to see if you have access to 5G mobile coverage in your area.

Optus has also made the decision to not charge extra for 5G network access, with coverage included on all Optus postpaid phone plans. The telco has gone even further and opened up access to its 5G network for smaller carriers (mobile virtual network operators) which use the Optus 3G/4G networks. This means that smaller providers using the Optus network, such as Moose Mobile, will be able to offer 5G phone plans to customers.

Optus postpaid plan inclusions and prices

If you’re picking up a new device on a phone plan from Optus, as with Telstra and Vodafone phone plans are now separate to your device payment. What this means is that when you choose your device and the 12, 24 or 36-month device payment period, you then need to select a postpaid mobile plan to add on top of your phone costs. You’ll have a choice between five postpaid plans, or you can build your own plan with your preferred data and international inclusions. Pre-made plans start at $39 with 10GB of data, $49 gets you 60GB of data, $59 plan includes 100GB of data, $79 plan includes 120GB of data, while the $119 Optus One plan includes a huge 500GB of data.

Optus Sport and Fitness, along with international call and text inclusions, are available on the $49 plan and above. All plans include 5G network access at no extra cost, so no matter which plan you choose to bundle with your new 5G iPhone, you’ll be able to access the Optus 5G network. Keep in mind that these postpaid plans are month-to-month, but cancelling your plan altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your handset.

Here’s a snapshot of Optus’ postpaid phone plans to give you an idea of which plan price and inclusions could be the right option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions $39 Small Choice Plan $39 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB data $49 Medium Choice Plan $49 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB data $59 Large Choice Plan $59 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB data $79 Extra Large Choice Plan $79 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 120GB data

iPhone 12 5G range: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Looking for more details on the specs and features of the new iPhone 12 5G series? You can read more information on the new iPhones via the following links:

SIM Only phone plans

If you're looking to buy the iPhone outright, you'll need a SIM-only plan to pair it with.