The long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone range is finally here, offering three brand-new Android phones with 5G capability. And if you’re looking to pick up any of the new phones on a telco plan, Optus is offering each S21 model on a variety of plan and payment options.

The telco will stock the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra in selected colours, with each device available on 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods bundled with a postpaid phone plan. Read on for all the details on Optus’ Galaxy S21 plans, prices and deals.

Optus deals for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Currently, Optus is doubling data on Large, Extra Large and Optus One plans for 5G devices for your first 12 months. This means you can score a huge 200GB of full-speed data for just $59 per month, 240GB for $79 per month, or an epic 1000GB for $119 per month, plus your device costs.

If you’re ordering the standard S21 or S21+ from Optus, you’ll receive a free pair of $319 Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds with all pre-orders made before January 28. Pick up the S21 Ultra model on an Optus plan by the same date, and you’ll score a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, valued at $349.

Pre-orders go live from 7am AEDT on Friday, January 15, with the device hitting stores on January 28.

Optus plans and prices

Optus’ plans give you all the essentials, plus some great data inclusions and the option to ‘mix and match’ extras and create your own customised plan. You can pair your S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra with any of the below month-to-month ‘Choice’ plans, starting at $39 for 10GB of data and going up to $119 each month with 500GB, excluding the cost of your device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 from Optus

If you’re eyeing Optus for your S21 plan, the telco now offers 12, 24, and 36-month device payment options, which can be bundled with any of the month-to-month plans listed above. While you’re technically not locked into the plan itself (and free to swap between plans if you need), cancelling your plan with Optus requires you to pay off the remainder of the device before you can leave.

If you do want to buy the S21 on a 12, 24, or 36-month plan from Optus, payment details and total prices are below.

Optus Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $104.04 per month (total cost $1,248.48)

$104.04 per month (total cost $1,248.48) 24 months: $52.08 per month (total cost $1,248.48)

$52.08 per month (total cost $1,248.48) 36 months: $34.68 per month (total cost $1,248.48)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $112.38 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

$112.38 per month (total cost $1,348.56) 24 months: $56.19 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

$56.19 per month (total cost $1,348.56) 36 months: $37.46 per month (total cost $1,348.56)

Optus Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21+

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

12 months: $129.06 per month (total cost $1,548.72)

$129.06 per month (total cost $1,548.72) 24 months: $64.53 per month (total cost $1,548.72)

$64.53 per month (total cost $1,548.72) 36 months: $43.02 per month (total cost $1,548.72)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21+:

12 months: $137.40 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

$137.40 per month (total cost $1,648.80) 24 months: $68.70 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

$68.70 per month (total cost $1,648.80) 36 months: $45.80 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

Optus Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Phone payment prices for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 36 months: $51.36 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $162.36 per month (total cost $1,948.32)

$162.36 per month (total cost $1,948.32) 24 months: $88.18 per month (total cost $1,948.32)

$88.18 per month (total cost $1,948.32) 36 months: $54.12 per month (total cost $1,948.32)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $179.04 per month (total cost $2,148.48)

$179.04 per month (total cost $2,148.48) 24 months: $89.52 per month (total cost $2,148.48)

$89.52 per month (total cost $2,148.48) 36 months: $59.68 per month (total cost $2,148.48)

Outright Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Range

You can also buy your Galaxy S21 device outright from a retailer and bundle with one of the above Optus postpaid SIM only plans on a month-to-month basis. Here are the outright prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range:

Samsung Galaxy S21:

128GB: $1,248

$1,248 256GB: $1349

Samsung Galaxy S21+:

128GB: $1,549

$1,549 512GB: $1,649

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB: $1,849

$1,849 256GB: $1,949

$1,949 512GB: $2,149

About Optus phone plans

A winner of Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value phone-on-a-plan award in 2019 and 2020, Optus offers four base month-to-month postpaid plans. Prices begin at $39 for 10GB of full-speed data, plus unlimited standard national talk and text, and options are available up to 500GB. Plans also include endless data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, so once your included high-speed gigabyte allowance is reached, you’ll simply be switched to a slower speed until your billing cycle resets (meaning you won’t pay excess data charges in Australia).

All plans offer data sharing across each account, and Medium, Large, and Extra Large plans include a data-free subscription to Optus Sport + Fitness. Medium plans and up also feature unlimited international talk and text from Australia to 35 countries, and Large, Extra Large and One plans include 2GB, 4GB and 10GB of monthly overseas roaming data respectively.

Each Optus plan also includes free access to the Optus 5G mobile network where available, meaning you’ll be able to test out the S21’s 5G capabilities at no extra cost if you’re in an area with Optus 5G coverage.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: features at a glance

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Price From $1,249 From $1,549 From $1,999 Screen size 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Battery 4,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share 4,800mAh with fast charging and Power Share 5,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share Processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 12-megapixel wide-angle, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, plus 8K video Front camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Colours Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet Phantom Silver, Phantom Black

