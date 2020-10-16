The next big thing in 5G phones is finally here, and it’s now available from Telstra.

The telco is set to stock the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (as well as the upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max), and both new 5G iPhones are now available to pre-order on any Telstra postpaid plan. Pre-orders are live from 11pm AEDT on Friday, October 16, through to the iPhone shipping date of October 23. The upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order from Saturday, November 11.

If you’re eyeing Telstra for your next iPhone, you’ll be able to buy your handset on a payment period of either 12 or 24 months. While you’ll be on contract for your device repayments, you’re free to switch between Telstra’s four postpaid SIM-only mobile plans each month as needed – but be aware that cancelling your Telstra mobile service means you’ll need to pay off the remaining balance of your iPhone 12.

Read on for all the info on iPhone 12 prices, plans and deals from Telstra.

In this guide:

Telstra iPhone 12 deal: $50 off your plan for 12 months

Telstra is offering what could well be the hottest iPhone 12 deal on the Aussie market: $50 off your plan for your first 12 months.

Customers who sign on for Telstra’s $115 Extra Large plan combined with either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, will score a $50 discount each month for their first year, saving you a massive $600 in total. With the discount applied, you’ll pay just $65 per month for 180GB of full-speed data, plus unlimited standard talk and text in Australia and unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps).

This offer is available on both 12-month and 24-month device payment plans, across all storage sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Telstra is also throwing in a bonus 45,000 Telstra Plus rewards points with all iPhone 12 pre-orders on its Medium, Large, or Extra Large mobile plans.

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s flagship 2020 phone, offering a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a new Ceramic Shield glass cover for improved drop protection. The iPhone 12 is 5G-ready, and includes a powerful new A14 Bionic chip for fast performance, smoother gaming and better multitasking.

The iPhone 12 comes with dual rear cameras including Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, with an improved performance in low-light conditions and the ability to record video in cinematic Dolby Vision. You’ll also get iOS 14 out of the box, plus new features such as MagSafe charging, Smart Data network optimisation, and water and splash resistance. You can pick up the iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB or 256GB models, and in Black, White, Blue, Green or (PRODUCT) Red colours.

The below table shows the plans currently available to pair with your iPhone 12 from Telstra. To give you an idea of the total cost of your plan and device, we’ve listed what you’ll pay for a standard 64GB iPhone 12 on 12 and 24-month payment plans, plus your Telstra mobile plan; prices will vary if you choose a different iPhone model, or switch from plan-to-plan.

12M iPhone 12

The following table shows a selection of published 12-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Below are Telstra’s monthly handset payment costs for each storage size of the iPhone 12, across both 12-month and 24-month terms. These prices do not include your mobile plan costs.

64GB iPhone 12

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $112.41 per month (total cost $1,348.92)

$112.41 per month (total cost $1,348.92) 24 months: $56.20 per month (total cost $1,348.80)

124GB iPhone 12

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $119.08 per month (total cost $1,428.96)

$119.08 per month (total cost $1,428.96) 24 months: $59.54 per month (total cost $1,428.96)

256GB iPhone 12

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $133.25 per month (total cost $1,599)

$133.25 per month (total cost $1,599) 24 months: $66.62 per month (total cost $1,598.88)

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Plans

The iPhone 12 Pro offers the same A14 Bionic chip and iOS 14 operating system as the standard 12, but with a more advanced camera line-up and premium stainless steel body. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, plus Ceramic Shield and splash-proof IP68 water resistance.

The 12 Pro offers a triple camera rear setup, including Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras and 4x optical zoom. This device also includes upgraded 4K video recording, plus Dolby Vision and cool extras like Night Mode with Time Lapse. The iPhone 12 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes, and in Gold, Graphite, Silver and Pacific Blue colours.

Below are the plans currently available to pair with your iPhone 12 Pro from Telstra. To give you an idea of the total cost of your plan and device, we’ve listed what you’ll pay for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on a 12 and 24-month payment plan, plus your Telstra mobile plan; prices will vary if you choose a different iPhone model, or switch from plan-to-plan.

12M iPhone 12 Pro

The following table shows a selection of published 12-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Below are Telstra’s monthly handset payment costs for each storage size of the iPhone 12, across both 12-month and 24-month terms. These prices do not include your mobile plan costs.

128GB iPhone 12 Pro

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $141.58 per month (total cost $1,698.96)

$141.58 per month (total cost $1,698.96) 24 months: $70.79 per month (total cost $1,698.96)

256GB iPhone 12 Pro

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

$154.08 per month (total cost $1,848.96) 24 months: $77.04 per month (total cost $1,848.96)

512GB iPhone 12 Pro

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $184.00 per month (total cost $2,208)

$184.00 per month (total cost $2,208) 24 months: $92.00 per month (total cost $2,208)

Telstra’s 5G network

Telstra is currently rolling out its 5G network, and the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be compatible with Telstra 5G. Coverage is available in more than 2,000 sites in over 60 Australian towns and cities, but you’ll need to be on a Medium, Large or Extra Large mobile plan to access the service.

Telstra expects to cover 75% of the population with 5G by the end of June 2021, but check the telco’s up-to-date 5G coverage maps to see if the network is live in your area. While speeds may vary depending on your location, Telstra was ranked as the number-one fastest 5G network on average in Australia, based on independent testing by Umlaut in June and July 2020.

Telstra plans and inclusions

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Alongside Vodafone, Telstra has scrapped excess data charges on all postpaid plans, meaning that in addition to a high-speed monthly gigabyte allowance, you’ll also receive unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. This is suitable for everyday browsing, social media, and standard definition streaming, although isn’t fast enough for high definition Netflix or YouTube.

Prices begin at $55 per month for 40GB of fast data, and up to $115 per month for a whopping 180GB. As noted above, Telstra is currently discounting its $115 plan by $50 per month for your first 12 months, bringing the price down to $65 and saving you $600 in your first year.

All Telstra plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, with the option to add international calls and texts as an add-on feature. Plans also include data-free sports streaming of AFL, NRL, AFLW A-League and Netball games, plus data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required). Telstra customers can also use free Telstra Air WiFi hotspots across Australia, and Fon hotspots when overseas, and all Telstra postpaid plans are month-to-month with no lock-in contract.

Here’s a quick glance at Telstra’s four postpaid SIM-only plans, each of which can be paired with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Plan Price Inclusions Small $55 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 40GB data Medium $65 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 80GB data Large $85 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 120GB data Extra Large $115 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 180GB data

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max comparison

If you’re still undecided about which of the new iPhones you want to pick up, here are some of the basic specs for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Compare iPhone 12 plans

