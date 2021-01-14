Samsung has announced the first major smartphones of 2021, the new flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 range. These much-anticipated devices include the standard S21, the S21+, and premium S21 Ultra, and each phone will be available to pre-order on Telstra plans from Friday, January 15.

All three devices are 5G-capable, and are perfect for use on Telstra’s new 5G mobile network. If you’re interested in picking up the S21 on a Telstra plan, here’s all the details on prices, deals and offers.

Telstra offers and deals

Pre-order the S21 or S21+ on a Telstra plan, and Telstra will throw in a free pair of brand-new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic White valued at $319. Go for the premium S21 Ultra, and you’ll receive a free pair of the just-announced Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, normally $349 outright. This offer is available now through to January 28, 2021.

Telstra is also offering a huge discount on its Extra Large postpaid plan when combined with any of the Galaxy S21 series of phones. Normally $115 per month, this plan will now include a $50 per month bill credit for your first 12 months – saving you a massive $600 in your first year. The Extra Large plan includes unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, 180GB of full-speed data, and unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps.

Finally, if you’re trading in an eligible Samsung device with Telstra, you can save up to $600 on any new S21 phone. Trade-in value will be applied in the form of a bill credit, and eligibility criteria applies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 from Telstra

Telstra offers 12 and 24-month device payment options, which can be bundled with any of its four SIM-only month-to-month plans, as listed below. While you’re technically not locked into the plan itself (and you’re free to swap between plans if you need), cancelling your plan with Telstra requires you to pay off the remainder of the device.

If you do want to buy on a 12 or 24-month plan from Telstra, payment details and total prices are below. These prices don’t include your monthly mobile plan costs.

Telstra Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $104 per month ($1,248 in total over 12 months)

$104 per month ($1,248 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $52 per month ($1,248 in total over 24 months)

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21:

12 months: $112 per month ($1,344 in total over 12 months)

$112 per month ($1,344 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $56 per month ($1,344 in total over 24 months)

Telstra Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21+

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21+ :

12 months: $128 per month ($1,536 in total over 12 months)

$128 per month ($1,536 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $64 per month ($1,536 in total over 24 months)

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21+ :

12 months: $136 per month ($1,632 in total over 12 months)

$136 per month ($1,632 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $68 per month ($1,632 in total over 24 months)

Telstra Plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Monthly phone payments for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $154 per month ($1,848 in total over 12 months)

$154 per month ($1,848 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $77 per month ($1,848 in total over 24 months)

Monthly phone payments for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12 months: $162 per month ($1,944 in total over 12 months)

$162 per month ($1,944 in total over 12 months) 24 months: $81 per month ($1,944 in total over 24 months)

The above prices are only the prices you’ll pay per month for your device. You can then choose to bundle with the $55, $65, $85 or $115 plan, with data starting at 15GB and going up to 150GB. The plan you choose in conjunction with your chosen device model, size and payment period, will determine your monthly phone bill.

Outright Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Range

You can also buy your device outright from a retailer and still bundle with one of the above Telstra postpaid plans on a month-to-month basis. Here are the outright prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range:

Samsung Galaxy S21:

128GB: $1,248

$1,248 256GB: $1349

Samsung Galaxy S21+:

128GB: $1,549

$1,549 512GB: $1,649

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB: $1,849

$1,849 256GB: $1,949

$1,949 512GB: $2,149

About Telstra phone plans

All Telstra plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, a full-speed monthly data allowance, plus no excess data charges in Australia – once you go over your fast data inclusion, you’ll be able to continue using your data, but at capped speeds of 1.5Mbps. This is still fast enough for standard definition video streaming, and data usage resets at the start of your next billing cycle.

Telstra also offers data-free streaming of NRL, AFL, AFLW, Australian netball and Hyundai A-League soccer. Plans also feature data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required), and free use of the Telstra Air Wi-Fi network and Fon Wi-Fi when overseas.

Customers on Telstra’s Medium, Large and Extra Large plans will receive included access to Telstra’s new 5G mobile network, along with 4G coverage. Note that 5G isn’t available on Small plans, so be aware if you’re planning to use your S21 on a Telstra 5G phone plan.

International calls (and roaming inclusions) are notably absent from these plans, but they can be added on for an extra monthly cost. Separating your phone payments and plan price can give you more flexibility, and there are still plenty of extras available on these plans, but it’s still worth comparing the device prices and plans from other telcos to see if Telstra is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: features at a glance

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Price From $1,249 From $1,549 From $1,999 Screen size 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Battery 4,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share 4,800mAh with fast charging and Power Share 5,000mAh with fast charging and Power Share Processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor 64-bit Octa-Core processor Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 12-megapixel wide-angle, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, plus 8K video Front camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Colours Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet Phantom Silver, Phantom Black

Images: Samsung