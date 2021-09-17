Pre-orders for the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 series are now live, with the entire range now available on plans from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus. The devices are set to be some of the most in-demand for 2021 — and while Apple smartphones don’t come cheap, the big three Aussie telcos have all launched competing offers to save you some dollars.

Fortunately, the below plan deals are available across the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, no matter which of the four new phones you’re eyeing, you can grab a deal by buying on a plan rather than shelling out for your handset at full price upfront. You’ll also be able to score these bonuses and discounts across each payment term for iPhones, so you can spread the cost of your phone over 12, 24 or 36 months.

We’ve rounded up what’s on offer from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus this iPhone 13 season. Hit the jump links below to head straight to your fave provider’s deals.

Telstra iPhone 13 deals: save $600 on Extra Large plans

If you’re looking to Telstra for your next iPhone, the telco is dropping the monthly price of its premium Extra Large SIM plan. Buy any of the four new iPhone 13 phones on a Telstra payment plan, pair it with the Extra Large SIM, and you’ll save a massive $600 on plan costs in your first year.

Normally $115 per month, the Extra Large plan is now just $65 monthly for 180GB of fast full-speed data each month for your first 12 months. This plan also comes with unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data use (capped at 1.5Mbps) and no excess data charges, unlimited overseas SMS, and 30 minutes of standard international calls monthly. You’ll also get access to the fast Telstra 5G network, data-free live sport, and the option to add extras such as Netflix and Kayo for an additional monthly fee.

This offer is available now through to November 2, 2021, although terms apply. After your first 12 months, plan prices revert back to $115 each month, but you are free to switch to a different Telstra SIM plan while you continue to pay off your iPhone. Keep in mind that if you want to use your device on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to be on a Medium, Large, or Extra Large Telstra mobile plan.

Vodafone iPhone 13 deals: unlimited data discounts and 50% off your plan fees

Vodafone has pulled a selection of offers out of the bag for the iPhone 13 launch, including a nice price cut on its unlimited data Ultra+ plan. Pair any iPhone 13 with the normally-$85 Ultra+ plan on a 12, 24, or 36-month handset payment term, and you’ll get a monthly discount of $20 on your plan price as long as you stay connected.

This means you’ll get unlimited, full-speed data — with no speed caps or restrictions — for $65 per month, along with unlimited Aussie calls and texts, unlimited international calls to selected countries, and 30GB of data to use as a mobile hotspot each month. You’ll also get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when you connect by November 19, 2021.

If you don’t quite need unlimited gigabytes, you can also score a 50% discount on Vodafone’s four other plans for your first three months, including the $40 Lite plan, $45 Lite+ plan, $55 Super plan, and $65 Super+ plan. Add any iPhone 13 to these plans on a 12, 24, or 36-month contract online, and you’ll be eligible for this discount, as well as the above Amazon Music offer. All four plans also come with bonus data: an extra 30GB per month for the Lite plan, 50GB per month for Lite+, 140GB for the Super plan, and a bonus 200GB monthly for the Super+ option. Both the 50% off deal and bonus data are available when you sign up by September 30, terms apply.

Finally, if you’re looking to offload an unwanted phone, you can secure an extra $150 of bonus trade-in credit with Vodafone when you upgrade to the iPhone 13 range. This offer is available for eligible devices when you trade in and buy a new smartphone on a Vodafone Infinite Plan between now and October 14, 2021. Terms apply.

Optus iPhone 13 deals: save $600 on the 500GB promo plan

Data-hungry iPhone owners can pick up the new 13 series with Optus’ limited-time promo plan, which now comes with a huge discount for your first 12 months. Normally $115, the 500GB Promo Plus plan is reduced to $65 monthly for your first year, saving you $600 in total.

Alongside a huge full-speed data inclusion, the plan also features unlimited data speed-capped at 1.5Mbps, so there’s no excess data charges in Australia. Optus’ promo plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text to 35 countries, plus an Optus Sport + OS Fitness subscription.

As with Telstra’s offer, after your first year of promo pricing, this plan does revert back to the standard $115 monthly price. This deal is available through to November 2, 2021, terms apply.

Optus is also throwing in bonus trade-in credit on eligible older iPhones when you upgrade to the iPhone 13 range. You can claim $400 on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, and $300 for the iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 series. Terms apply, this offer ends September 30, 2021.

The cheapest iPhone 13 plans

If you’re just looking to pay less each month for your phone and plan, all three telcos offer a 36-month payment term across each new iPhone. While you’ll still pay the same total amount for your phone across 12, 24, or 36 months, the longer your payment plan, the less you’ll pay each month.

The downside of this is that you’re tied to your provider for longer — if you decide to cancel your mobile plan early, you’ll need to pay off the remaining balance of your iPhone. However, it can be a way of lowering your monthly bill if you’re happy to commit to a telco long-term.

Compare iPhone 13 models and plans

