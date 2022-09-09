Apple’s newest iPhone series has been unveiled, with pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max now available. You’ll also be able to buy in-stores from Friday, September 16, but if you’re keen to lock-in your choice of iPhone, you you may want to pre-order to ensure you don’t miss out.

If you’re planning to pick up one of the four new iPhones on a telco plan, you’ll be able to choose between Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — and all three brands are offering deals and bonuses to iPhone customers.

With prices for the new range beginning at $1,399 upfront, you’ll want to shop around to see which telco and plan can get you the best value for your money. Read on to see the best iPhone 14 deals from each of the big three providers.

iPhone 14 series features and specs

Apple is releasing four new iPhones as part of the iPhone 14 series. There’s the base iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display, and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display. If you want to go pro, the iPhone 14 Pro includes a 6.1-inch display, or you can go bigger with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus both include Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, a dual camera setup with 12MP wide angle and Ultra-Wide cameras, the 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. Both devices come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage sizes and Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and (PRODUCT) Red colours. The iPhone 14 includes up to 20 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 14 Plus includes up to 26 hours of video playback. Outright prices for the iPhone 14 start at $1,399 AUD, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $1,579 AUD.

Going pro gets you some upgraded specs with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both phones include Apple’s new A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, along with a triple rear-camera setup with 48MP main, 12MP Ultra-Wide and 12MP Telephoto cameras, plus the 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. Both phones come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage sizes and are available in Gold, Silver, Deep Purple and Space Black. As for battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro includes up to 23 hours of video playback, while the 14 Pro Max includes up to 29 hours of video playback. Outright prices for the iPhone 14 Pro start at $1,749 AUD, and outright prices for the iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $1,899 AUD.

Telstra iPhone 14 series phone plans and deals

Telstra will stock all four new iPhone 14 models, and customers can buy each phone at full price upfront or on a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan. You’ll need to add your phone to one of Telstra’s three Upfront SIM plans, which begin at $58 per month for 40GB of fast data and up to $89 monthly for 300GB.

All plans include additional unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps), plus unlimited international SMS and 30 minutes of standard international calls each month. Customers can also add on a range of streaming and entertainment extras, including Disney+, Foxtel, BINGE, Kayo and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and earn rewards by joining Telstra’s Plus Rewards program. All plans include access to Telstra’ 5G network, but the Basic plan is capped to download speeds of 250Mbps.



Key takeaways

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods

5G network access on all plans, but speed-capped on smallest Basic plan

Plenty of entertainment extras and add-ons available

Telstra iPhone 14 series deals

If you’ve upgrading and don’t plan on keeping your old device, you can claim up to $1,000 in trade-in bill credit if you’re buying from Telstra. Trade in an eligible device on any of the four new iPhones on a Telstra mobile plan, and you’ll receive a $150 bonus trade-in credit, plus the standard trade-in value for your unwanted handset.

The $1,000 maximum credit is based on the value of an iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage in good working order (valued at $850). Trade-in amounts will vary depending on the model, size and condition of your old device. Trade-in credit will be applied to your Telstra mobile bill or a nominated bank account or card within 30 days. This offer is available through to October 15, 2022, terms apply.

Telstra is also throwing in several bonus offers on its Upfront mobile plans, which will be available to iPhone buyers. Add the iPhone 14 to a new Telstra plan, and you’ll get a free month of Foxtel Now streaming. After your first free month, you’ll be rolled on to a $25 Standard Foxtel Now plan unless you cancel or change your pack.

Gamers can also grab a free month of Telstra’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate add-on, which includes access to more than 100 new games on compatible consoles, mobiles and tablets, plus cloud gaming, Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership. Again, you’ll get your first month free, then roll on to standard pricing ($15.95) unless you cancel.

The following table shows selected published Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus iPhone 14 series phone plans and deals

Looking to Optus for your new iPhone 14? The telco offers the option to buy your iPhone on a plan with the device payments split over 12, 24 or 36 months, which you’ll then bundle with a postpaid phone plan. Plan prices start at $49 per month with 30GB of data, and go up to $89 per month with 360GB of data.

Optus includes access to its 5G mobile network on all plans, and when you’ve used up your monthly full-speed data inclusion, you can keep using data but at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps. Optus customers are also eligible for Optus SubHub — a subscription bundling service that includes discounts on subscription costs on services if you bundle, including Netflix, Optus Sport and Paramount+. Optus customers can also access Optus Sport for a discounted price.

Key takeaways

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods

5G network access

Access to Optus Sub Hub subscription bundling service

Optus iPhone 14 series deals

If you’re buying any of the new iPhone 14 devices from Optus and pair your handset with Optus’ $69 Promo Plan, you’ll be eligible to receive a free Optus Upgrade & Protect subscription when you stay connected for the length of your phone payments.

Upgrade & Protect allows customers to upgrade their device to a new phone anytime after 30 days. If you have more than 12 months left on your payment plan, you’ll pay $99; if you’re in your final 12 months, you can move to a new phone for no extra cost. You’re also be able to upgrade from a damaged phone to a new device at any time, provided you pay a $249 redemption fee.

Normally priced at $15 per month, Upgrade & Protect is available free for iPhone 14 buyers who select the $69 Promo Plan as their mobile service. This plan includes a huge 500GB of fast monthly data, and is usually priced at $89 per month; however, it’s currently available at the discounted price of $69 for your first 12 months if you sign up by October 31, 2022. After 12 months, prices will revert to the full monthly fee.

Vodafone iPhone 14 series phone plans and deals

Vodafone is offering the iPhone 14 series on plans with the option to pay off your device over a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period. You can then bundle with a month-to-month postpaid plan, with five options to choose from. Plans start at $40 per month with 10GB of data, and go up to $85 per month for unlimited full-speed data.

You’ll be able to access the Vodafone 5G network on all plans. Vodafone also has no excess data charges, so you’re able to keep using your data at capped speeds of either 2Mbps or 10Mbps depending on your plan. Customers can also save money if they bundle multiple eligible phone and tablet plans on one account, with discounts of up to 20% available for five or more services. In terms of entertainment extras, Vodafone also lets customers add Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play and Norton subscriptions to their account via Pay With Vodafone.



Key takeaways

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods

Unlimited fast-speed data plan available

2Mbps and 10Mbps unlimited capped-speed data available on other plans

Vodafone iPhone 14 series phone deals

Vodafone is cutting mobile plan fees for iPhone buyers, offering ongoing discounts and bonus data across selected Infinite postpaid plans from September 9, 2022. Customers who pick up any of the four new iPhones, and pair their device with one of the below plans, will be eligible for the following savings:

Vodafone Super Plan: now $50 per month for 250GB of full-speed data (was $55 for 60GB)

now $50 per month for 250GB of full-speed data (was $55 for 60GB) Vodafone Super+ Plan: now $60 per month for 500GB of full-speed data (was $65 for 100GB)

now $60 per month for 500GB of full-speed data (was $65 for 100GB) Vodafone Ultra Plan: now $65 per month for unlimited full-speed data (was $85)

All of the above offers are available until withdrawn. New customers can also score a free three-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription with any Vodafone Infinite SIM only plan, from now through to November 23, 2022. After three months, you’ll be automatically rolled on to the standard $11.99 monthly pricing, unless cancelled.

Vodafone is also giving trade-in customers to opportunity to save up to $1,300 on their new device, including $150 of bonus trade-in credit. To qualify, you’ll need to trade in an eligible device with Vodafone, pick up one of the new iPhone 14 models, and stay on your Vodafone plan for the full 12, 24 or 36 months of device payments.

Trade-in credit is available up to $1,300, but will vary depending on the model of phone you trade, and its working condition. An iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage in excellent working order is valued at $1,300 including bonus credit; in comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage and in good condition will fetch you $1,050.

Trade-in credit will be applied as a recurring monthly bill credit over the course of your iPhone device payments. If you cancel your Vodafone service before the full trade-in amount has been applied, you will lose any remaining credit.

This offer is available from September 9, 2022 through to October 9, 2022 unless extended. Trade-in must occur before October 23, 2022.

