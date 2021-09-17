Eyeing off the iPhone 13 series? Good news if you’re looking to pick up your new iPhone on a plan — Optus has the full range of devices available to buy.

Following on from the 2020 release of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 series features four different devices, all with 5G compatibility. Choosing to buy your iPhone on a plan has its advantages, such as splitting the cost over time, rather than paying upfront. Optus has pre-orders for the whole iPhone 13 series from 10pm AEST on Friday, 17 September, with devices on sale September 24. So, if you’re keen to checkout iPhone 13 series plans from Optus, let’s take a look.

Optus iPhone plan deal: save $600 on your plan

If you’re looking for huge data, Optus is currently offering a massively discounted promo plan that you can pair with the iPhone 13. Normally $115 per month, Optus’ Plus Promo plan is now $65 per month for your first 12 months – that’s a saving of $600 over a year.

This plan includes unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus 500GB of full-speed data each month. You’ll also get endless data (capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps), unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 countries, and Optus Sport + OS Fitness.

This offer is available until November 2, 2021, terms apply. Keep in mind that the discount only applies for your first 12 months, after which prices will revert back to $115 per month.

Optus iPhone 13 plans

The main event of the series, the iPhone 13 has all the key features you’d want in an iPhone, but with a decent upgrade from the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 28% more brightness outdoors. You’ll get a A15 Bionic chipset — Apple’s best chipset yet — with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

Battery life has been improved with the iPhone 13 now lasting 2.5 hours more than the iPhone 12, with up to 15 hours of streamed video playback on a single charge. Cameras have also seen some improvement, and also a new layout with the lenses diagonal across the back. You’ll get a dual 12MP setup with wide camera and a larger sensor, plus improved ultra-wide camera, plus a 12-MP front-facing camera with True Depth. Another fun addition to the iPhone 13 is the inclusion of Cinematic mode — great for anyone looking to improve their videography game.

All of this comes in a nice aluminium frame with Ceramic Shield glass for the screen. There’s also a choice of five colours — Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red. Storage sizes have also had a shakeup with 128GB ($1,349 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,519 AUD RRP) and 512GB ($1,869 AUD RRP) options, scrapping the 64GB size from the whole range.

Choosing to buy your iPhone 13 from Optus gives you the option of choosing from 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods, and then simply bundling in one of the postpaid plans Optus offers. Be aware that cancelling your Optus mobile plan will require you to pay off the remainder of your handset.

The following table compares all 24-month Optus 128GB iPhone 13 plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers.

Optus iPhone 13 Mini plans

Looking for all the essentials but in a smaller package? The iPhone 13 Mini has the same Super Retina XDR OLED display as the 13, but at a more compact 5.4-inch size. Battery is also a little smaller, but has seen an upgrade with 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Mini — this works out to be up to 13 hours streamed video playback.

The other features, such as camera, materials and chipset, are the same as the bigger iPhone 13. You’ll also choose from the same colours — Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red. Storage sizes are also the same with 128GB ($1,199 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,369 AUD RRP) and 512GB ($1,719 AUD RRP) versions available.

You can pick up your iPhone 13 Mini on an Optus plan over 12, 24 or 36 months, then bundle with your choice of postpaid phone plan. Cancelling your iPhone 13 Mini plan with Optus will require you to pay off the remainder of your device.

Optus iPhone 13 Pro plans

Looking to go Pro? The iPhone 13 Pro has some exciting upgrades from the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro. While it’s the same as the iPhone 13 with its 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, you’ll get a ProMotion upgrade, which is essentially Apple’s version of 120Hz refresh rate. Battery is also up to 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro, which is up to 20 hours of video playback (streamed).

The same upgraded A15 chipset is included with a 6-core CPU, but a little more upgraded from the 13, with a 5-core GPU. Cameras have also seen a big improvement, with a 12MP triple rear camera setup with wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. Cinematic mode is also included, plus improved low-light photography, but the biggest upgrade that the Pro has over the iPhone 13 is the inclusion of macro photography — a first for iPhone.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a stainless steel case with textured matte glass on the back and Ceramic Shield glass on the front. There are four colours available — Graphite, Silver, Gold and Sierra Blue. As for storage, there are four options for the iPhone 13 Pro — 128GB ($1,699 AUD RRP), 256GB ($1,869 AUD RRP), 512GB ($2,219 AUD RRP) and 1TB ($2,569 AUD RRP).

Sound like the phone for you? Pick up your iPhone 13 Pro on a phone plan from Optus over a 12, 24 or 36-month repayment period and add on your choice of Optus postpaid phone plan. Keep in mind that cancelling your plan will require you to pay off the remaining costs of your phone.

Optus iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

Want to keep it Pro but need a bit more under the hood? The iPhone 13 Pro Max includes many of the same features of the 13 Pro but a bit bigger. You’ll get a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion, the same A15 Bionic chipset, camera setup and camera features.

Battery does get an upgrade with the iPhone 13 Pro Max — up to 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which works out to be up to 25 hours of streamed video playback. Colour options are the same as with the 13 Pro — Graphite, Silver, Gold and Sierra Blue — and you’ll have the option of four different storage sizes including 128GB ($1,849 AUD RRP), 256GB ($2,019 AUD RRP), 512GB ($2,369 AUD RRP) and the big 1TB ($2,719 AUD RRP).

Pick up your Optus iPhone 13 Pro Max plan on a 12, 24 or 36 month repayment period, then add on your Optus postpaid plan of choice. Cancelling your phone plan will require you to pay off the remainder of your handset.

Why should I get my iPhone through Optus?

Considering the price of the new iPhone 13 range, for many Aussies choosing to buy your phone on a plan rather than outright might be the most cost-effective way of picking up a new iPhone.

Optus, Australia’s second largest telco, is one of the three telcos offering iPhones on a plan. When you choose to buy your iPhone 13 phone with Optus, you’ll choose your preferred device, colour, storage size and repayment period, then bundle with a postpaid phone plan.

Here are the postpaid phone plans you can choose from Optus:

$45 Small Optus Choice Plus plan — 20GB data, plus unlimited data at capped speed of 1.5Mbps

$55 Medium Optus Choice Plus plan — 80GB data, plus unlimited data at capped speed of 1.5Mbps

$65 Large Optus Choice Plus plan — 200GB data, plus unlimited data at capped speed of 1.5Mbps

$85 Extra Large Optus Choice Plus plan — 240GB data, plus unlimited data at capped speed of 1.5Mbps

All of the Optus postpaid phone plans include unlimited standard national calls and texts, 5G network access and free access to Optus Sport and OS Fitness. The Medium, Large and Extra Large plans also include unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 select countries.

Compare iPhone 13 models and plans

Want a quick comparison of the iPhone 13 range? The following table includes all the key features and specs of all four devices.

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

Optus isn’t the only telco offering iPhone 13 plans, with plans also available from Telstra and Vodafone. The following table compares a range of 128GB iPhone 13 24-month plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

