With another stellar Samsung Galaxy S series now launched, pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are now live, with devices shipping and available in stores from February 17.

While you’ll be able to pick up your device outright from Samsung direct and a range of retailers, you can also pick up your new phone on a plan from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

All of the telcos are offering deals for pre-orders, so read on to find out what plans are available for the Galaxy S23 series and see which pre-order deal catches your eye.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series features & specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price From $1,349 From $1,649 From $1,949 Screen size 6.1-inch FHD+ display 6.6-inch FHD+ display 6.8-inch QHD+ display Battery 3,900mAh 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Chipset 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Triple camera setup in rear (50MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom) Triple camera setup in rear (50MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom) Quad camera setup in rear (200MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom , 10MP with 10x optical zoom) Front camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Operating system Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Colours Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, Cream Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, Cream Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, Cream

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods, or buy outright

5G network access on all plans, but downloads are speed-capped at 250Mbps on Basic plan

Pre-order offers include a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, plus a $15 monthly discount on the Premium plan for 12 months

All three new Galaxy S23 phones are available to pre-order from Telstra, with phones arriving in stores from February 17. Telstra is stocking the full range of storage sizes and colours, and gives customers the option of paying off their device over 12, 24, or 36 months, or buying outright and adding it to a Telstra mobile plan.

Telstra offers three SIM-only postpaid mobile plans which can be paired with your Galaxy S23. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps) along with your monthly fast data inclusion, and unlimited international SMS. Currently, new customers can also claim four months of free Spotify Premium, two months of free BINGE, and three months of free Apple TV+ on these plans.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals

Customers who pre-order any Galaxy S23 model with Telstra can redeem a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearable, valued at up to $649. Once you’ve received your Galaxy S23 phone, you’ll need to visit the Telstra redemption portal online and provide details of your purchase by 11.59pm AEDT on March 16, 2023. You’ll need to provide your order number and proof of purchase, as well as your phone’s IMEI number.

Telstra is also offering $15 off its 300GB Premium mobile plan for 12 months when combined with any S23 pre-order. This brings the price from $89 per month, down to $74 monthly, with a total first-year saving of $180. This offer is available until February 17, terms apply.

Compare Telstra Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

What is the cheapest way to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Telstra?

The cheapest monthly option for the new Galaxy series from Telstra is picking up the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 36-month device payment period, combined with the $58 Basic mobile plan. This will give you a total monthly cost of $95.47 for 36 months ($58 mobile plan, plus a $37.47 monthly device cost).

Keep in mind that no matter which payment option or term you choose from Telstra, you’ll still pay the same amount for your Galaxy S23 in total.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods

5G network access on all plans

Bonus storage upgrade for pre-order customers, plus bonus Upgrade & Protect subscription for up to 36 months

Optus is offering all three new Samsung phones in all storage sizes and colours, with pre-orders now live. Devices will hit stores from February 17. You can pick up your Galaxy on a 12, 24, or 36-month Optus payment plan, and combine it with any of Optus’ Plus postpaid SIM plans.

Optus offers four standard Plus plans, as well as a new Promo plan with 500GB of data. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and texts in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data (capped at 1.5Mbps), and a monthly full-speed data allowance. Customers can also add on entertainment extras such as Netflix through the Optus SubHub platform.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals

Pre-order any Galaxy S23 model from Optus, and you’ll receive a free storage and model upgrade – i.e. you can grab the 256GB Galaxy S23+ for the price of the 128GB Galaxy S23, the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra for the price of 256GB Galaxy S23+, or even the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra for the price of 512GB Galaxy S23+.

This offer is available across the standard Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, saving you up to $800 on the RRP of each device. Customers will be eligible for the deal by pre-ordering their device on a 24 or 36-month Optus payment plan before end of day on February 16.

Optus is also bringing back its limited-time Promo Plus plan for Galaxy buyers, which includes a hefty 500GB of full-speed data for $69 per month for your first 12 months. After the initial 12-month discount, prices revert to $89 per month. This plan is available until April 30, 2023.

Finally, the telco is throwing in a bonus Optus Upgrade and Protect subscription with each pre-order. Customers choosing Small, Medium, Large or Extra Large Optus mobile plans will receive three months of free Optus Upgrade and Protect (valued at $15 per month), while Optus Promo Plan customers will receive a subscription for the duration of their phone payments, so up to 36 months.

Compare Optus Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

What is the cheapest way to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Optus?

The cheapest monthly price for any of the new Galaxy S23 series from Optus is $86.46 for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 (as well as the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23, and 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23+ with Optus’ bonus storage upgrade offer applied). This includes your device on a 36-month payment plan at $37.46 per month, plus Optus’ $49 Small Choice Plus Plan.

Keep in mind that no matter which payment option or term you choose from Optus, you’ll still pay the same amount for your Galaxy S23 in total.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

12, 24 or 36-month device payment periods

5G network access

Unlimited capped-speed data at 2Mbps

Samsung is offering the full suite of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with the option to pay your device off over 12, 24 or 36 months. You’ll then bundle your phone with one of Vodafone’s three month-to-month postpaid plans. Plan prices start at $45 per month with 40GB of data and go up to $65 with 300GB of data.

All plans include access to Vodafone’s 5G network and once you use up your data inclusions, you can keep using data at the capped speed of 2Mbps. You can also bundle eligible plans on the one account to save from 5% up to 20% off your plan fees, and data can be shared between up to 10 eligible services.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals

If you choose to preorder your S23 phone from Vodafone, you’ll be able to pick up a Samsung e-voucher which can be used on the Samsung online store. All you need to do to receive this offer is pre-order your device on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period and bundle it with an eligible plan by February 16. You’ll need to redeem your voucher via the Samsung Redemption process by May 31, 2023, terms apply. The device you choose will determine the Samsung voucher amount.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — $300 Samsung e-voucher

— $300 Samsung e-voucher Samsung Galaxy S23+ — $300 Samsung e-voucher

— $300 Samsung e-voucher Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $500 Samsung e-voucher

Compare Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

What is the cheapest way to buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone with Vodafone?

If you want the cheapest monthly payment for a Samsung Galaxy S23 device from Vodafone, you’ll need to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB storage size on a 36-month payment period at $37.47 per month and bundle it with Vodafone’s $45 Small plan ($82.47 in total per month over 36 months). Keep in mind that the total device cost is the same over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

24 or 36-month device payment period

Three cheap 4G month-to-month plans to choose from

5G plan available (uses parts of the Telstra 5G network)

If you’re looking for an alternative to the big three telcos, Woolworths Mobile is offering all three devices from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (however, the 1TB storage size of the S23 Ultra is not available from Woolies). Once you’ve selected your device and payment period, you can then bundle with one of Woolworths Mobile’s four postpaid plans, including its $59 5G plan (using parts of the Telstra 5G network). The standard plans you get from Woolies are significantly cheaper than what’s on offer from the big three telcos, with the cheapest month-to-month plan (without 5G) at $25 with 22GB of data and going up to $45 with 90GB of data.

The 4G plans have download speeds capped at 100Mbps, while the 5G plan has a speed cap of 250Mbps. You’ll also be able to bank up to 500GB of data, and if you’re a Woolworths Everyday Rewards customer, you’ll enjoy up to 10% off your Woolworths grocery shop once a month, every month, with up to $50 in savings available monthly. Woolworths has also recently launched its newest Bricks collectables, so if you’re looking to start collecting, being a Woolworths Mobile customer can help you save on your shop.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone deals

Woolworths Mobile is offering existing customers discounts on the new Galaxy S23 series when you pre-order by February 16. The discount is available when you upgrade from your existing phone plan to a new Galaxy S23 phone, terms apply. The discount available will depend on which device you upgrade to.

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB — save $150

— save $150 Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB — save $250

— save $250 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 256GB — save $150

— save $150 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB — save $350

— save $350 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB — save $150

— save $150 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB — save $450

However, new customers don’t totally miss out on deals. You’ll be able to score double data when you sign up to either the $25, $35 or $45 month-to-month postpaid plans for the first six months of your plan. That’s 44GB in total per month for the first six months on the $25 plan (22GB per month ongoing), 84GB in total per month for the first six months on the $35 plan (42GB ongoing) and 180GB in total per month for the first six months on the $45 plan (90GB ongoing).

Compare Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S23 series plans

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

What is the cheapest way to buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone from Woolworths Mobile?

For the cheapest monthly cost for a new Galaxy S23 device from Woolworths Mobile, you’ll need to buy the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 and pay the device off over 36 months for $40 per month and then bundle with the $25 month-to-month plan ($65 in total per month over 36 months). Keep in mind that you’ll pay the same for your device whether you pay off over 24 or 36 months.

SIM-Only plans for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

If you prefer to buy your phone outright, you’ll need to pair your device with a SIM-only phone plan. Whether you’re looking for a cheap plan or one with lots of data, there are plenty of prepaid and postpaid phone plans and providers to choose from. Switch between the tabs to compare prepaid and postpaid plans.