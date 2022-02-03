Month-to-month mobile phone plans

When it comes to choosing a mobile phone plan, there’s certainly no shortage of options in Australia. You’ve got the option of rolling with 5G plans, or choosing between a postpaid or prepaid plan, or even between going with one of the big telcos or a smaller telco that may offer a cheaper deal. But when it comes to choosing a plan to keep you in the loop, should you go for a monthly plan, or a long-term contract? Find out all you need to know about month-to-month phone plans in this Canstar Blue guide.

What is a month-to-month phone plan?

A month-to-month phone plan is a type of postpaid SIM-only plan, which requires you to bring your own device, but means that you’re not locked into a contract with the provider. This means that you have a bit more freedom if you want to jump ship to a new provider or plan after the month is up, which makes it ideal for those who aren’t sure what they need, or for those looking to experience what the market has to offer.

Providers with month-to-month plans

Providers with month-to-month mobile plans available in Australia include:

AGL month-to-month plans

AGL offers three mobile plans, all of which are available as a month-to-month SIM-only postpaid plan. Using the Optus network, AGL offers the Small, Medium and Large plans – which cost $20, $35 or $45 per month – although you can save $5 per month if you’re on an AGL energy plan. You can also cancel your AGL plan at any time with no cancellation fees, although you’ll need to pay any outstanding charges and fees.

Belong month-to-month plans

Offering purely postpaid plans, Belong uses the Telstra network, and offers a $25, $35 and $45 plan, each coming with 20GB, 40GB and 80GB of data respectively. Belong plans are for use in Australia only, although there is an international call and text add-on if you need to contact a number outside the country.

Bendigo Telco month-to-month plans

Arguably one of the smallest telcos available, Bendigo Telco offers a number of month-to-month plans for users to sign up to, including the XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL plans. Costing between $15 and $60 per month depending on which plan you sign up to, there are no early termination fees if you want to opt out of your plan, with each plan coming with unlimited talk and text to most national numbers, with the M, L, XL and XXL plans coming with international inclusions.

Circles.Life month-to-month plans

Offering a 5GB, 30GB, 100GB and 160GB plan, Circles.Life operates on the Optus network, and includes standard national SMS, MMS and calls on all plans. Additionally offering a 3GB data boost for $10 if you run out of data, Circles.Life also sends out data alerts to help you from going over your limit.

Dodo Mobile month-to-month plans

More known for its internet plans, Dodo offers a number of postpaid SIM-only plans, including its $10, $20 and $30 plans, each of which come with 2GB, 20GB and 40GB of data respectively. Each plan comes with unlimited national calls and text, as well as international text, while the $20 and $30 plans include international minutes.

Gomo month-to-month plans

Built on month-to-month plans, Gomo, a subsidiary of Optus, offers three plans to choose from – a $15 8GB plan, a $25 40GB plan or the $35 plan, which gets you 60GB of data each month. All plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, with a rollover of up to 200GB of data, with the $25 and $35 plans coming with unlimited international calls to 15 destinations. Gomo is also compatible with an eSIM if you’re looking into it as an option going forward.

iPrimus month-to-month plans

While primarily an internet provider, iPrimus does have a number of month-to-month postpaid plans available to choose from, including a 40GB, 70GB and 100GB plan, each of which come with unlimited calls to national numbers, unlimited text to both national and international numbers and international minutes to select countries. Plans cost between $40 to $60 per month, although you can save $5 per month if you’re an iPrimus internet customer.

Mate Mobile month-to-month plans

Mate Mobile offers a number of month-to-month plans, with price tags ranging from $20 to $50 per month. Each plan also includes unlimited standard national calls, along with unlimited international talk and text to 15 select countries, which includes Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the US. You can also bank your data, with a Tidal music streaming subscription included in select plans.

Moose Mobile month-to-month plans

Moose Mobile offers six month-to-month plans, ranging from a 1GB plan through to 70GB, all of which are priced at under $50 per month. The 1GB plan features 300 minutes of national calls, while the other plans include unlimited talk and text to national numbers, with all plans excluding international talk and text and international roaming. However, you can still call overseas numbers, with a pricing guide available on the Moose Mobile website.

NuMobile month-to-month plans

With a number of plans available, NuMobile month-to-month plans start at $15 per month, and go up to $45, all of which come with a data bank allowance of up to 300GB. The entry level $15 plan includes unlimited talk and text to just national numbers, while all other plans feature unlimited talk and text to 15 international countries, with NuMobile also featuring no early termination fees.

Optus month-to-month plans

One of the big hitters of the Aussie telco landscape, Optus offers a number of month-to-month plans. The cheapest plan will set you back $45 per month, and comes with 20GB of data, no excess data charges, unlimited talk and text to national numbers and access to Optus Sport, while the largest plan – $85 per month for 240GB – includes all of the same features, but with unlimited talk and text to 35 countries.

Pennytel month-to-month plans

Pennytel offers multiple month-to-month plans, including a 1GB, 3GB, 8GB, 18GB, 30GB, 60GB and 100GB plan, with prices ranging from $10.99 to $69 per month. Each plan features unlimited talk and text to Australian numbers, while select plans additionally include unlimited international talk and text to select countries. Pennytel also includes the option to bundle your phone and internet on a no lock-in contract, allowing you to save 10% off your mobile plan.

Southern Phone month-to-month plans

Southern Phone offers a Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large month-to-month phone plan, with costs ranging from $10 to $45 per month. All plans include unlimited national talk and text, while the Medium, Large and Extra Large plans additional include international call credit. You can also opt for an additional 1GB of data for $10 if you exceed your data allowance, with no early termination fees on any of the month-to-month plans.

Spintel month-to-month plans

Offering multiple month-to-month plans, Spintel also includes a Capped Plan to ensure you don’t go over your data limits, helping to prevent any bill shock. Options range from a 5GB plan through to a 200GB plan, priced between $12.95 to $55 per month. All plans include unlimited talk and text to national numbers, but Spintel doesn’t offer any international allowances on its plans.

Tangerine month-to-month plans

Tangerine offers a range of month-to-month plans, ranging from a 1GB option through to a 100GB plan, which will cost you between $9.90 and $69.90 per month. Each plan includes unlimited talk and text to national numbers, while only select plans include unlimited international calls and texts to 15 countries, which include China, South Korea and the US.

TeleChoice month-to-month plans

TeleChoice offers a number of SIM-only plans, including a range of month-to-month options. TeleChoice’s plans are priced between $19 to $49 per month, with data allowances ranging from 5GB to 65GB. All plans include unlimited talk and text to national numbers, unlimited international text and data banking, while only select plans feature unlimited international calls to 20 countries.

Telstra month-to-month plans

Arguably the biggest player in the market, Telstra may not be the provider for those on a budget, with Telstra’s month-to-month plans costing between $55 and $115 per month. However, plans also include between 40GB and 180GB of full-speed data allowance, unlimited talk and text to national numbers, unlimited text to international numbers and 30 minutes of international calling, meaning you get plenty with the price tag. You can also share data between eligible services, and opt to purchase the International Calling pack for more international call minutes.

Think Mobile month-to-month plans

Think Mobile bucks the trend a bit, operating on multiple networks, including Vodafone and Telstra, to provide coverage to its customers. Its Classic month-to-month plans operate on the Telstra network, and cost between $15 to $35 per month, coming with unlimited standard national talk and text, while the Super and Ultimate Plans operate on the Vodafone network. The Super plans cost between $12 and $20 per month, while the Ultimate plans are priced between $30 and $48 per month, with the option to also sign up to a 6-month or 12-month plan.

Vaya Mobile month-to-month plans

Vaya offers five month-to-month plans, with prices ranging from $14 to $56 per month. Data inclusions range from 5GB to 64GB per month, with each plan offering unlimited talk and text to standard Australian numbers, with all but the cheapest plan compatible with the international calling add-on pack, which allows 200 minutes of international calls to 100 select countries. There is also no early termination charge, and additional Data Packs also available if you’re close to your data limits.

Vodafone month-to-month plans

One of the big three telcos, Vodafone has a number of month-to-month plans available, with prices ranging from $40 to $85 per month, although you’ll get plenty of features for that price. Data inclusions range from 40GB through to 300GB, with ‘Infinite data’, which allows you to keep using the internet, albeit at a slower speed, if you go over your limit (Vodafone also offers a full-speed unlimited data plan for $85). Other inclusions are unlimited talk and text to national numbers, with the majority of plans also including a set number of minutes for international calls to select zones and countries.

Woolworths Mobile month-to-month plans

Woolworths Mobile has a number of plans available to choose from, from long-term to prepaid, in addition to month-to-month plans. Ranging from $25 to $45 per month, each plan features unlimited talk and text to national numbers, a 300GB data bank, the ability to gift and receive data from eligible plans and numbers, as well as 10% off your grocery shop once a month. The more expensive plans additionally include unlimited talk and text to 22 international destinations, with no early termination charges on any of the plans.

Yomojo month-to-month plans

Yomojo has a number of month-to-month plans available, including a 1GB, 5GB, 35GB and 70GB plan. Costing between $9.90 and $45.90 per month, each plan features free calls between Yomojo numbers, while the more expensive plans include unlimited national talk and text, with an International Voice add-on available if you’re looking to make calls to overseas numbers.

Month-to-month mobile plans compared

How much does a month-to-month phone plan cost?

A month-to-month phone plan can cost anywhere between $10 to over $100 per month depending on the plan and provider you sign up to. However, your phone bill can cost a bit more if you’re not careful. Any additional fees you incur, such as excess data charges, are generally added to your bill at the end of the following month, meaning it’s best to keep an eye on how much you’re actually using your phone.

Are month-to-month phone plans worth it?

When it comes to choosing a phone plan, we’re certainly spoilt for choice, with no shortage of providers and plan types available. Month-to-month plans fit the need for more flexibility without signing up to long contracts, while still offering plenty of value depending on what you need. Those on a budget may find one of the smaller providers offering affordable month-to-month plans for under $10 a month, while those who need to make plenty of calls and scroll on the internet for hours can also find something available, meaning month-to-month plans are certainly worth investigating.

However, as with any phone plan, it’s best to read the terms and conditions before signing up to avoid any surprises; but the good thing is that, if you don’t like your plan, you can always shop for a new one next month! And if you need a help getting started, check out our ratings on postpaid providers to see what else is out there.

