More Aussies are now on faster NBN speed tiers, with 73% of Australian households on an NBN 50 plan or above. Around 960,000 households are on an NBN 100 plan specifically, compared to just under five million on NBN 50. However, more Aussies are switching to faster plans, proving that Australians have a need for faster speeds.

Thinking about switching to a faster NBN speed? Belong is currently offering a discount on its NBN 100 plan for new customers. If you’re considering a new NBN provider too, rather than just upgrading your current plan, this could be the right time to make the jump.

Save $90 off your Belong NBN plan fees

If you sign up to a Belong NBN 100 plan and use the code GOFAST at the checkout, you’ll pay $75 per month, saving $15 per month off your plan fees for the first six months — adding up to $90 in total savings. Once those six months are up, your plan fees will revert back to $90 per month. This offer expires May 10, 2022, terms apply.

Belong’s NBN 100 plan is at a fairly average plan price (minus the discount); you can get plans at this speed for around $10 cheaper, minus any discounts offered by other telcos. But it’s also not the most expensive NBN 100 plan, with plenty of telcos charging around $10 more per month.

As Belong’s plans are month-to-month, if you were unhappy with your service after these six months, you’re free to cancel your plan. You have the choice between an NBN plan with a modem or BYO modem. If you choose to add on a modem, you’ll pay $60 upfront, or $12 per month for 12 months. Choosing to BYO modem will incur no upfront fee.

All Belong NBN plans include unlimited data, along with a free Belong mobile SIM loaded with $80 of credit.

The following table shows all Belong NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Score two months of your phone plan for the price of one

In addition to the NBN discount, Belong also has a current offer running on its range of three SIM-only postpaid plans. You’ll get the second month of your plan for free — essentially two months for the price of one. This is an online-only offer and expires March 31, 2022, terms apply.

All Belong SIM-only plans are month-to-month postpaid plans, with unlimited standard national calls and SMS. Plans start at $25 per month with 20GB data, then $35 per month with 40GB of data, and up to $45 per month with 80GB of data. Currently Belong is offering customers free calls and SMS to Ukraine and surrounding countries, in addition to bonus data for customers in flood-affected areas of NSW and QLD.

The following table shows all published Belong mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.