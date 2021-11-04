Are you looking for a new NBN plan for the household, or in the market for a SIM-only phone plan? Or maybe you’re just weighing up your options to see whether there’s a good enough deal around to make the switch to a new internet or phone provider?

Whatever your reason is for looking for a better deal, Dodo is currently offering discounts on both its suite of NBN plans and postpaid phone plans. These deals could offer just enough incentive to switch over to a new plan. Interested? Read on to find out what sort of savings you can pick up by switching to Dodo.

Save up to $90 off your Dodo NBN plan fees

Dodo offers a simple selection of NBN plans across three speed tiers — NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100. All three of these plans are available as month-to-month plans, with a modem included for an additional $60 upfront cost (there is no BYO modem option available).

Throughout November, you can save $15 per month on your NBN plan fees for the first six months you’re connected, adding up to a $90 saving in total. This offer ends November 30, 2021. Terms apply.

Here is the pricing breakdown for each speed tier:

NBN 25 plan — $50 per month for first six months, then $65 per month ongoing ($90 saving in total)

— $50 per month for first six months, then $65 per month ongoing ($90 saving in total) NBN 50 plan — $60 per month for first six months, then $75 per month ongoing ($90 saving in total)

— $60 per month for first six months, then $75 per month ongoing ($90 saving in total) NBN 100 plan — $70 per month for first six months, then $85 per month ongoing ($90 saving in total)

As Dodo also offers energy plans, you can save an additional $10 per month discount on your internet plan when you add electricity and gas for residents in NSW and Victoria, or a $5 saving on electricity in South Australia and Queensland (where Dodo gas plans aren’t available).

Half-price Dodo SIM-only plans

If you’re interested in a new postpaid phone plan, Dodo’s suite of three month-to-month phone plans might offer the value you’ve been looking for. Plans start at $10 per month with 2GB of data, $20 per month with 20GB of data and $30 per month with 40GB of data. You’ll get unlimited standard national calls along with unlimited standard national and international SMS, plus an international call allowance on the two more expensive plans.

Currently you can pick up any of these phone plans at half price for the first two months of the plan, with the plan price reverting back to the standard pricing after your first two months. This offer expires January 31, 2022. Terms apply.

Here is how much you’ll pay for each phone plan with Dodo:

$10 SIM-only plan — $5 per month for first two months, then $10 per month ongoing ($10 saving in total)

— $5 per month for first two months, then $10 per month ongoing ($10 saving in total) $20 SIM-only plan — $10 per month for the first two months, then $20 per month ongoing ($20 saving in total)

— $10 per month for the first two months, then $20 per month ongoing ($20 saving in total) $30 SIM-only plan — $15 per month for the first two months, then $30 per month ongoing ($30 saving in total)

