The NBN has the potential to seriously jump-start your broadband, but it’s important to make sure you’re on the right speed option for your needs. If your NBN speed tier isn’t fast enough to handle your home’s daily broadband usage, you’ll find yourself disappointed with your NBN performance and reliability. On the other hand, you may be paying more than you need to for ultra-fast speeds, and could save hundreds annually by switching to a lower-tier plan.

But between the available NBN speed tiers, and the jargon used to describe each option, it can be hard to figure out which plan is your best match. To pick the right NBN plan and provider, you’ll need to look at not only the speed tiers available, but also the Typical Evening Speed listed by your potential new telco.

If you’re deciding on the best NBN option for your home, you may be confused by the different speed tiers and plan types on offer. In this guide, we’ll look at how NBN speeds work, why Typical Evening Speeds are so important, and list some of the fastest NBN providers for each speed option.

NBN speeds: key points

There are seven wholesale NBN speed tiers available.

Not every internet service provider will sell each NBN speed tier.

Speed tier names refer to the maximum possible download speed on that plan (e.g. an NBN 50 plan will never be faster than 50Mbps). However, real-world NBN speeds tend to be lower than the maximum speeds advertised.

The ‘Typical Evening Speed’ advertised by telcos is a much better indicator of the likely speeds you’ll experience on a plan.

The type of NBN connection you have will also impact your speed, but this is largely out of customer control.

NBN Evening Speeds Compared

Before we look at ‘Typical’ speeds, it’s important to get an understanding of how NBN speeds are marketed and sold. NBN Co. divides its speeds into four main categories: NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 (also called Basic, Standard, Standard Plus and Premium Evening Speed, and sometimes Home Basic I, Home Basic II, Home Standard, and Home Fast). These numbers simply refer to the maximum possible download speeds achievable on each tier, measured in Megabits per second (Mbps).

Access to these tiers is then sold to customers by internet service providers (such as Telstra, iiNet, or TPG). You can choose which speed tier you’d prefer when signing up to an NBN plan, but not every service provider will offer every speed. For example, Telstra offers NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds (as well as faster options described below), but NBN 12 isn’t currently available. In comparison, iiNet provides NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 connections, while Optus only offers NBN 50 and NBN 100 to most customers.

NBN Co. also offers several extra-fast tiers which are available from selected providers, but only to customers with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or eligible Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) NBN connection type. These are NBN 250 (also known as Home Superfast) and NBN 1000 (also called Home Ultrafast). As these tiers are still relatively new to the market, and not available to everyone, wide data on evening speeds isn’t currently available, but most sellers (such as Telstra or Optus) can provide an estimate of the download speeds you can expect in peak hours.

Below are the four main speed tiers available to retail NBN customers, in order of speed and price. The faster your plan, the more you should expect to pay, but keep in mind that actual prices will vary depending on your telco.

NBN Plans & Speeds

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost (excluding discounts), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The table below shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.



Basic Evening Speeds (NBN 12) Compared

Downloads: Up to 12Mbps

Uploads: Up to 1Mbps

Maximum speed of 12Mbps during peak hours

This is the entry-level NBN speed tier, offering a maximum download speed of 12Mbps and uploads of 1Mbps. Also known as NBN 12, Basic plans are ideal for light-to-average users, or single-person households; if you’re looking for a family plan, or want to stream in high definition, this tier isn’t for you.

Which telco has the fastest NBN 12 evening speed?

Below is a list of the fastest advertised typical evening speeds for NBN 12 from the most prominent providers. Note that these typical speeds are subject to change, as the providers regularly review their performance and update expected speeds.

NBN Provider Typical Evening Speed for NBN 12 Aussie Broadband 12Mbps Exetel 12Mbps Flip 11Mbps iiNet 12Mbps Internode 12Mbps TPG 12Mbps

Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans

Standard Evening Speeds (NBN 25) Compared

Downloads: Up to 25Mbps

Uploads: Up to 5Mbps

Minimum speed of 15Mbps during peak hours

If you want something a little faster than basic NBN, the Standard speed tier offers downloads of up to 25Mbps, and uploads of 5Mbps. While this speed is more than fast enough for streaming video, if you’re in a multi-user household – or want to watch in high definition on more than one device – it may not quite cut it during busy periods. Standard plans may, however, be suitable for singles, couples, or people with average usage needs.

Which telco has the fastest NBN 25 evening speed?

Below is a list of the fastest advertised typical evening speeds for NBN 25 from the most prominent providers. Note that these typical speeds are subject to change, as the providers regularly review their performance and update expected speeds.

NBN Provider Typical Evening Speed for NBN 25 AGL 25Mbps Aussie Broadband 25Mbps Dodo 25Mbps Exetel 25Mbps Flip 23Mbps iiNet 25Mbps Internode 25Mbps Kogan 25Mbps Mate 19Mbps Origin 25Mbps Southern Phone 25Mbps Superloop 22Mbps Tangerine 25Mbps Telstra 25Mbps TPG 25Mbps Vodafone 25Mbps

As you can see, Telstra and Aussie Broadband along with a few others currently lead the way with an excellent typical evening speed of 25Mbps, while other providers are lagging a bit behind such as Vodafone (23Mbps) and Southern Phone (19Mbps).

Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans

Standard Plus Evening Speeds (NBN 50) Compared

Downloads: Up to 50Mbps

Uploads: Up to 20Mbps

Minimum speed of 30Mbps during peak hours

For most families, gamers, and Netflix addicts, this is the ‘just right’ speed tier, providing a maximum download speed of 50Mbps, and uploads up to 20Mbps. The second-fastest NBN option should provide congestion-free, HD video streaming, and allow multiple devices to be used at once without compromising speed. It’s also an ideal NBN choice for anyone who works from home.

Which telco has the fastest NBN 50 evening speed?

Below is a list of the fastest advertised typical evening speeds for NBN 50 from the most prominent providers. Note that these typical speeds are subject to change, as the providers regularly review their performance and update expected speeds.

NBN Provider Typical Evening Speed for NBN 50 AGL 47Mbps Aussie Broadband 49Mbps Belong 48Mbps Dodo 50Mbps Exetel 50Mbps Flip 48Mbps iiNet 50Mbps Internode 50Mbps iPrimus 50Mbps Kogan 50Mbps Mate 42Mbps MyRepublic 50Mbps Optus 50Mbps Origin 50Mbps Southern Phone 47Mbps Superloop 50Mbps Tangerine 50Mbps Telstra 50Mbps TPG 50Mbps Vodafone 50Mbps

We’re talking serious download speeds now, and Telstra, Optus and Aussie Broadband are a few of the telcos to beat based on a typical evening performance of 50Mbps.

Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans

Premium Evening Speeds (NBN 100) Compared

Downloads: Up to 100Mbps

Uploads: Up to 40Mbps (or 20Mbps on the 100/20 speed tier)

Minimum speed of 60Mbps during peak hours

The fastest, priciest NBN option, Premium offers potential download speeds of up to 100Mbps (and uploads of 40Mbps or 20Mbps depending on your plan), and is the best option for big households and heavy users who want lag-free and congestion-proof gaming, streaming, and downloading. If you rely heavily on fast internet for work or leisure, want to watch video in 4K where available, and aren’t afraid to pay a little extra each month, a Premium plan will ensure you get the most from your NBN connection.

Which telco has the fastest NBN 100 evening speed?

Below is a list of the fastest advertised typical evening speeds for NBN 100 from the most prominent providers. Note that these typical speeds are subject to change, as the providers regularly review their performance and update expected speeds.

NBN Provider Typical Evening Speed for NBN 100 AGL 89Mbps Aussie Broadband 99Mbps Belong 95Mbps Dodo 92Mbps Exetel 100Mbps Flip 86Mbps iiNet 90Mbps Internode 90Mbps iPrimus 95Mbps Kogan 90Mbps Mate 83Mbps MyRepublic 93Mbps Optus 100Mbps Origin 99Mbps Southern Phone 87Mbps Superloop 96Mbps Tangerine 92Mbps Telstra 100Mbps TPG 90Mbps Vodafone 90Mbps

With big names such as Telstra and Optus now offering a typical evening speed of 100Mbps for NBN 100 plans, and many other providers delivering averages over 90Mbps, this speed tier offers a fast performance ideal for bigger households and large families.

Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans

Typical Evening Speeds: The speeds you can trust?

‘Typical Evening Speeds’ have become a standard advertising and plan information inclusion for NBN providers, and are the best way to predict how fast your service will be during busy evening periods.

When a telco provides a Typical Evening speed for an NBN plan, it’s referring to the average speed attained by customers during peak hours of between 7pm and 11pm. These speeds still aren’t guaranteed, but provide a real-world figure as to what a provider’s plan is capable of in everyday conditions. Most NBN providers now list Typical Evening Speeds for each plan tier, and usually update these statistics monthly.

Below are the Typical Evening Speeds currently listed by the most popular Australian NBN providers across all of their speed tiers. Numbers are correct as of September 2021.

Provider NBN Speed Tier Typical Evening Speed Dodo Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 92Mbps Exetel Basic (NBN 12) 12Mbps Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 100Mbps iiNet Basic (NBN 12) 12Mbps Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 90Mbps Internode Basic (NBN 12) 12Mbps Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 90Mbps iPrimus Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100/20) 95Mbps MyRepublic Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100/20) 93Mbps Optus Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100/20) 100Mbps Telstra Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 100Mbps TPG Basic (NBN 12) 12Mbps Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 90Mbps Vodafone Standard (NBN 25) 25Mbps Standard Plus (NBN 50) 50Mbps Premium (NBN 100) 90Mbps

Other NBN speed factors

Even if you’ve picked the best speed option to keep your house happy, there’s no guarantee that you’ll actually experience the typical speeds described by your telco. Factors that can affect your connection speed include network congestion (e.g. the number of people using the network at once), the equipment and hardware you use to connect, and where the server you’re trying to connect to is located.

Your NBN connection type can also impact your broadband speed. There’s a reason Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connections are considered the gold standard technology type used in the NBN rollout, as these replace the existing copper telephone cable and offer the fastest potential download and upload speeds. If you’re lucky enough to have a FTTP connection, your home is directly connected to a telephone exchange via fibre optic cable, so you’re more likely to experience the best speeds available for your plan and location.

Fibre to the Node (FTTN) and Fibre to the Basement (FTTB) connections are more common, and mean your home is connected to a nearby node via your older copper wires, then that node is connected to an exchange with optic fibre. The further away your home is from your neighbourhood node (or the node in your building, for FTTB plans), the slower your possible maximum speed may be.

Potential speeds will also vary between other NBN connection types, such as Fibre to the Curb (FTTC), HFC cable, and fixed wireless. You can’t choose which technology type will be available at your location – that’s entirely up to NBN Co. – but you can discuss with your intended broadband provider which plan will work best with your property’s connection.