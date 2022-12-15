The lead up to the end of the year can be a financially stressful time for many Aussie households, regardless of the current rising cost of living. Looking at making some savings on your household expenses like your utility bills, could help ease some of those financial pressures.

If you’ve been looking for a new NBN plan — whether you want to cut costs or switch to a new deal — Telstra has a limited offer for new broadband customers, which could save you up to $140.

Get your first month of NBN for $1 with Telstra

For a limited time, new customers who sign up to Telstra’s NBN 50, NBN 100 or NBN 250 plans (offer not available on the NBN 25 plan), will only pay $1 for their first month of service. After that first month, you’ll then be required to pay the full amount of your plan fees going forward. This offer is available to new customers and expires on December 19, 2022. Terms apply.

Before signing up to a Telstra NBN plan, you’ll also need to consider which of these plans is available to your home depending on your NBN connection type. Telstra currently does not offer its NBN 50 plans or faster to most customers with Fibre To The Node (FTTN) connection types, while some other connections might not be able to access NBN 100 or higher.

In addition to the savings on your first month’s plan fees, Telstra is also offering a string of bonuses when you sign up to an NBN plan. You can score three months free of Telstra Device Security antivirus protection (powered by McAfee), in addition to two months of a free standard subscription to BINGE, three months free of Apple TV+ and four months free Spotify Premium subscription.

To take advantage of these free subscription offers, there might be some terms you need to check up on. In the case of the free BINGE and Spotify subscriptions, these are only available to new Telstra customers and new customers to Spotify and BINGE respectively. The Apple TV+ offer is only available to Telstra Consumer customers, and will need to be redeemed. You can check the full terms and conditions of Telstra’s offers on the Telstra website.

Another thing to keep in mind with Telstra’s discount offer is that after that first month with $1 plan fees, you’ll need to pay full price for your plan after that first month. Telstra’s NBN plans are typically on the more expensive end of the spectrum, and while it might be tempting to sign up to these plans to take advantage of the discount and free subscription offers, consider the full plan price and how that fits into your budget before making the switch.

Compare Telstra NBN plans

Telstra offers a range of NBN plans with speeds starting at NBN 25 and going up to NBN 250. The above mentioned offer is only available on NBN 50, 100 and 250 plans. Non-discounted pricing starts at $95 per month for NBN 50 speeds and goes up to $140 per month for NBN 250 speeds.

In addition to the current offers, Telstra NBN customers will enjoy unlimited data on all NBN plans, no connection fees, month-to-month no lock-in contracts and a free Telstra Smart Modem 3 when you stay connected for 24 months (if you cancel your plan within those 24 months, you’ll need to return the modem or pay a $200 non-return fee).

The following table shows all published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Note that the NBN 25 plan does not have the $1 for the first month offer available, and the ‘Ultimate’ plan includes NBN 250 speeds.