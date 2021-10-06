One of the biggest cultural phenomena of the past decade, Game of Thrones, is back — albeit, in the form of a prequel series.

After the final season of the hit TV show aired in 2019, it was announced that a prequel series, based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, would be picked up for a 10-episode series called House of the Dragon. Now, we have more details on the show — not to mention a trailer — so read on to find out everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

How to watch House of the Dragon in Australia

Details on the release date of House of the Dragon are still unconfirmed. While we know the show will be released some time in 2022, we could see the series in the first half of the year. Most seasons of Game of Thrones started airing in April of that year (with the exception of season three and season seven), so it’s possible that they’ll stick to a similar release schedule.

As for how you’ll be able to watch House of the Dragon, it’s possible that it will be released on Foxtel and BINGE. Considering House of the Dragon is owned by HBO, Foxtel has had exclusive rights rights to a huge range of HBO series, including Game of Thrones. As BINGE is Foxtel’s own streaming service, it’s likely that BINGE will be the go-to for anyone looking to watch House of the Dragon. We’ll keep you up to date when more information is released.

What is House of the Dragon about?

For anyone familiar with Game of Thrones, and indeed the book series it was based on, A Song of Ice and Fire, these stories can be…complicated. There is a lot of world-building and scene setting, not to mention a huge list of characters with storylines intertwining, making it tricky to keep up with what is going on at times.

Set around 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will take a look at the events of what is known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, which was a Targaryen civil war over who should rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Parts of the tale of the Dance of the Dragons have been published in the world-building ‘history’ book, The World of Ice and Fire, and more of the story is set to be released in the second volume of the Fire & Blood novel series, which is a recount of the history of the House Targaryen starting at the Targaryen conquest of Westeros.

Much like its predecessor, there is no one central protagonist, but a large group of characters. We’ll have the main Targaryen players including King Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine), his daughter and heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy), along with his brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith).

Without giving too much away, it looks like House of the Dragon will navigate the complex narrative of this civil war, where the Targaryens fight over the right to rule, and it’s safe to say we can expect epic battles, complex political narratives and, of course, dragons. Check out the trailer yourself.

Other fantasy shows to watch

If 2022 still seems too far away — and since we still don’t know the exact date for House of the Dragon — there is good news if you’re looking for your fantasy fix. While Game of Thrones was the show that set it all into motion, streaming services have stepped up trying to fill the fantasy void, some to great success.

Netflix has rolled out a couple fantasy shows, with The Witcher the breakout hit for the streaming platform. While it’s a lot more on that traditional fantasy line than Game of Thrones (and House of the Dragon) was, it still attracted a large and dedicated audience. A second season of The Witcher is set to premiere December 17, 2021, and the entire first season is available on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video has also put a lot of effort into fantasy with a Lord of the Rings series for a future release, along with a new show, The Wheel of Time, based on a popular fantasy book series, which is to be released November 19, 2021.

If you’re more into big franchises than strictly fantasy, Disney+ is rolling out more original Marvel and Star Wars shows. Throughout 2021, we’ve seen several Marvel shows premiere on the Disney+ platform including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, with more to come, such as Hawkeye. We’ve also got more Star Wars shows on the way with the new The Book of Boba Fett to be released on December 29, and a much anticipated third season of The Mandalorian some time in 2022.

