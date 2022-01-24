Chance To Win BlackVue Dash Cam Worth $649 RRP*

Looking to have digital eyes on the road and on your car for safety? Well, you’re in luck because Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win a BlackVue dash cam for your set of wheels. This Full HD dual dash cam system comes with Sony STARVIS night vision, built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, Native Parking Mode Support, and other nifty features for extra protection on the road.
The prize pack includes:
- 1x BlackVue (DR750X-2CH PLUS) Dash Cam, valued at $649*.
To enter, simply:
That’s it!
This promotion ends at 10:00am AEST on Tuesday, 15 February 2022. The winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.
Good luck!
*Terms and conditions apply.
Promotion name: Canstar Blue “Win BlackVue Dash Cam Worth $649 RRP” Promotion
This Promotion Schedule is incorporated into and forms part of Canstar Blue’s “General Terms and Conditions of Promotions”, available at http://www.canstarblue.com.au/terms-and-conditions/. The General Terms and Conditions apply to the Promotion subject of this Promotion Schedule. To the extent of any conflict between this Promotion Schedule and the General Terms and Conditions, this Promotion Schedule will prevail.
|Item Number
|Description
|Details
|1
|Promoter
|Canstar Blue Pty Limited ABN 60 142 285 434, Level 21 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia. Tel: 07 3837 4100
|2
|Promotion Period
|This Promotion commences at 10:00am AEST on Tuesday 25th January and closes at 10:00am AEST on Tuesday 15th February 2022.
|3
|How to enter
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years and over.
To enter the Promotion, Entrants must:
The competition entry form appears on:
https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/win-blackvue-dash-cam/
|4
|Inclusions or exclusions (if applicable)
|As per General Terms and Conditions.
|5
|Details of Prize and value
|The draw will be in relation to one (1) prize, a BlackVue (DR750X-2CH PLUS) Dash Cam, valued at $649. The prize will be posted to the winner’s validly nominated postal address within Australia, at BlackVue’s expense.
The winning Entrant will be required to reply to Canstar Blue, via reply email or Facebook private message, of their:
– acceptance of the prize,
– full name,
– contact phone number,
– postal address,
– year of birth,
– approval for Canstar Blue to announce their name as the Prize winner on the www.canstarblue.com.au and/or other relevant publications.
|6
|Draw date, time and location
|The Prize winner will be randomly selected from a list of eligible participants. The draw will take place during business hours on Wednesday 16th February 2022 at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, using computerised random selection.
The Prize winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Wednesday 16th February 2022. The Prize Winner must claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified by the Promoter.
Should the Prize Winner not claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified, the Promoter may, at its discretion, re-determine a new Winner by a random computerized draw which will take place during business hours on the sixth business day at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
|7
|Permit details (if applicable)
|Electronic Drawing System Approval Number 1477 in South Australia.
|8
|Additional Conditions
|1. Clause 32 of the General Terms and Conditions will be replaced by the following clause: The Prize Winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Wednesday 16th February 2022.
2. Clause 33 of the General Terms and Conditions will be replaced by the following clause: “Results of this Promotion will be published on the Promoter’s website at https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/ within 1 business day of Canstar Blue receiving confirmation of the prize winner accepting the prize.
3. By entering the Promotion and accepting the Prize, the Prize Winner agrees to be bound by the General Terms and Conditions, read in conjunction with this Schedule.
