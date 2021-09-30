If your current smartphone has seen better days, it’s probably time for an upgrade. And if you’re one of the many Aussies eyeing Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 13 range, good news: you now have the chance to win one of the hottest devices on the market!
Canstar Blue is giving one lucky winner a brand-new iPhone 13 in breath-taking blue, fully unlocked and ready to pair with your choice of mobile plan.
The prize pack includes:
- Prize: One 128GB iPhone 13 in Blue – $1,349 RRP*.
The 5G-ready iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch display, ultra-fast A15 Bionic chip, advanced dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with a range of new video and photo modes, and Apple’s latest iOS 15 operating system. Apple’s 128GB model offers plenty of storage space for apps and media, and the new-and-improved battery life gives you up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.
This promotion ends at 10:00am AEST on Thursday 21st October, 2021. Giveaway winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.
Good luck!
Promotion name: Canstar Blue “Win the new iPhone 13 with Canstar Blue” Promotion
This Promotion Schedule is incorporated into and forms part of Canstar Blue’s “General Terms and Conditions of Promotions”, available at http://www.canstarblue.com.au/terms-and-conditions/. The General Terms and Conditions apply to the Promotion subject of this Promotion Schedule. To the extent of any conflict between this Promotion Schedule and the General Terms and Conditions, this Promotion Schedule will prevail.
|Item Number
|Description
|Details
|1
|Promoter
|Canstar Blue Pty Limited ABN 60 142 285 434, Level 21 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia. Tel: 07 3837 4100
|2
|Promotion Period
|This Promotion commences at 10:00am AEST on Thursday 30th September and closes at 10:00am AEST on Thursday 21st October 2021.
|3
|How to enter
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years and over.
To enter the Promotion, Entrants must:
The competition entry form and bonus entry forms appear
– On https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/win-iphone-13/
|4
|Inclusions or exclusions (if applicable)
|As per General Terms and Conditions.
|5
|Details of Prize and value
|The draw will be in relation to one prize, a New 128GB iPhone 13 in Blue valued at $1,349. The prize will be posted to the winner’s validly nominated postal address within Australia, at Canstar Blue’s expense.
The winning Entrant will be required to reply to Canstar Blue, via reply email or Facebook private message, of their:
– acceptance of the prize,
– full name,
– contact phone number,
– postal address,
– year of birth,
– approval for Canstar Blue to announce their name as the Prize winner on the www.canstarblue.com.au and/or other relevant publications.
|6
|Draw date, time and location
|The Prize winner will be randomly selected from a list of eligible participants. The draw will take place during business hours on Friday 22nd October 2021 at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, using computerised random selection.
The Prize winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Friday 22nd October 2021. The Prize Winner must claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified by the Promoter.
Should the Prize Winner not claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified, the Promoter may, at its discretion, re-determine a new Winner by a random computerized draw which will take place during business hours on the sixth business day at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
|7
|Permit details (if applicable)
|Electronic Drawing System Approval Number 1477 in South Australia.
|8
|Additional Conditions
|1. Clause 32 of the General Terms and Conditions will be replaced by the following clause: The Prize Winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Friday 22nd October 2021.
2. Clause 33 of the General Terms and Conditions will be replaced by the following clause: “Results of this Promotion will be published on the Promoter’s website at https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/ within 1 business day of Canstar Blue receiving confirmation of the prize winner accepting the prize.
3. By entering the Promotion and accepting the Prize, the Prize Winner agrees to be bound by the General Terms and Conditions, read in conjunction with this Schedule.
