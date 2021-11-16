Chance to win the all-new Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum*

2. Clause 33 of the General Terms and Conditions will be replaced by the following clause: “Results of this Promotion will be published on the Promoter’s website at https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/ within 1 business day of Canstar Blue receiving confirmation of the prize winner accepting the prize.

3. By entering the Promotion and accepting the Prize, the Prize Winner agrees to be bound by the General Terms and Conditions, read in conjunction with this Schedule.