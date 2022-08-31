Basic Product Information Documents
This page includes links to the Basic Product Information Documents for electricity plans listed in Canstar Blue articles. Hit the links below to jump to your retailer. By following a link from a product name, you will leave Canstar Blue and be taken to the government’s Energy Made Easy site.
Why am I seeing these links?
Canstar Blue provides links to Basic Plan Information Documents on the Australian Energy Regulator’s comparison website in accordance with industry regulations as set out in version 5.0 of the Retail Pricing Information Guidelines, for the purpose of price comparisons. These guidelines are the main regulatory instrument that set out how energy retailers must provide information about their plans. The Guidelines play an important role in educating consumers and empowering them to engage in the retail energy market and make more informed and efficient decisions.
Basic Plan Information Documents
NSW
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
TAS
- 1st Plus (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- RACT Saver (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- 1st Solar Bonus (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
Energy prices in the ACT have changed from 1 October 2021 due to the introduction of a Reference Price. We are working to ensure that the latest product information is displayed. Always confirm details with the provider before making a purchase decision.
We are currently updating our internal systems and are working diligently to bring Canberra back into our electricity comparison tool. We anticipate a resolution in the near future and we appreciate your patience.
- Simple Saver (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move Home Saver (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move Home Saver Plus (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home 12% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver 12% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home 15% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver 15% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver Plus (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver Plus 12% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver Plus 15% Off Usage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Saver Plus (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Simple Saver (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Advantage (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW – TBC
- Home – 16% off the Reference Price (Endeavour Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home – 16% off the Reference Price (Essential Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Standing Offer (Endeavour Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Standing Offer (Essential Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move (Endeavour Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Power Move (Essential Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Simple Saver (Endeavour Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Simple Saver (Essential Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Advantage (Endeavour Energy)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Advantage (Essential Energy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Basics (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Savers (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Seniors Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Electric Vehicle Plan (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Basics (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Savers (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Seniors Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Electric Vehicle Plan (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Basics (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Savers (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Seniors Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Electric Vehicle Plan (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Home Deal (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Home Deal (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Deal – Solar (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Home Deal (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Amber Plan (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Amber Plan (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Amber Plan (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- Amber Plan (EvoEnergy)
Basic Plan Information
TAS
- Residential Light & Power (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- Residential Light & Power + CL Tariff 41 (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- Residential Light & Power + CL Tariff 41 & 61 (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- Residential Light & Power + CL Tariff 61 (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
- Residential Light & Power + CL Tariff 62 (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
NSW
- Default Market Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Default Market Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Default Market Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT
- Standing Offer (EvoEnergy)
Basic Plan Information
TAS
- Standing (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Everyday Renewable Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Everyday Renewable Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Everyday Renewable Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
SA
- TBC
NSW
- Market Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
ACT – TBC
- Basic Home (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- No Frills (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Total Plan Home (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Basic Home (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Plan (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Max (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Basic Home (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Plan (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Max (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Basic Home (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Plan (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Max (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- Local Member (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Online Member (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Local Member (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Online Member (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Local Member (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Online Member (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Local Member (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Tesla Energy Plan (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
TAS
- Local Member (TasNetworks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
SA
- TBC
TAS
- TBC
NSW
- Boost (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Default Market Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Green Light (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Plus (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Boost (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Default Market Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Green Light (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Boost (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Default Market Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Green Light (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
SA
- TBC
TAS
- TBC
NSW
- Kogan Energy with Free Kogan First (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Kogan Energy for Current Kogan First Members (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Basic (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Kogan Energy with Free Kogan First (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Kogan Energy for Current Kogan First Members (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Basic (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Kogan Energy with Free Kogan First (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Kogan Energy for Current Kogan First Members (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Basic (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- TBC
SA
- Basic (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Plus (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
SA
- TBC
NSW
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- 100% Clean (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Greenpower (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- 100% Clean (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Greenpower (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- Basic (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Basic (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Go Variable (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Go Variable (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Assist (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Assist (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Basic (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Support (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Boost (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Lite Variable (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Basic (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Support (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Boost (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Lite Variable (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Basic (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Home Support (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Boost (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Solar Lite Variable (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- The One Plan (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- The One Plan (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- The One Plan (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Switch Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Super Solar (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- 100% Carbon Neutral (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- 100% Carbon Neutral (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- TBC
QLD
- TBC
SA
- TBC
NSW
- The Simple Switch 100% Net Zero (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- The Simple Switch 100% Renewable (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- The Simple Switch 100% Net Zero (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- The Simple Switch 100% Renewable (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- The Simple Switch (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- BCNA Saver (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- BCNA Saver (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Living Energy Saver (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Living Energy Saver (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Red EV Saver (Rate 1)
Basic Plan Information
- Red EV Saver (Rate 2)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Rate 1) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Rate 2) (Evoenergy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- BCNA Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Living Energy Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Red Taronga Flex (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Red Solar Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Red EV Saver (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- BCNA Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Living Energy Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Red EV Saver (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- BCNA Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Living Energy Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Red EV Saver (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Simply Basics (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Simply NRMA (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Basics (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Simply Basics (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Simply RAA Members (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Better Together (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Better Together (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Better Together (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
ACT – TBC
- Better Together (Evo Energy)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Assure (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Freedom (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Assure (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Freedom (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Solar Advantage (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Sumo Assure Advantage (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
NSW
- Standing Offer (Ausgrid)
Basic Plan Information
SA
- Standing Offer (SA Power Networks)
Basic Plan Information
QLD
- Standing Offer (Energex)
Basic Plan Information
AGL
- Basics (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
Alinta Energy
- Home Deal (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
CovaU
- Standard Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
Discover Energy
- TBC
Dodo
- Residential Market (Jemena Coastal)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena Coastal)
Basic Plan Information
EnergyAustralia
- Basic Home (Jemena Coastal)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Plan (Jemena Coastal)
Basic Plan Information
GloBird Energy
- Boost (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
Kogan Energy
- Kogan First (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
- Basic (Jemena Gas)
Basic Plan Information
Origin
- Basic (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
Powershop
- 100% Carbon Neutral (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
ReAmped Energy
- TBC
Red Energy
- Living Energy Saver (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- BCNA Saver (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Red Taronga Flex (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
Simply Energy
- Simply Basics (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Simply NRMA (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
Sumo
- Sumo Assure (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
- Sumo Freedom (Jemena)
Basic Plan Information
AGL
- Basics (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
Alinta Energy
- Home Deal (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
CovaU
- Standard Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
Discover Energy
- TBC
EnergyAustralia
- Basic Home (Australian Gas Network Metro)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Plan (Australian Gas Network Metro)
Basic Plan Information
GloBird Energy
- Boost (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
Lumo Energy
- Basic (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Plus (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
Origin
- Basic (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
Red Energy
- Living Energy Saver (Australian Gas Network Metro/Barossa/Peterborough)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Australian Gas Network Metro/Barossa/Peterborough)
Basic Plan Information
- BCNA Saver (Australian Gas Network Metro/Barossa/Peterborough)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network Metro/Barossa/Peterborough)
Basic Plan Information
Simply Energy
- Simply Basics (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Simply RAA Members (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network SA)
Basic Plan Information
AGL
- Basics (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Value Saver (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
Alinta Energy
- Home Deal (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
CovaU
- Standard Offer (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
Discover Energy
- TBC
GloBird Energy
- Boost (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- GloSave (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- GloGreen (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- UltraSave (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
Origin
- Basic (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Flexi Rate ePlus (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Go (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Everyday Rewards (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
Red Energy
- Living Energy Saver (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Qantas Red Saver (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- BCNA Saver (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
- Standing Offer (Australian Gas Network)
Basic Plan Information
