Where to buy Prime drink in Australia

The world of KSI and Logan Paul has been a frantic one, with both of the social media and YouTube personalities trying their hands at a lot of different things during their time in the limelight (with not all of it good). But now, the two have teamed up to release a drink called ‘Prime’, and it’s making its way to Australia. But where can you buy Prime? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to buy Prime in Australia

Prime will be available to purchase at both Coles and Woolworths supermarkets, local convenience and supplement stores, as well as online retailers, when the brand launches in Australia on February 22nd, 2023. However, with the popularity of the drink overseas, it may prove tough to get your hands on a bottle, with stores in Britain selling out within minutes, even after putting buying restrictions on the product.

Buy Prime at Woolworths

Prime is set to be available at most Woolworths locations in Australia from February 22nd, 2023, although there has been no indication from the supermarket chain as to what flavours will be available, and at what cost they will be sold at.

Buy Prime at Coles

Prime will be available to purchase at most Coles locations in Australia from February 22nd, 2023, when the brand launches. There has been no indication as to what price Prime will sell for, with all Prime drinks currently listed as ‘unavailable’ ahead of the launch.

Buy Prime drink online

Prime is also available to purchase online, through third party retailers such as supplement stores and online marketplaces such as eBay. However, prices vary for each product, and it’s recommended that you double check that you’re purchasing from a legitimate vendor, with the popularity of the product proving popular with scams and imitation products.

What is Prime drink?

Prime is a drink brand created and owned by internet personalities KSI and Logan Paul. Available as either an energy drink or ‘hydration’ drink, Prime is also available as ‘Sticks’, which are just powdered versions of the drink which you then mix with water.

What flavours does Prime come in?

Prime is available in multiple flavours, including the likes of:

Strawberry Watermelon

Blue Raspberry

Lemon Lime

Grape

Ice Pop

Orange

Tropical Punch

Meta Moon

Prime is available to purchase in packs of three, six or 12, with individual bottles also available to purchase.

Photo Credit: Prime