Advertisement

Having a good home internet connection is essential for many of us, especially if you work from home or love to kick back and watch some Netflix. However, not all internet plans are created equal.

By now, most households are connected to the National Broadband Network (NBN), and while some people might have a lot of negative things to say about it, this fixed-line network is still the easiest and most reliable way for many of us to connect to the internet at home. But, just how much does the NBN cost?

If you’re looking to set a household budget, or perhaps you’re wondering if you’re paying too much for your internet, in this guide we’ll cover how much the average Aussie household pays for the NBN, and compare plans from NBN providers. This guide uses research conducted by Canstar Blue, taken from our customer satisfaction ratings for NBN providers, published in 2021.

NBN Plans & Providers

Average costs got you thinking about a new NBN provider or plan? Check out some options below. The table below contains affiliate links.

NBN Sponsored Plans

NBN50 Plans

NBN100 Plans Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost (excluding discounts), from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The table below shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.



Average internet bill: NBN

The average Australian household pays $71 per month for their NBN plan, which works out to be $852 per year. Customers in Western Australia and Tasmania spend the most on the NBN ($73), while those in South Australia are spending the least ($68). Here is a breakdown of how much people pay, on average, for their internet (NBN) by state and territory:

South Australia: $68

$68 New South Wales: $71

$71 Victoria: $72

$72 Queensland: $72

$72 Western Australia: $73

$73 Tasmania: $73

It’s clear that there isn’t much of a difference between what households pay from state to state, although there is a $5 difference between the smallest average bill and the largest, adding up to $60 more each year for those states with higher bills. This 2021 data also showed there was a $2 increase on the average NBN bill, compared to the 2020 results where the average bill was $69.

Of course when it comes to NBN plans, cost isn’t the only measure. There are several different speed tiers on offer, and the speed plan that you choose may determine how much you pay. While this average price is a good guide for you to consider if you’re setting a budget, you might be better off finding which speed tier you want first, and compare prices for that speed to help better determine a good NBN plan for you.

The same research found that 29% of respondents are signed up to a plan on the NBN 50 speed tier, followed by 22% on NBN 25, 9% on NBN 100 and 8% on NBN 12. The past year has also seen more availability of super-fast speed tiers, with 1% of respondents signing up to an NBN 250 plan and another 1% on an NBN 1000 plan. Many providers tend to offer plans around the average $71 price point on the more popular NBN 25 or NBN 50 speed tiers.

However, 30% of respondents stated they were unsure which speed tier their plan was on. If you, like that 30% of respondents, don’t know which speed tier you are on, it’s easy to find out which speed you have. Knowing your current speed tier can help you work out if you are paying too much for a speed you don’t need, or if that speed is slower than what your household requires.

In terms of the increased average price from the 2020 results, that change might be because more Aussies are accessing these faster speed plans. Because NBN prices are greatly determined by which speed tier you are on, that 2% on NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans likely brings the average up. That 2% on faster plans has also resulted in a 2% decrease of customers on NBN 25 plans, where that number dropped from 24% in 2020 down to 22% in 2021.

If you’re curious about what sort of NBN plans and speeds you can get around that $65-$75 price mark, the following table shows a selection of comparable published unlimited NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Prices for NBN speed tiers

Considering that prices for NBN plans tend to differ between speed tiers — the cheapest plans are typically NBN 12 and the most expensive are NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 — choosing a plan around that $71 price mark might not be possible if you’re looking at certain speed tiers.

As the majority of survey respondents were on NBN 25 or NBN 50 plans, it makes sense that the average bill was around $71 per month, as that’s a fairly standard price point for both of these speed tiers. A number of NBN providers also offer some fairly generous discounts on plan fees, with price cuts on the first six months quite common.

So, if you’re wondering how much you’ll pay for a plan on different NBN speed tiers, the below prices are rough estimates based on plan data found on Canstar Blue’s internet comparison tool. This comparison tool is free to use and can help you to compare plans from a range of NBN providers. For the sake of comparison, the below prices reflect plans with unlimited data.

NBN 12 plans: around $50 to $70 per month

around $50 to $70 per month NBN 25 plans: around $60 to $75 per month

around $60 to $75 per month NBN 50 plans: around $65 to $100 per month

around $65 to $100 per month NBN 100 plans: around $85 to $130 per month

around $85 to $130 per month NBN 250 plans: around $110 to $140 per month

around $110 to $140 per month NBN 1000 plans: around $150 to $180 per month

Of course, these prices are only a guide based on information available from our comparison tool, and excluding discounts. Some of the higher prices might also include bundled plans, whether that is internet bundled with a home phone or entertainment extras. All of those extras can easily add an extra $10 or more onto your internet plan each month, so consider if these additions are worth the extra price before signing up.

If you want to compare NBN plans across a range of speed tiers, the following tables include plans from a range of providers. Simply switch between tabs to look at plans from the different speed tiers.

NBN 100

NBN 50

NBN 25

NBN 12 Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

All in all, choosing the best NBN plan for your household should be a balance between cost and choosing the right speed plan. While everyone likes to save a bit of money, signing up to a cheap NBN plan could cause you grief if your household needs are greater than those provided by the speed tiers that are typically cheaper.

When choosing your NBN plan, there are also other factors you could use to base your decision on. Finding a plan with a reliable provider might be important to you. If you want to know what other Aussies think of their NBN provider, you can check out our ratings for Most Satisfied Customers for NBN Providers, where Aussies have rated their provider on range of factors, including reliability, value for money and customer service.

You might also want to check out the results of the ACCC Measuring Broadband report to find which NBN providers deliver a reliable speed performance. Doing your research and comparing plans from a range of telcos can help you to find the right deal to suit your home internet needs.