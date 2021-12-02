It’s that time of year when budgets are stretched as we prepare for the holiday season. So, if you’re looking for a deal to ease some of the financial pressure, Belong has an offer for new NBN customers – one month free.

New customers will be able to sign up to a Belong NBN plan across NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 speeds, and get one month of plan fees waived, by entering the GIFT4U code at the checkout. The discount will only apply to the plan fee, and will appear as credit on your next month’s bill.

This offer is limited to new customers, and can’t be used in conjunction with other Belong offers, such as the ‘Introduce a Friend’ promo. This deal is available until January 13, 2022, terms apply.

What can you expect from Belong NBN plans?

When it comes to NBN plans, Belong keeps things rather simple. You’ll be able to choose from three different speed tiers — NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100 — with all plans available on a month-to-month basis.

All plans include unlimited data, along with a free WiFi modem offer for new Belong NBN customers, and a free SIM card with $80 credit (which can be used when activated with Belong’s $25 postpaid plan).

As for what other Aussies think about the telco, Belong scored three stars for overall satisfaction in Canstar Blue’s 2021 Most Satisfied Customers ratings for NBN Providers. Belong placed in 10th overall out of 18 providers, while lesser known brand Mate came out on top with five stars, followed by SpinTel in second place and Aussie Broadband in third.

How does Belong compare to other NBN providers?

Belong offers three of the more standard NBN speeds, but many competitors offer a wider range of speeds, including ultra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000. As for plan prices, Belong is well-positioned compared to other telcos. The plans are at a fairly average price, and a few dollars or so cheaper than big-name providers such as Dodo, TPG and iiNet.

While Belong’s offer of free plan fees for one month is rather generous, and will save you $60-$90 in a one-off discount, other providers also offer discounts to new customers. Telcos such as Tangerine and Superloop currently offer discounted plan fees for the first six months you’re connected, while other providers including Dodo will offer similar discounts on plans from time to time.

