Bargain hunters know that Black Friday is the go-to shopping date to save big on appliances, fashion, homewares and gadgets. But if you’re looking for a deal on home internet, major Aussie telcos are celebrating the sale weekend by offering serious discounts on NBN, 5G broadband and more.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, customers can save up to $180 on internet offers from big names including Telstra, TPG, Optus and Vodafone. If you’re ready to switch, check out our picks for the best Black Friday broadband deals – jump to your choice of provider in the links below, or scroll down to see everything on offer.

Telstra Black Friday internet deals

Telstra’s Black Friday NBN deal includes a six-month discount for new customers on selected plans that can save you up to $180. The telco has cut monthly prices on its Essential NBN 50, Platinum NBN 100, and Ultimate NBN 250 plans, all of which include unlimited monthly data and no lock-in contract. Here’s Telstra’s Black Friday prices:

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential: $80 per month for six months, then $95 per month ongoing

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium: $90 per month for six months, then $110 per month ongoing

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Ultimate: $120 per month for six months, then $140 per month ongoing

In addition to the six-month discount, all plans also include a bonus three months of Apple TV+, plus a free two months of BINGE streaming. You’ll also get three months of Telstra Device Security, along with a new Telstra Smart Modem 3 (free to keep when you stay connected for 24 months). Telstra’s Black Friday NBN discounts end November 28, 2022, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by included data. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other NBN providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

If you’re looking for a data-only tablet or on-the-go plan, Telstra is also discounting its Large mobile broadband plan by $10 per month for your first 12 months. Normally $85 per month, this plan is now $75 monthly for your first year. You’ll get 400GB of data to use each month on Telstra’s 4G and 5G networks, with no lock-in contract and the option to BYO device or add a new tablet or mobile broadband hotspot. Like its NBN offer, Telstra’s mobile broadband deal also ends November 28.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Aussie Broadband Black Friday internet deals

New Aussie Broadband customers can save up to $120 off fast NBN plans from now through to December 12, 2022. The popular telco is offering a 12-month discount on plans of NBN 100/20 speeds and above, saving you $10 per month over your first year. The deal applies to the following Aussie Broadband plans:

Aussie Broadband Family NBN 100/20: $89 per month for 12 months, then $99 per month ongoing

Aussie Broadband NBN 100/40: $99 per month for 12 months, then $109 per month ongoing

Aussie Broadband Power User NBN 250: $119 per month for 12 months, then $129 per month ongoing

Aussie Broadband Power House NBN 1000: $139 per month for 12 months, then $149 per month ongoing

To score your discount, simply enter the promo code BF10 at checkout. All plans include unlimited data and no ongoing contracts, with the option to add a modem or home phone during sign-up.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Aussie Broadband NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by included data. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other NBN providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone Black Friday internet deals

If you’re interested in non-NBN broadband deals, you can score a half-price 4G or 5G home internet plan with Vodafone. The telco is cutting its 5G and 4G wireless plans by 50% for new customers for the first six months, in addition to the $5 or $10 per month ongoing discount offered to customers with a Vodafone phone plan. Discounted plans include:

Vodafone 5G Home Broadband Plus: $30 per month for six months, then $60 per month ongoing for Vodafone phone customers (or $32.50 per month for six months, then $65 per month ongoing )

Vodafone 5G Home Broadband Premium: $32.50 per month for six months, then $65 per month ongoing for Vodafone phone customers (or $35 per month for six months, then $70 per month ongoing)

Vodafone 4G Home Internet: $25 per month for six months, then $50 per month ongoing for Vodafone phone customers (or $30 per month for six months, then $60 per month ongoing)

All plans include unlimited data and no lock-in contracts, plus a plug-in-and-go modem that’s free when you stay connected for 36 months. Vodafone’s Black Friday broadband offers are available until November 29, 2022.

TPG Black Friday internet deals

TPG is also offering customers a six-month price drop on 5G and 4G home broadband, with plans slashed by 50%. Just enter the promo code HALFPRICE5G or HALFPRICE4G at check-out to save on the following plans:

TPG 5G Home Broadband Plus: $29.99 per month for six months, then $59.99 per month ongoing

TPG 5G Home Broadband Premium: $32.50 per month for six months, then $64.99 per month ongoing

TPG 4G Home Internet: $27.50 per month for six months, then $54.99 per month ongoing

All plans include unlimited data, plus a WiFi modem (free when you remain connected for 24 months). These offers are available to new wireless broadband customers with use of the above promo codes from now, through to December 2, 2022. Coverage is provided on Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks.

TPG 5G Home Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published TPG 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period 5G Home Broadband Plus plan Up to 50Mbps speeds

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $59.99 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site 5G Home Broadband Premium plan Up to 100Mbps speeds

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $64.99 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $64.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

TPG Wireless Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published TPG home wireless broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period Home Wireless Broadband Unlimited Plan Up to 20Mbps speeds

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 home wireless modem

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $54.99 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $54.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

iiNet Black Friday internet deals

5G and 4G home wireless customers are spoiled for choice this Black Friday, with iiNet also cutting plan prices by 50% for six months. New customers can grab unlimited 5G data from as little as $29.99 per month by entering the code HALFPRICE5G at checkout; for 4G users, use HALFPRICE4G. Included plans are:

iiNet 5G Home Broadband Plus: $29.99 per month for six months, then $59.99 per month ongoing

iiNet 5G Home Broadband Premium: $34.99 per month for six months, then $69.99 per month ongoing

iiNet 4G Home Internet: $29.99 per month for six months, then $59.99 per month ongoing

Plans are contract-free and include no setup costs, and come with a plug-and-play modem that’s free when you stay connected for 36 months for 5G plans, and 24 months for 4G plans. These deals are available to new customers from now until December 2, 2022. Coverage is provided on Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks.

iiNet 5G Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published iiNet 5G home broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period 5G Home Broadband Plus plan Up to 50Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 5G modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $59.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site 5G Home Broadband Premium plan Up to 100Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 5G modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $69.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $69.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

iiNet Home Wireless Plans The following table shows a selection of published iiNet home wireless broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period Home Wireless Broadband Liimitless Plan Up to 20Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 premium WiFi modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $59.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Data^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Internode Black Friday internet deals

iiNet’s sister brand Internode is also slashing 4G and 5G home internet plans this Black Friday, and new customers can save 50% on plan fees for six months. Enter the promo code HALFPRICE4G or HALFPRICE5G at check-out to save on unlimited data 4G and 5G broadband plans, including:

Internode 5G Home Broadband Plus: $29.99 per month for six months, then $59.99 per month ongoing

Internode 5G Home Broadband Premium: $34.99 per month for six months, then $69.99 per month ongoing

Internode 4G Home Internet: $29.99 per month for six months, then $59.99 per month ongoing

Like iiNet, Internode’s plans include unlimited data, plus a modem that’s free to customers who remain connected for 24 or 36 months. All wireless broadband coverage is provided on Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks. These offers are available until December 2, 2022 to new home broadband customers only.

Internode 5G Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published Internode 5G home broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period 5G Home Broadband Plus plan Up to 50Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 5G modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $59.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site 5G Home Broadband Premium Up to 100Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 5G modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $69.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $69.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Internode Home Wireless plans The following table shows a selection of published Internode home wireless broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period 4G Home Wireless plan Up to 20Mbps speed

$0 set up fees and no lock-in contract

$0 premium WiFi modem

Special offer: one month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $59.99 over one month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $59.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Optus Black Friday internet deals

New Optus NBN customers can save up to $180 on selected NBN plans by signing up over the Black Friday weekend. Optus is cutting its Everyday and Family Entertainer NBN plans by $10 to $30 per month for your first six months, with discounts available on NBN 50, NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed tiers. Optus’ NBN offers are as follows:

Optus Plus Everyday (NBN 50): $69 per month for six months, then $79 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Family Entertainer (NBN 50): $79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Everyday (NBN 100): $79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Family Entertainer (NBN 100): $99 per month for six months, then $119 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Everyday (NBN 250): $89 per month for six months, then $119 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Family Entertainer (NBN 250): $109 per month for six months, then $139 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Everyday (NBN 1000): $119 per month for six months, then $149 per month ongoing

Optus Plus Family Entertainer (NBN 1000): $139 per month for six months, then $169 per month ongoing

All plans include unlimited data, no lock-in contracts, and an Optus Ultra WiFi Modem ($0 when you stay connected for 36 months). Optus’ Family Entertainer Plans also include a standard Netflix subscription, an Ultra WiFi Booster for stronger and wider coverage, and WiFi Secure online protection.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Optus NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by included data. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other NBN providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus is also dropping prices on its unlimited 5G Home Internet plans, again for new customers for their first six months. Optus’ Everyday Fast 5G is now $69 per month for six months (normally $79), while the faster Entertainer Superfast 5G plan with included Netflix is now $79 (normally $99 per month).

Both Optus NBN and 5G offers are available through to November 28, 2022.