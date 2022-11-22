The best Black Friday smartphone and phone plan deals

If you’re hunting for a bargain, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop around for a great deal. Many telcos and phone brands have jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon, offering customers discounts on devices, phone plans and added extras.

With lots of brands running offers on phone plans and new devices — and with varying sales periods — we’ll be regularly updating this page, so check back for more deals to be updated in the coming days. Whether you’re after a new plan or smartphone and you’re hoping to grab a bargain, read on for the best device and plan offers around this Black Friday.

Telstra Black Friday deals: Discounts on popular devices

If you’ve been eyeing off a new phone and looking to Telstra for your plan, then there’s good news. This Black Friday, Telstra is offering a wide range of discounts on devices, including some of the most popular and sought-after phones of 2022 such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — save $600 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (includes all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,249 and go up to $1,549, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $600 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (includes all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,249 and go up to $1,549, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Google Pixel 7 — save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $749 and go up to $879, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $749 and go up to $879, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Google Pixel 7 Pro — save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,049 and go up to $1,349, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,049 and go up to $1,349, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 — save $674 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $675 and go up to $925, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $674 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $675 and go up to $925, prices vary slightly between payment periods) OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB — save $600 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $1,199, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $600 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $1,199, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — save $400 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $599 and go up to $699, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $400 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $599 and go up to $699, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Google Pixel 6a 128GB — save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $499, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $250 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $499, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB — save $200 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $399, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $200 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $399, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 128GB — save $100 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $279, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $100 off your device cost over 12, 24 or 36 months or outright (discounted price $279, prices vary slightly between payment periods) Nokia X30 5G 128GB — score a free pair of Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds worth $179 AUD RRP (you’ll need to redeem your earbuds by December 28, 2022 via the Nokia site, redemption information available on the Telstra website)

These postpaid phone offers expire November 28, 2022, terms apply. You will also need to bundle your device with a Telstra postpaid phone plan.

In addition to postpaid device discount, Telstra is also offering its $150 six-month prepaid SIM with 90GB of data for $120 (future recharges are full price), offer expires November 29, 2022. Telstra is also offering $100 off the RRP of the Vivo Y55 and Samsung Galaxy A13 prepaid phones, with both offers expiring November 29, 2022.

Optus Black Friday deals: Discounts and offers on Samsung phones

This Black Friday, Optus is keeping things fairly simple when it comes to its phone offers, in addition to a few other deals currently running separate to the Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB — save $600 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36 month payment period (was $898.56, now $298.08)

— save $600 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36 month payment period (was $898.56, now $298.08) Samsung Galaxy S22 series — score a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 when you buy either the Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra (any storage size), offer to be redeemed via Samsung Portal, terms apply

— score a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 when you buy either the Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra (any storage size), offer to be redeemed via Samsung Portal, terms apply Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A13 (prepaid) , plus one month free of the $30 prepaid plan

, plus one month free of the $30 prepaid plan Pick up the Optus Flex monthly prepaid SIM pack for $10 (usually $30) with 30GB data over 30-day expiry, further recharges at full price, terms apply

The above offers are available until November 28, 2022, terms apply.

Optus is also offering a couple of deals that run longer than the Black Friday sales period, including its $69 promo plan (postpaid) with 500GB of data per month for the first 12 months (plan price increases to $89 per month after 12 months). Plus, if you pick up the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll score a free Google Pixel 6a phone.

Vodafone Black Friday deals: Discounts on iPhones, Samsung, Pixels and more

No matter what kind of phone you’re after, Vodafone likely has you covered with its big range of discounted devices for this Black Friday, including the iPhone 13 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the newest Google Pixel phones and more. Plus there’s a big bonus data offer on one of its cheapest SIM-only postpaid phone plans.

iPhone 13 Pro — save $300 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,278.96 and go up to $2,148.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $300 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,278.96 and go up to $2,148.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) iPhone 13 — save $200 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,278.96 and go up to $1,548.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $200 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,278.96 and go up to $1,548.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — save $600 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,248.96 and go up to $1,548.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $600 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $1,248.96 and go up to $1,548.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Samsung Galaxy S22 — save $250 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $998.88 and go up to $1,098.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $250 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $998.88 and go up to $1,098.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Google Pixel 7 Pro — save $350 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $948.72 and go up to $1,098.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $350 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $948.72 and go up to $1,098.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Google Pixel 7 — save $250 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $748.80 and go up to $878.88, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $250 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $748.80 and go up to $878.88, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — save $400 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $598.80 and go up to $698.88, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $400 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (all storage sizes, discounted prices start from $598.80 and go up to $698.88, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB — save $400 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $1,398.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $400 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $1,398.72, prices vary slightly between payment periods) OPPO Find X5 256GB — save $300 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $1,098.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods)

— save $300 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $1,098.96, prices vary slightly between payment periods) OPPO Find X5 Lite 256GB — save $200 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $598.80, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available)

— save $200 off the device cost when you buy over a 24 or 36-month payment period (discounted price $598.80, prices vary slightly between payment periods, not all storage sizes may be available) Save $400 off the Motorola Edge 30 Pro over a 24 or 36-month payment period

over a 24 or 36-month payment period Save $300 off the Motorola Edge 30 over a 24 or 36-month payment period

over a 24 or 36-month payment period Save $100 off the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G over a 24 or 36-month payment period

over a 24 or 36-month payment period Save $200 off the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G over a 24 or 36-month payment period

over a 24 or 36-month payment period Trade-in and save up to $1,260 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (actual trade-in credit varies between devices, terms apply)

(actual trade-in credit varies between devices, terms apply) Trade-in and save up to $765 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (actual trade-in credit varies between devices, terms apply)

(actual trade-in credit varies between devices, terms apply) Get 90GB bonus data per month on the $45 SIM-only Lite+ plan, when you stay connected to this plan

The above mentioned offers expire November 29, 2022, terms apply. If you pick up a phone on a plan, you’ll need to bundle your device with a Vodafone postpaid phone plan.

Belong Black Friday deals: Bonus data and discounts

Belong is running some fairly simple Black Friday deals this year, with offers available both online and in stores.

If you pick up either the $35 or $45 SIM-only plan on the Belong website, you’ll get double the data for the first 12 months you stay connected. That’s $35 per month for 80GB of data in total (40GB + 40GB bonus) over 12 months, or $45 per month for 200GB of data in total (100GB + 100GB bonus) over 12 months. Both plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, Telstra network coverage and data banking. Offer ends January 31, 2023, terms apply.

Prefer to pick up a SIM card in store? If you choose to pick up your SIM pack from JB Hi-Fi, Coles, Woolworths or other retailers selling SIM packs, you’ll be able to pick up the $35 SIM pack for $15 and get 80GB for the first 12 months (40GB + 40GB bonus), or buy a $45 SIM pack for $20 and get 200GB for the first 12 months (100GB + 100GB bonus). This offer expires December 4, 2022.

Felix Mobile Black Friday deals: First month free

Environmentally conscious Felix Mobile has partnered up with Green Friday — a sustainably-focused shopping event — with its latest deal. Customers who switch to Felix mobile, can score one month free off their plan fees when using the code ‘GREEN’. Felix will also plant 10 bonus trees as part of this offer.

It’s worth noting that Felix also offers your first month free when signing up on its website when you use the code ‘FELIX’. This offer is separate to its Green Friday deal.

Felix offers one subscription-style prepaid plan for $35 per month, with unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with unlimited data at the capped speed of 20Mbps, which is fast enough for your standard mobile data usage, from social media browsing, to music and video streaming.

