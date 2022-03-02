Energy-giant-turned telco Origin has launched a flash seven-day deal for internet customers, that can save you up to $288 on your broadband bills.

Sign up for Origin NBN before March 8, 2022, and you’ll get your first two months of service free of charge. This offer is available to all new residential customers who join either online or over the phone, and applies to any Origin plan, at any speed.

This offer applies to your plan fees only, so any modem costs or new development/line fees aren’t included. However, as a new modem is optional — and new service charges aren’t applicable for most customers — you’re unlikely to pay anything for your first two months of service.

Origin’s two-months-free Mega March Offer is available from now to 11.59pm EST on March 7, 2022 (or 10.00pm EST if you’re signing up over the phone). The deal is on offer for the following NBN plans and speeds:

Everyday NBN 25: save $128

save $128 Experience NBN 50: save $148

save $148 Enthusiast NBN 100: save $188

save $188 Super-fast NBN 250: save $248

save $248 Ultra-fast NBN 1000: save $288

Origin NBN: worth the switch?

All of Origin’s NBN plans are contract-free, so you have the option of cancelling your plan at any time. All plans feature unlimited data, and customers can bring their own NBN-ready modem, or add a pre-configured Origin Home Gateway modem at the checkout from $149 plus $20 postage.

Prices begin at $74 per month for NBN 25 speeds, with the popular NBN 50 tier available for $84 monthly. These costs fall on the more expensive end of the NBN price scale, however Origin does offer an ongoing monthly discount for customers who bundle their internet with an Origin energy plan.

Add an Origin electricity, natural gas or LPG plan to your account, and you’ll receive a $10 per month discount on your NBN plan. This brings the cost down to $64 for NBN 25, $74 for NBN 50, $94 for NBN 100, $124 for NBN 250, and $144 for lightning-fast NBN 1000.

With the ongoing bundling price cut, Origin’s NBN costs are comparable to providers such as iiNet, Exetel and Aussie Broadband. However, the requirement to add an Origin energy plan means that even with the discount applied, these bundles won’t be the best option for everyone.

If you’re already with Origin for your electricity or gas, and are looking for a better internet deal, you may find bundling broadband with your energy account to be both convenient and money-saving. However, we always recommend comparing the costs of energy and internet separately, and shopping around before jumping on a bundle deal to avoid paying more in the long run.

Origin is one of several energy providers now offering bundle options for internet and utilities. Dodo, Kogan, AGL, Sumo and Energy Australia all sell electricity, gas and telco products, with the following offers available at time of publication:

AGL: Save $15 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product

Save $15 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product Dodo: Save $10 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product

Save $10 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product Energy Australia: Save $10 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product

Save $10 per month on NBN plans when bundled with an energy product Sumo: Save $15 per month on NBN plans when bundled with electricity and gas

Telco giant Telstra is also making moves into the energy sector, with plans to launch electricity options for customers in the near future.

