It might be the time of year where many of us are distracted by shopping, holidays, parties and relaxing days in the outdoors, but it might also be the right time to get your household expenses in order for the new year.

For anyone considering a new NBN plan, Tangerine has come to the table with some limited discounts on its range of fast NBN plans. These deals offer even more savings than the discounts the NBN provider usually runs, so now might be the time to make the switch.

Save up to $180 off your plan fees over six months

Tangerine has been one of the main players when it comes to offering discounts on your plan fees for the first six months. While these standard discounts were offered on an ongoing basis, Tangerine has upped its game with even more savings on its three fastest NBN plans — but these discounts are for a limited time.

New customers who sign up to either of these three fast-speed plans can save even more than what Tangerine usually offers. This extra discount is only available until January 31, 2023, terms apply. Here is what you can save:

XXL Speed Boost (100/20 Mbps speeds) plan — $62.90 per month for six months, then $89.90 per month ongoing (save $27 per month over six months, save $162 in total)

— $62.90 per month for six months, then $89.90 per month ongoing (save $27 per month over six months, save $162 in total) XXXL Speed Boost (250/25 Mbps speeds) plan — $79.90 per month for six months, then $109.90 per month ongoing (save $30 per month over six months, save $180 in total)

— $79.90 per month for six months, then $109.90 per month ongoing (save $30 per month over six months, save $180 in total) Ultrafast Speed (500/50 Mbps speeds) plan — $99.90 per month for six months, then $129.90 per month ongoing (save $30 per month over six months, save $180 in total)

If you’re not after a fast-speed NBN plan, or you’re unable to get those speeds at your home due to your NBN connection type, you can still take advantage of Tangerine’s six-month discounts on the NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans. For NBN 25 speeds, you’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, then $59.90 per month ongoing, while NBN 50 speeds will set you back $54.90 per month over the first six months, then $69.90 ongoing.

Tangerine’s NBN plans are all offered as month-to-month plans with no lock-in contract, so if you’re unhappy with your service, you’re free to leave. However, if you’re planning on sticking with Tangerine after that six-month discount period, it’s important to ensure that the standard plan pricing still works with your budget.

Tangerine isn’t the only telco offering discounts and deals on NBN plans. While some providers might offer these deals as ongoing offers with no listed end date, other providers might run limited-time offers which can be in the form of discounts or added bonuses.

When you’re looking for a new NBN plan — whether you’re looking to save some money or you’re unhappy with your current provider — it helps to compare a range of NBN plans from different providers to ensure you’re getting the best deal for your needs.