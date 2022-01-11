Telstra is throwing in an extra incentive for customers to switch to the telco’s NBN, mobile phone or mobile broadband deals. For a limited time, new and upgrading Telstra customers can score a full free year of Disney+ streaming with eligible internet and mobile plans, giving users access to a massive library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more.

Sign up to selected Telstra consumer plans between now and March 28, 2022, and you’ll be offered a free 12-month Disney+ subscription, provided you’re not a current Disney+ subscriber. Telstra’s Disney deal is included on NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 home internet plans, Medium and Large data-only/mobile broadband plans, and on Medium, Large and Extra Large mobile phone plans (both SIM-only, and when paired with a new smartphone on a Telstra payment plan).

Once you’ve switched to an eligible Telstra plan, you’ll receive an SMS or email with a link to Telstra’s Disney+ offers page. Redeem your free year of Disney+ using your Telstra ID and password before May 31, 2022, and you’ll then have access to Disney+ for the next 12 months — that’s $119.99 worth of value.

This offer is available for customers who sign up online, over the phone and in Telstra stores. After your free 12-month subscription ends, you’ll automatically be rolled onto a month-to-month Disney+ plan, currently priced at $11.99 per month. However, you’re free to cancel your account at any time.

Telstra NBN plans

If you’re weighing up a move to Telstra NBN regardless, the telco is currently discounting its NBN 50, NBN 100, and extra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000 speed plans for new customers. Sign up or switch before February 28, 2022, and you’ll save $10 per month for the first six months, giving you a total discount of $60.

These plans also include a free three months of BINGE streaming, in addition to the $10 price cut and free Disney+. All Telstra NBN plans include unlimited data, unlimited calls to standard Australian mobiles, and no lock-in contracts.

The following table shows selected published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Telstra mobile plans

Telstra is throwing in Disney+ on its $65 Medium, $85 Large and $115 Extra Large mobile plans, both with a new phone and SIM-only. All three plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus a monthly high-speed data allowance: 80GB on the Medium plan, 120GB on the Large plan, and 180GB on the Extra Large option.

Plans feature unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps, so you won’t be charged excess data fees for use in Australia. These plans also include access to Telstra’s 5G mobile network where available, and are offered month-to-month with no lock-in contracts.

The following table shows all published Telstra SIM-only postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is Disney’s own on-demand streaming platform, which includes not only a huge selection of Disney-branded TV and movies, but also libraries of content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars (Lucasfilm), National Geographic, and Star.

This gives users access to thousands of hours of family and kid-friendly streaming, as well as a wide range of shows and movies for more mature audiences. New and upcoming Disney+ highlights include the live-action Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, Disney animated original Encanto, the latest Marvel Studios blockbusters Black Widow and Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings, and National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

A year-long Disney+ subscription is available for $119.99, which works out to be a 16.6% saving when compared to the month-to-month price of $11.99. If you’re interested in giving Disney+ a try, but don’t want to move to a Telstra plan, you can sign up via the table below.