Attention sports fans! With the NRL and AFL seasons kicking off in the next couple of months — and not to mention all the other world wide sporting competitions and events on the horizon — Telstra has thrown in a fairly generous offer for new customers.

Rather than paying for your own Kayo subscription, Telstra is offering 12 months of the Basic Kayo tier to new customers who sign up for a home internet plan. If you’ve been looking at a new NBN plan and you love sports, this could offer incentive to sign up for Telstra internet.

12 free months of Kayo for new Telstra internet customers

When new customers sign up to a Telstra Home Internet plan — including its NBN plans and 5G home internet plans — you’ll receive an email within 10 business days to redeem a 12-month subscription to Kayo on its Basic plan tier (which includes full access to Kayo and streaming on up to 2 screens). Customers who are moving their home internet are also eligible to access this offer (you will need to submit a ‘move order’ with Telstra for access).

The Kayo Basic subscription is priced at $27.50 per month, adding up to a total of $330 value for the full 12 months. Once the 12 months is done, you’ll then be required to pay for the Kayo subscription ongoing, otherwise you can cancel your plan. Telstra doesn’t currently show an end date for this offer, but it may be withdrawn at any time. Terms apply.

In addition to 12 months of Kayo, Telstra is also offering discounts on select NBN plans. If you sign up to the Essential (NBN 50) or Premium (NBN 100) plan, you’ll save $10 off your plan fees for the first six months, while signing up to the Ultimate (NBN 250) plan will save you $20 per month over the first six months. These discount offers expire March 27, 2023, terms apply.

Want to compare Telstra NBN plans? The following table features selected published Telstra NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. These are products with links to a referral partner.

Telstra 5G Home Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra 5G internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period 5G Home Internet 5G speeds

Speeds capped at 25Mbps after 1TB allowance exceeded

Includes Telstra 5G Home Modem ($0 when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: first month free for new customers. Terms apply.

Special offer: 2 months free BINGE standard. Terms apply.

Special offer: 12 months free Kayo Basic plan. Terms apply. min. cost $85 over one month 1 TB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

In addition to the Kayo subscription, Telstra is also offering a raft of free subscription offers to other services when you sign up to an NBN or 5G home wireless plan. You’ll get two free months of the BINGE standard subscription (usually $16 per month) for customers new to BINGE. There’s also three months of Apple TV+ for free, and four months of Spotify Premium for free for customers new to Spotify Premium. Keep in mind that each of these offers may be withdrawn at any time and terms apply.

Compare Kayo plans

Whether you choose to take advantage of Telstra’s offer or not, there is a lot to love about a Kayo subscription if you’re a big sports fan. The service offers live and on-demand viewing of sports competitions from Australia and overseas, including the NRL, AFL, NBA, NFL, UFC and much, much more.

Kayo has multiple monthly subscriptions to choose from – the One Plan ($25/month), the Basic Plan ($27.50/month) and the Premium Plan ($35/month). Kayo also offer a 7-day free trial for new customers, meaning you can always try before you buy. You’ll just have to remember to cancel your subscription if you’re only after the free trial, as Kayo will commence billing at the end of the week-long trial period.