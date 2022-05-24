5G home broadband options have been an increasingly popular home internet alternative to the NBN, thanks to the ongoing rollout of 5G networks. The range of NBN providers under the TPG Telecom umbrella are some of the most recent telcos to offer the product, and have now rolled out a shake-up to their 5G plans, shaving around $10-$15 off prices each month.

While these savings could make a big difference to Aussie households thanks to that extra $10 or so per month, these updated plans come with a catch: you won’t be able to achieve the super-fast speeds that 5G brings to the table.

Updated TPG, Vodafone, iiNet and Internode 5G home broadband plans

TPG Telecom has rolled out updates to its 5G home broadband offerings across a range of providers — TPG, Vodafone, iiNet, Internode and smaller-name provider Westnet. Prices have dropped on the plans — with up to $15 of savings per month available — however the discount comes with a catch, with the plans speeds effectively capped.

Considering that the telcos all fall under the TPG Telecom umbrella, these plans have had a similar structure across the board — with two plans typically offered by each brand, and prices similar, if not the same. Previously the telcos offered the cheaper, speed-capped 5G home internet plan for around $70-$75 per month, while the more expensive uncapped plan was around $80-$85 per month.

The updates to the plans have also been consistent, with two plans still available from each provider. The plan names are also the same, along with a similar, if not identical, pricing structure. All plans include unlimited data, and operate on the Vodafone 5G network.

Here is a breakdown of the plans available from TPG, Vodafone, iiNet and Internode.

Telco 5G home internet plan Price Speed TPG 5G Home Broadband Plus plan $59.99 per month Up to 50Mbps speeds TPG 5G Home Broadband Premium plan $64.99 per month Up to 100Mbps speeds Vodafone 5G Home Broadband Plus plan $65 per month Up to 50Mbps speeds Vodafone 5G Home Broadband Premium plan $70 per month Up to 100Mbps speeds iiNet 5G Home Broadband Plus plan $59.99 per month Up to 50Mbps speeds iiNet 5G Home Broadband Premium plan $69.99 per month Up to 100Mbps speeds Internode 5G Home Broadband Plus plan $59.99 per month Up to 50Mbps speeds Internode 5G Home Broadband Premium plan $69.99 per month Up to 100Mbps speeds

What’s the problem with capped-5G speeds?

Previously, the TPG Telecom telcos offered two 5G home broadband plans — a cheaper 5G home broadband plan with 100Mbps capped speeds, and a more expensive plan with unlimited speeds.

Now with the new plans, the cheaper plan has had its capped speeds reduced from 100Mbps to 50Mbps, and the previously unlimited-speed plan is now capped at 100Mbps. This does explain the price drop — and indeed if prices hadn’t decreased with a speed cap introduction, it would have seen a decrease in value for money — but it does essentially negate some of the benefits of a 5G home internet plan.

Home wireless broadband plans have been around for years, relying on 4G mobile networks to deliver services. Often speeds available on a typical 4G home broadband plan are closer to what you’d experience on NBN 12 and NBN 25 plans (Optus for instance, lists 25Mbps maximum download speeds for its 4G home broadband plan). However 5G can potentially reach the speeds you’d more likely experience on the super-fast NBN plans (NBN 250 and NBN 1000).

Speed caps are nothing new, however having no plan available to customers that can take full advantage of 5G speeds is a surprising move for TPG. Considering the 5G home broadband market is still very small, customers looking for an NBN alternative capable of reaching ultra-fast speeds will likely want to look to providers not part of the TPG Telecom umbrella.

Can I still get uncapped 5G speeds?

Both Telstra and Optus offer 5G home broadband plans, without limiting the possibility for a customer to access the super-fast NBN speeds.

Optus offers two plans — a cheaper option at $79 per month with 100Mbps maximum speeds, and a $99 per month plan with uncapped speeds and a typical busy-period speed of 210Mbps.

Telstra only offers one 5G home broadband plan — $85 per month with uncapped speeds and average speeds of 378Mbps, but with typical download speed ranges expected between 50Mbps to 600Mbps. This plan includes 1TB of full-speed data per month, with additional data usage capped at speeds of 25Mbps.

If you look towards uncapped 5G speeds, you will end up paying significantly more for your plan than on the 100Mbps speed-capped plans. So, the choice to introduce the cap in order to lower the plan costs does have its benefits for some households.

Ultimately, you’ll need to assess what you want out of your 5G home broadband plan. If you’re signing up to 5G in order to access the super-fast speeds reserved for only the most expensive NBN plans (perhaps if your home is unable to access those fast NBN plans, but you have 5G coverage), you will want to look at the more expensive uncapped plans.

For customers looking at 5G home internet as an alternative to NBN, these speed-capped plans still offer a fast performance, and price-wise are generally cheaper than what you’ll pay for similar speeds on an NBN plan. A 5G home internet plan with a cap of 50Mbps or 100Mbps could work for you, and help you save a bit of money in the process.