Aussie Broadband offers $120 off high-speed NBN plans until end of June

Aussie Broadband will be celebrating the end of the financial year by offering new customers a $120 saving on high-speed plans.

New customers who sign up for an NBN Homefast, Home Superfast, 100/40, or Home Ultrafast plan will be able to get $120 off, in the form of $20 off their plan each month for six months. The voucher code for this deal is “EOFY22” which can be used at the checkout, and will expire on June 30, 2022 at 11:59pm AEST.

The prices and speeds of these eligible plans are as follows:

NBN Homefast 100/20: $99 per month, now $79 per month for six months

NBN Home Superfast 250/25: $129 per month, now $109 per month for six months

NBN Home Ultrafast 1000/50: $149 per month, now $129 per month for six months

Is this deal worth it?

Ultimately, this deal could prove to be hugely beneficial if you were already looking to sign up to a high-end NBN plan. The savings will be a nice bonus for your wallet, and the high speeds of the premium Aussie Broadband plans will make work and leisure a breeze for your home.

Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans are offered on a no-contract, month-to-month basis. A pre-configured modem can be purchased for $149 upfront, or you can bring your own modem to the plan.

If you’re interested in seriously fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000, Aussie Broadband’s high-speed plans are listed below; keep in mind that a discount isn’t available on NBN 1000, and that these plans are only accessible if you have a capable FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

Are there any giveaways happening at Aussie Broadband?

Aussie Broadband will also be giving away $18,000 worth in prizes in July as part of their partnership with Minions: The Rise of Gru. Customers of Aussie Broadband can simply enter their details on the competition website for a chance to win. The main prize includes:

12 months of the fastest NBN plan available for you

Return economy flights from the winner’s nearest capital city to the Gold Coast

Return airport/hotel transfers

4x nights shared accommodation

Private Kung Fu lessons for the entire family

Dinner in Chinatown

One day Dreamworld tickets

2x Minions merchandise pack

48 runners-up will win a Minions merchandise pack and tickets to the film. If you’re an Aussie Broadband customer, sure to enter before the competition closes for your chance to win!

