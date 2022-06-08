Prepaid telco Amaysim is giving a free 4G-compatible smartphone to customers set to be affected by Optus’ 3G network refresh.

Amaysim customers still using a 3G device not compatible with the 900MHz 3G network will be offered a free replacement phone, to ensure they can remain on their Amaysim plan. Eligible Amaysim users on unlimited plans will be given either an Optus X Sight 2 or Optus X Pro, in addition to 50% off the next six renewals of their current 28-day plan (or 50% off one renewal on long expiry plans).

Why is Amaysim offering free phones?

The move comes as Optus begin to re-allocate its existing 2100MHz 3G spectrum to support its ongoing 5G network rollout. Until April of this year, Optus offered a dual-band 3G network, comprised of both 900MHz and 2100MHz spectrum — meaning as long as a device was compatible with one of these frequencies, it could be used with Optus 3G.

Optus has now begun the switch-off of 2100MHz to make way for 5G, and the re-allocation also has impacts for smaller telcos using the Optus mobile network. Amaysim is one of more than a dozen providers relying on Optus for 3G and 4G coverage, so customers using older devices may be directly affected by the switch to single-band 3G.

It’s important to note that Optus isn’t shutting down its 3G network, just re-allocating its existing 2100MHz band. Customers will still be able to access Optus 3G on the 900MHz spectrum.

Renee Garner, Amaysim CEO, said the decision was made to ensure customers have the best possible experience on an Amaysim plan.

“When planning for the network upgrade, we identified a small number of our customers who were using older devices that aren’t compatible with the new network.

“To ensure we weren’t disadvantaging these customers we decided to give them a new, 4G-compatible device, free of charge.”

With the Optus 3G refresh now underway, Amaysim has begun the free phone handouts through its Amaysim device store. Eligible customers will receive a unique code that they can use to order a new 4G-ready device, which will be posted out to them free of charge.

“This is just another way that we’re giving love back to our loyal Amaysim customers,” said Ms. Garner.

Customers will be offered either the Optus X Sight 2 or the Optus X Pro, both of which are manufactured by ZTE.

The Optus X Sight 2 features a 6-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, and an average-sized 3,000mAh battery. With a $99 retail price, the X Sight 2 also includes a 2-megapixel front camera, and runs Android R GO based on Android 11.

The Optus X Pro is slightly pricier at $129, but includes a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen and a triple 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel rear camera system. The phone also features a 4,000mAh battery, expandable storage of up to 256GB, and runs the Android Q (Android 10) operating system.

Amaysim prepaid plans and deals

Amaysim’s 28-day plans begin at $12 per renewal for 2GB of data, with options available up to 80GB for $50. All plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited banking of unused data for as long as you stick with your plan.

If you switch to a selected Amaysim 28-day plan by June 30, you can take advantage of Amaysim’s EOFY sale. This offer includes your first renewal free on the $12 plan, and 50% off your first three renewals on $30 plans.

Customers can also commit to a long-expiry plan for either six months or a full year. Currently, Amaysim is offering its one-year 60GB plan for $99 for your first renewal when you buy before June 30 (ongoing price is $120 per one-year renewal).

