While it’s a busy time of year for many of us, and we might not feel like putting our budgets in order, there’s no such thing as a bad time for a good deal. That’s why Belong has a nice little double data Christmas deal on its range of postpaid SIM-only plans.

“We are increasingly reliant on our phones for connecting and communicating with our loved ones. Belong is making this connection a little bit easier this festive season with our double data offer, allowing families across Australia to share virtual memories for a fraction of the cost,” said Belong CEO, Jana Kotatko.

Not only can you get double data on Belong’s full range of postpaid phone plans, these extra gigabytes are also eligible for Belong’s data banking and data gifting offerings.

“Our unlimited data banking and data gifting inclusions means that our plans are the gift that keeps on giving — ensuring our customers can continue to share their bonus data with friends and family into 2022,” said Ms Kotatko.

Want to know more? Read on to find out all the details on Belong’s latest offer.

Score double data for 12 months with Belong

If you’re looking for a new postpaid phone plan, you can pick up double data on all three of Belong’s SIM-only plans every month for the first 12 months you’re connected. Here is how much data and bonus data you’ll score on Belong’s plans.

$25 plan — 20GB data + 20GB bonus data per month for 12 months (480GB data in total over 12 months)

— 20GB data + 20GB bonus data per month for 12 months (480GB data in total over 12 months) $35 plan — 40GB data + 40GB data per month for 12 months (960GB data in total over 12 months)

— 40GB data + 40GB data per month for 12 months (960GB data in total over 12 months) $45 plan — 80GB data + 80GB bonus data per month for 12 months (1,920GB data in total over 12 months)

Once those 12 months are over, your plan will revert to the 20GB, 40GB or 80GB standard inclusions. You will need to stay connected to your plan to take full advantage of the offer, and it only applies to the plan you pick at sign-up — switching plans means you’ll lose your bonus data. This offer is also not available in conjunction with other offers such as Belong’s $80 credit SIM for Belong NBN customers. You’ll need to sign up and activate your plan by January 13, 2022. Terms apply.

Belong’s plans all run month-to-month and include unlimited standard national calls and SMS. In addition to rolling over unused data into your unlimited data bank (including the bonus data from the current offer), you can also use data gifting to send gigabytes to friends and family with an active Belong phone plan.

