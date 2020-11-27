Happy Black Friday, value hunters! Now is one of the best times of the year to snag up some of the best deals on a huge range of products, from NBN plans to TVs.

Things have gone pretty smoothly so far for Australia’s Black Friday deals, however there is one phone deal that has risen above all the others this year – and it seems to be offered by everyone.

This Black Friday, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G, a cool smartphone that flips horizontally like a 2000s flip phone, for 50% OFF – saving you a cool $1,000. That’s a $1,998 phone for $999!

This deal is offered by Telstra, along with several other resellers. You’ll have to get in quick though! This is a Black Friday super deal, and while every reseller might be wrapping up sales at different times, they won’t be around forever!

More Black Friday deals:

How can I get 50% off the Galaxy Z Flip?

You can get the Z Flip 4G with 50% off through Telstra, but the deal is also available from a range of other providers. If you’d like to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on a Telstra plan, check out the table below. You’ll need to sign up on a postpaid plan and to get the full discount you’ll need to stay signed up for the full payment period. Terms apply. This offer ends November 30, 2020.

The following table shows a selection of Telstra postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Where else can I get the Galaxy Z Flip 50% off?

The Z Flip 50% off deal is not exclusive to Telstra, and there’s a few other places where you can grab this bargain, including the Samsung store, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. If you’re interested in picking up a new phone, consider picking up a new phone plan too. Below, you’ll find a wide variety of postpaid and prepaid plans, perfect for pairing with a new device.